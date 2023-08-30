Port City Industrial

Port City Industrial, a material handling equipment supplier in Mobile, ranked No. 975 on the Inc. 5000 for 2023, the magazine’s list of the country’s fastest-growing private companies.

“The exponential growth of Port City Industrial since our inception seven years ago is thanks to both the exceptionally hard work of our dedicated team members and the unprecedented growth our area is experiencing in the industrial sector,” Jamie Tapia, president of Port City Industrial, said.

Email Tammy Leytham at business@lagniappemobile.com.

