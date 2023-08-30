Port City Industrial, a material handling equipment supplier in Mobile, ranked No. 975 on the Inc. 5000 for 2023, the magazine’s list of the country’s fastest-growing private companies.
“The exponential growth of Port City Industrial since our inception seven years ago is thanks to both the exceptionally hard work of our dedicated team members and the unprecedented growth our area is experiencing in the industrial sector,” Jamie Tapia, president of Port City Industrial, said.
Mobile has moved to the forefront in aircraft manufacturing, made gains as one of the fastest-growing deep-water ports in the U.S., and welcomes countless manufacturers and distributors looking to capitalize on its prime location and growing industrial cluster, Tapia said.
“Companies like Port City Industrial are reaping the benefits of a wave of economic development that is hard to quantify or fathom,” Tapia said.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising capital costs and hiring challenges.
FOLEY MAIN STREET DISTRICT RECEIVES MULTIPLE HONORS
Congratulations to Foley Main Street District on awards received at the Main Street Alabama 10th annual Awards of Excellence Banquet.
In addition to receiving two Awards of Excellence, Foley Main Street District also reached a major milestone of $10 million in reinvestment efforts when calculating private property owner investment, property bought by private investors and city of Foley investment in downtown improvements.
The Pine Street Pocket Park earned the Award of Excellence for Planning and Public Space. The Foley Beautification Committee dreamed of building a park at the site of the old Foley Methodist Church at Pine Street and Laurel Avenue. Baldwin County Board of Education leased the land to the city, which built an outdoor auditorium and handicapped-accessible stage for use by schools and the community. Foley Main Street purchased outdoor musical instruments with a $20,000 AARP community grant. The minor project blossomed into a $600,000 city park.
The Award of Excellence for Promotion was given for the CATalyst event, kickstarting Cat Alley, a public art initiative downtown. The promotion included 1,500 entries in the Cat Alley elementary school art contest, 3,000 sets of flyers and color sheets distributed to parents and teachers, and more than 1,500 who attended the event.
Hollis Interiors received the Award of Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation, recognizing outstanding rehabilitation projects that continue the economic use of a historic building. The Hollis building was constructed by the George C. Randolph Company for the Orange Crush Bottling Company in 1922. The Hollis family, which has owned it since 1952, preserved and revitalized the building.
The Foley Art Center received the program’s Foley Main Street Hero Award. Since 1966, the art center has served the Gulf Coast area with cultural enrichment programs in local schools, grants to art teachers at area schools and art classes for children and adults.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty recently represented the landlords of the University Oaks Shopping Center in two transactions: El Rincon Tacos and Margaritas leased 1,200 square feet at 1956 Cottage Hill Road, Suite B; and Saddity Sweets leased 1,200 square feet at 5212 Cottage Hill Road, Suite D, opening in June.
• The Alabama Education Association leased 3,000 square feet at Montlimar Place, according to Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile. Rendfrey represented the tenant and Tommy Gleason of CRE Mobile represented the landlord.
• Batesville Casket Company leased 15,000 square feet of warehouse space at 3450 Armour Ave., according to Tommy Gleason of CRE Mobile. Batesville Casket Company is the country’s largest casket manufacturer. Gleason represented the landlord and Tim Mills of The Cummings Company represented the tenant.
• Mobile Infirmary earned the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Resuscitation Gold quality achievement award for its treatment of in-hospital cardiac arrest. This achievement by the Mobile Infirmary and Infirmary Health’s Heart & Vascular Institute highlights the effort put into following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation and post-resuscitation care.
• American WeatherStar in Irvington will host a ribbon-cutting for its 10,500-square-foot manufacturing facility at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, further expanding its growth opportunities. The company moved its corporate headquarters here in March 2020 intending to grow, according to American WeatherStar President Brian O’Donnell. “Last year, we blended approximately 200,000 gallons of product in our existing plant, but we knew building a bigger facility was essential to the company’s continued growth,” he said. With the new facility, the company will blend silicone, urethane and acrylic coatings, which it currently supplies to customers through private label manufacturers.
• Fast Pace Health will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 for its newest urgent care clinic at 9932 Spanish Fort Blvd. in Daphne.
• Potbelly Sandwich Works is looking to add a location in Mobile and wants to team up with a proven restaurant operator who can develop the market and run a great shop. The company scouted Mobile and found several locations with flexible build-outs, easy access for in-store guests and simple pickup and delivery. Potbelly serves sandwiches, soups and salads. Interested? Go to potbelly.com/franchising-why-potbelly.
• Dr. James Hicks joins Baldwin Bone & Joint as a fellowship-trained spine surgeon on The Spine Institute team, beginning Sept. 18. Visit baldwinboneandjoint.com or call 251-625-2663 to request an appointment.
• A USA Health urologist and a visiting surgeon recently performed USA Health University Hospital’s second-ever renal auto-transplant, a rare surgery in which a patient’s kidney is removed and implanted in a different location in the body to restore function. Urologist Christophe Keel, D.O., worked with Anil S. Paramesh, M.D., of Tulane University School of Medicine to perform the complex procedure on Aug. 11.The surgery, along with a previous one by Keel and Paramesh two years ago, is the only kidney auto-transplants performed in South Alabama, Keel said.
• In other USA Health news, its orthopaedic and sports medicine services added Bishop Carmichael, D.O., who recently completed a sports medicine fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. USA Health is the official provider of sports medicine for Mobile County public high schools, ACCEL Academy, St. Luke’s Episcopal School, Mobile Ballet, the University of South Alabama and Spring Hill College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.