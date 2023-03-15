Loxley Home Depot site

The I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center, part of which currently houses Imperial Dade, will soon host a "last mile distribution center" by The Home Depot, according to a press release from the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.

The Home Depot will locate a last-mile delivery facility in Loxley, with plans to invest more than $2.2 million and create more than 20 jobs.

Home Depot’s new location represents a larger corporate strategy to deploy more last-mile facilities across the U.S.

