Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.

Candi and Matt Herbert’s new business reflects their desire for a healthy lifestyle.

Magnolia Soap and Bath Company is opening in the heart of Mobile, at 4504 Old Shell Road, in the same building formerly occupied by Big City Toys. A ribbon-cutting is set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, with the grand opening taking place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 14. They will have giveaways, door prizes, Azalea Trail Maids and fun for kids.

