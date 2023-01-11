Candi and Matt Herbert’s new business reflects their desire for a healthy lifestyle.
Magnolia Soap and Bath Company is opening in the heart of Mobile, at 4504 Old Shell Road, in the same building formerly occupied by Big City Toys. A ribbon-cutting is set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, with the grand opening taking place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 14. They will have giveaways, door prizes, Azalea Trail Maids and fun for kids.
The national company offers a wide variety of handmade home and bath products, even laundry soap. They use only domestically sourced, naturally grown butters and oils with no harsh chemicals.
Candi changed her career path as a physical therapist to open Magnolia Soap and Bath because she wanted to bring the fun shopping experience of these handmade, smell-good products to locals. It made sense for the Herberts to open a franchise in the city.
Both are longtime Mobile residents. Candi is a graduate of McGill-Toolen and the University of South Alabama. Matt recently retired from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Magnolia specializes in experiences, such as date nights, girls’ nights and birthday parties. For more info, visit facebook.com/magnoliasoapandbathmobile.
Summer Moon Coffee to open in Daphne
Summer Moon Coffee, home of oak-roasted coffee and legendary sweet cream, will hold a grand opening from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, at its newest coffee shop, 1539 U.S. 98, Suite 203, in the Shore Oaks Center in Daphne.
The first 50 guests will receive a Summer Moon swag bag, while all guests will be treated to free oak-roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples, while supplies last. Guests can also register for a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee, along with exclusive discounts.
Marcus and Kelly Allgood, owners of the new store, said they believe Summer Moon Coffee is unique and exceptional, and fell in love with the company’s culture.
This will be the first Alabama location for Summer Moon. Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• America’s Thrift Stores leased 31,478 square feet of retail space at the Mobile Festival Center, 3725 Airport Blvd. in Mobile, according to Angela McArthur and Kaelan McArthur, advisors with Stirling properties, who represented the landlord. Zac Qualls from Haag Brown represented the tenant. This will be America’s Thrift Stores’ third store on the Alabama Gulf Coast. The store and its attached drive-up donation center, which benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama, is expected to have its grand opening in March 2023.
• Speaking of Make-A-Wish, Vertex Energy’s Mobile site celebrated the eighth child whose wish the business has granted through its safety program challenge. Vertex and some of its partners donated funds for every OSHA injury-free shift performed since August. The Vertex crew honored 7-year-old Bennett Adamson with his wish to go to Disney World. Bennett, who lives with a blood disorder, loves riding bikes, swimming and playing video games.
• Angie and Kaelan McArthur also represented the seller as an out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot building at 3140 Lees Lane in Mobile. No word on the use of the building.
• Gulf Distribution will move operations from Moffett Road to the former Press-Register building at 401 N. Water St. The beverage distributor, which started in 1973, will overhaul the building, expanding and modifying the existing warehouse and improving office space.
• Fairhope Landing RV Resort recently opened off Alabama Highway 181, south of Highway 104. The 75-unit resort offers a 3,500-square-foot clubhouse, resort-size pool, playground, laundry facilities and concrete pads to accommodate nearly any size RV.
• BBB Industries LLC of Daphne, manufacturer of auto aftermarket parts, made executive leadership changes. John Amyot was promoted to chief operating officer. Maria Caballero was promoted to president of BBB’s OCI business unit. Duygu Seker recently joined the company as president of its European division. Steve Mesarick was promoted to chief legal officer and executive vice president of global transactions. Mark Nugent, who recently returned to BBB, is the company’s executive vice president and chief sustainability officer. He replaces Tim Roth, who retired.
• Infirmary Health and its orthopaedic specialty clinic, Gulf Orthopaedics, partnered with Bayside Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to provide the latest, most advanced surgical and non-surgical treatment methods. The clinics specialize in trauma and sports medicine, shoulder replacement, hip replacement, knee replacement, spine, foot-ankle treatment and interventional pain management. Gulf Orthopaedics has locations in Brewton, Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Midtown Mobile, Hillcrest Road, Tillman’s Corner, Saraland and Jackson. Schedule an appointment at 251-435-BONE or 251-928-2401.
• Austal USA’s Catherine Reynolds was recognized as a Mobile Bay 40 Under 40 honoree. Reynolds was selected for her determination, drive for self-improvement and inspiring leadership approach, as well as her promotion of recreational opportunities throughout the area. As Austal USA’s security administration manager, Reynolds is an expert on defense industrial security requirements.
• Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Tax Firms and America’s Best Accounting Firms for 2023.” Forbes partners with Statista to create the national lists of highly recommended firms for tax and accounting services. Congrats to Warren Averett, which has offices in Mobile and Fairhope.
• After a highly competitive application process, Ashley Williams Hogue, M.D., a trauma surgeon at USA Health University Hospital, was selected as a Future Trauma Leader through the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. As one of the highest honors for a junior trauma surgeon, the recognition was given to only five surgeons nationwide this year.
• Ascension Providence has once again been recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Cardiac Care. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated providers that have proven to deliver quality care with safe practices that lead to better health outcomes.
