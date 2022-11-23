Linda Koniar is no stranger to Foley residents. She has been co-chair of Foley’s Art in the Park for more than 42 years and has served on the Foley Art Center Board since the 1990s.
For her efforts, Koniar was recently awarded the Main Street Alabama Hero Award for the Downtown Foley District, which recognizes an outstanding contribution to the local Main Street program.
Tricia Black of Main Street Alabama presented the award at the Foley Main Street’s Winter Volunteer Appreciation Reception, held at Copper Kettle Cottage.
Koniar has also supported her husband, John, through his 40 years of service as a city councilman, mayor pro tem, then as mayor for 14 of those years.
She loves Foley and gives a warm welcome to its visitors. Her volunteer work reflects her commitment to the community.
Linda has worked to grow and preserve Art in the Park, an event that has a direct economic impact on downtown Foley, bringing in about 30,000 visitors each year.
She, along with other Foley Art Center board members, preserved the historic Claude Pierre building downtown to house the Art Center Gallery, a showcase that promotes local artists year-round.
Art in the Park raises funds to support cultural enrichment in South Baldwin County, including the Foley School feeder pattern, providing scholarships, poetry performances, art programs and art classes. The event has been the heartbeat of art culture in South Baldwin County for 50 years. Congrats to Linda on being recognized for her hard work!
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• The Baldwin Realtors Community Service Committee held a book drive to benefit area nursing homes, care facilities and assisted living communities. Members donated 1,100 new and gently used books that were distributed to 15 senior living locations. Elite Real Estate Solutions Gulf Coast donated the largest number. The committee accomplished several projects this year including a back-to-school drive that raised over $5,000 in supplies for eight Baldwin County schools, volunteer days at Prodisee Pantry and partnering with the Alabama Coastal Foundation to clean Gulf Shores beaches.
• Though the doors have been open for over a month, Pete’s Ice Cream and Donuts held its official ribbon-cutting last week at 8 Market St. within the Tannin Town Center off Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach. Donuts are made each morning and served hot. Ice creams are made from scratch using the freshest ingredients.
• The Wacked Out Weiner opened its newest location at 2102 U.S. Highway 98 in Daphne. A local, family-owned business, WOW serves Nathan’s all-beef hot dogs with more than 40 toppings at its stores in Foley, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores and Saraland.
• Leslie B. Davis, an occupational and certified hand therapist, joined the hand/elbow/shoulder team at Baldwin Bone & Joint. Davis will work with Dr. Allison Hunter, a fellowship-trained hand and upper extremity surgeon, in treating patients. Baldwin Bone & Joint has offices in Daphne, Bay Minette, Foley and Atmore. Visit baldwinboneandjoint.com or call 251-625-2663 to make an appointment.
• The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health honored some staff during National Nurse Practitioner Week. The department has 20 certified nurse practitioners: Jolanda Amey, Maria Beck, Shayria Catlin, Jessica Clark, Seth Davis, Ashlee Fountain-Jones, Charlotte Gamble, Misty Guy, Edna Harris, Jeri Jones, Thaila Keodouangdy, Raquel King, Anita LeBatard, Laura Minus, Hoai-Linh Nguyen, Cindy Norman, Barbara Swartz, Bethany Vickrey, Mason Wade and Laura Jane Wolf. A big shout-out to all nurse practitioners!
• Ridings Realty will host its grand-opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at 1555 S. University Blvd., Suite 201, in Mobile. Joselyne and Andy Ridings lead a team representing buyers and sellers in the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. Joselyne is consistently ranked a Top 10 agent and was a finalist for Lagniappe’s “Best Realtor” award in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.