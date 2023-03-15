The Home Depot will locate a last-mile delivery facility in Loxley, with plans to invest more than $2.2 million and create more than 20 jobs.
Home Depot’s new location represents a larger corporate strategy to deploy more last-mile facilities across the U.S.
“The I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center in Loxley has been a home run for our community and now serves as the gold standard along the Gulf Coast for Class-A logistics development,” Lee Lawson, president/CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, said.
Home Depot will lease approximately 53,500 square feet at the I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center, a private speculative Class-A industrial development located north of I-10 in Loxley.
The I-10 Center, represented by Allen Garstecki of JLL Mobile, has more than 480,000 square feet planned, and 90 percent of the three-phase development is pre-leased. This center is also home to Imperial Dade’s recently announced location, which will employ more than 55 people and invest over $20 million.
“The city of Loxley is excited to have this investment by The Home Depot in our community,” Loxley Mayor Richard Teel said. “Loxley continues to see growth and success, and this announcement further confirms the increasing economic activity we are seeing as a result.”
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Local investors purchased the 10,240-square-foot showroom and warehouse at 1242 Montlimar Drive for $800,000, according to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the buyers. Angela McArthur of Stirling Properties represented the seller. Plans are to lease the building.
• A local group of investors purchased the improvements at 7680 Airport Blvd. in Mobile for $500,000, according to Jay O’Brien, senior advisor with Stirling, who represented the buyer. Nathan Handmacher represented the seller. Palmer’s Airport Hyundai will continue operating at the location.
• O’Brien also announced a local investment group purchased 5.59 acres on the corner of Dawes Road and Glider Avenue for $540,000.
• Mobtown Grind personal training and fitness gym relocated downtown. It left Upham Street and more than doubled its footprint at 558 St. Francis St. in Temple Lodge. The new space has taken the last 2,000 square feet available in that benchmark project and this expansion allows the gym to create a cutting-edge experience. The landlord was represented by City Management Company and the tenant by William Peebles of CRE-Mobile.
• Tanger Outlets Foley celebrated the grand opening of outdoor lifestyle brand Mountain High Outfitters last weekend. Located next to Burlington Brands in a 3,615-square-foot storefront, the Birmingham-based retailer has locations across the Southeast, including one at the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort.
• A report from Payscale ranks Spring Hill College among the best universities on the Gulf Coast for a bachelor’s degree. The ranking is based on the quality of the degree and potential salary earnings.Among all of the schools on the Gulf Coast, Spring Hill College ranked highest, at No. 365, out of a total of 1,539 schools. Payscale reports the median salary of Spring Hill alumni with zero to five years of experience is $50,200 and the median salary for alumni with over 10 years of experience is $103,600.
• Darren Rowan, M.D., FACS, board-certified general surgeon, joins Infirmary Surgical Specialists at their location in Fairhope. Specialties include the most advanced surgical treatments for bariatric, pancreas, hepatobiliary, breast, surgical oncology, gastrointestinal, colorectal, endocrine reconstructive plastic and general surgery as well as wound care. Dr. Rowan is accepting new patients. Call 251-990-9191 or learn more at infirmaryhealth.org.
• USA Health University Hospital recently received certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center from DNV Healthcare USA Inc., reflecting the highest level of competence for the treatment of serious stroke events. University Hospital is home to one of three comprehensive stroke centers in the state of Alabama, and the only comprehensive stroke center in the region.
• As the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, anticipation is building for the construction of a brand new 300,000-square-foot facility to house the medical school.It will be located on the site of the current Alpha Hall East, which will be demolished. Completion is slated for 2026.
• Urology Associates has merged with Urology & Oncology Specialists, PC, effective April 3. It will continue to serve at its two locations in Mobile: 100 Memorial Hospital Drive, Suite 2A, for urology (251-433-1895) and 3719 Dauphin St., Suite 100, for radiation oncology (251-414-5665). The urology team will take on the Urology Associates name while the oncology radiation will take on a new name, The Cancer Center of Mobile.
• Congratulations to Mid-America Catastrophe Services of Mobile, which ranked No. 56 onInc. magazine’s third list of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Mid-America experienced 358 percent revenue growth over two years. Mid-America provides catastrophe claims, daily claims, utility claims and insurance staffing.
• Baldwin County’s housing market shows signs of a more even playing field between buyers and sellers. The Baldwin REALTORS Multiple Listing Service reports February 2023 showed year-over-year increases in Average Sales Price and Days on Market, and decreases in Closed Sales and New Inventory. Total sales volume for the county decreased by 23.4 percent from $326,577,769 in February 2022 to $250,299,343 this past month.
• For the third consecutive year, the city of Foley received the Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting award, known as the PAFR Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The award recognized Foley’s Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021. Miranda Bell, Foley’s accounting supervisor, said the city’s PAFR report breaks down complicated financial reports to allow residents to understand where city revenue comes from and how the money is spent.
• Legal Services Alabama added four new members to the organization’s board of directors — Tiffanie Agee, interim dean of Miles Law School; Alexia Borden, general counsel at Alabama Power Company; Rose Garner from the Black Belt Community Foundation; and Josh Hayes from the Prince, Glover & Hayes law firm.
