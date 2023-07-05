Cancer (6/22-7/22)
At a local piano bar, you’ll irritate patrons by pasting a 20-spot and requesting “American Pie” at the top of your lungs. When a customer beside you gives the player $25 to not play any of your requests, an all-out bidding war will commence. Eventually bled financially dry by the exchange, you’ll give up and never go back.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Your mother-in-law will decide to grace your presence this weekend, making an unannounced visit. What you envisioned as a fun, relaxing day off from work turns into a criticism-filled couple of days as you’re now forced to chauffeur her to the Foley outlet mall. Better luck next weekend.
Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Looking for a weekend of fun, you’ll go to a local theater and purchase a lone ticket for “Oppenheimer.” Surprisingly depressed over what should’ve been an expectedly sad movie, you’ll sneak into the new “Barbie” film. Twenty minutes into the bomb, you’ll regret the decision.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
It was a Fourth of July you, your loved ones, your neighbors, your neighbors’ loved ones and law enforcement at all levels will not soon forget. The fireworks you bought on the dark web were as terrifyingly violent as they were extremely beautiful. Your neighborhood looks like a scene from “Apocalypse Now,” but the flag is still there, and that’s all that matters.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
Annexation is a slippery slope to communism, your neighbor rants to you from their front porch. Think about it. When we’re all in the city of Mobile, what’s to stop Sandy from declaring a Marxist regime? Get out there and vote, comrade!
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
You’ll pitch a new flavor to Fairhope Brewing Company called “Pitch a Tent” in honor of the many outdoor recreational and camping opportunities in Baldwin County. That pitch does not go well for you.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
Fret not over the SCOTUS spike on student loan forgiveness. Though you did spend $80,000 on a degree for underwater basket weaving with a minor in yodeling, you will discover a niche market for such talent and pay back Sallie Mae in no time. The gig will require you to dress in minimal clothing, but they say the tips are good.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
The impeccably metronomic and loud foot tapping your coworking does when he gets “in the zone” awakens your inner Lin-Manuel Miranda. Before you know it, there is impromptu choreography bouncing down the halls, a concert of harmonies beaming from office doors — all while you work a set of shiny stapler maracas. Your co-worker will startle at the performance, bringing the number to an abrupt end.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Due to a new affirmative action policy being rolled out by the University of Phoenix, your application will bounce immediately. Apparently, the school maxed out its quota for right-handed students. You reapply as a lefty and get accepted immediately. As it’s a completely online program, they’ll never know the difference.
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Congratulations! You finally closed on a piece of property you’ve had your eyes on for years. The good news is that you can develop it into whatever your imagination can come up with. The bad news is your neighbor turns out to be ALDOT Director John Cooper, so you’ll be forced to hire personal 24-hour security regardless.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Your frustrations with the heat will lead to good fortune. Looking to stop the sweat running down your back, you’ll debate on lounging by the pool at your apartment, which will surely feature all of your neighbors, or running the A/C nonstop, costing you a fortune. You go with the latter, risking a high electric bill. Sure, you’ll pay an arm and a leg, but it’s a small price to pay for comfort and dry clothes.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Tired of spending too much money on beer, you’ll elect to start brewing your own in the coming weeks. After weeks of processing and using your spare bathroom as a brewery, your creation is finally ready for consumption. What you hoped would be a hoppy nectar sent from the beer gods could best be described as the stuff they put in pepper spray. Defeated, you’ll go back to relying on good ol’ Coors Light to get you through the weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.