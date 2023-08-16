Local, family-owned Lagniappe Home Store closed its Mobile retail furniture store and began total liquidation last week.
The Daphne store remains open.
“We are immensely grateful to our wonderful staff and all our loyal patrons who have supported Lagniappe Home Store in Mobile, allowing us to serve you by doing what we love, which is making your vision for your home a reality,” owner Kevin Booker said. “However, it is necessary for us to downsize our business at this time.”
The community has returned its appreciation for Lagniappe Home Store by voting it Best Home Furnishings Store for the last five years in the Nappie Awards.
Booker emphasized Lagniappe Home Store will continue serving the area from its 40,000-square-foot showroom in Daphne.
The word “lagniappe” is a French Creole word that means “a little extra.” Since 2018, Lagniappe Home Store has consistently proven it will go the extra mile in customer service, high-quality products and its diverse selection.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Mersino Dewatering, a national source for dewatering and pumping services for groundwater issues, leased a 6,820-square-foot warehouse at 3400 Hurricane Bay Drive in Theodore. Amanda Goldman with Stirling Properties represented the tenant, working with Brent Cumbest of Milling Commercial Realty, who represented the landlord.
• A local investor purchased 2.73 acres on U.S. Highway 98 in Daphne across from Walmart, according to Jay O’Brien, CCIM of Stirling Properties, who worked for the sellers. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the buyers.
• LIV Development, a Birmingham-based developer, purchased 5.3 acres in Spanish Fort Town Center, at the corner of Cypress Way and Town Center Avenue. Plans are to develop the site into an Alabama Recovery Center, according to Angela McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller, and Keith Shamblin with Shannon Waltchack, who represented the buyer.
• Chicken Salad Chick has set a grand opening for 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 for its newest location at 19690 South Greeno Road in Fairhope. It is one of 225 Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in several states. Local locations include Mobile, Saraland, Daphne and Gulf Shores. The Fairhope location is hiring.
• Congratulations to Chef Brody Olive of Voyagers restaurant at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, who won the 2023 Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. He prepared a dish called “Fishing on the Rocks, the Jetties at Perdido Pass,” which he created with sous chef Luis Silvestre using smoked Gafftop catfish, flash-fried mole crabs, Gulf shrimp horseradish cream, picked purslane and smoked paprika coral tuile. In June, Olive won the Alabama Seafood Cook-off to advance to the nationals.
• Brittany Johnson, CRNP, joined the team at Sunrise Dermatology at its Mobile office. A nurse practitioner since January 2020, Johnson earned an associate degree in nursing at Bishop State Community College; a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Alabama; a master of science in nursing from the University of Mobile; and a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner credential from the Alabama Board of Nursing. Sunrise Dermatology also has a Daphne office. Visit sunrisederm.com or call 251-289-1786 to schedule an appointment.
• T. Clayton Coleman, M.D., internal medicine physician, and gastroenterologist Carmen Lopez, M.D., joined Diagnostic & Medical Clinic. Dr. Coleman is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a bachelor of science and a doctor of medicine degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. Dr. Lopez is a graduate of Duke University and also earned a doctor of medicine degree from USA College of Medicine.
• The Baldwin County housing market continues to slow, according to the Baldwin Realtors Multiple Listing Service report for July. In the resort/beach market, average sales price saw a 4.2 percent decrease from July 2022, averaging $699,289. Listings spent significantly more time on the market at an average of 127 days, compared to 27 days in July 2022. In the traditional residential market, average sales price experienced a 1.7 percent decrease from July 2022, averaging $391,093. Properties stayed on market longer, at an average of 52 days, compared to 22 a year ago.
• A Pizza Hut sign has gone up on a suite at The Shops at Point Clear, 18125 Wright Blvd. on South Greeno Road in Fairhope. No word on an anticipated opening date.
• A longtime Foley landmark has a new name. Foley Brunch & Supper Club opened at 213 N. McKenzie St., the site of the Foley Coffee Shop, which was established in 1964. Now under new ownership, Foley Brunch & Supper Club combines classic charm with modern enhancements to provide a new dining experience for newcomers and longtime diners.
• Also in Foley, Texas Roadhouse recently held its official ribbon-cutting at 3311 S. McKenzie St. in the Forward City.
• Ayesha Munir, M.D., a hematologist/medical oncologist with an interest in health disparities, joined the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute as a breast cancer specialist and assistant professor of interdisciplinary clinical oncology.Munir comes to USA Health from MedStar Health Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the chief hematology/oncology fellow.
• Five Guys Burgers and Fries leased the 3,035-square-foot former Wendy’s located at 450 E. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Angela McArthur of Stirling Properties represented the tenant and Alex McCauley of Retail Specialists represented the landlord. Five Guys will open in Spring 2024.
• Generator Super Center leased its first store in the state of Mississippi, a 1,970-square-foot space at the Lakeview Village III shopping center, 3516 Sangani Blvd., Suite F2, in D’Iberville. Angela McArthur of Stirling Properties represented the landlord and Michael Berlin with Vintage Realty represented the tenant. GSC will open this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.