Braided River
By Gabriel Tynes

Downtown brewery Braided River won gold and silver medals last week at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, launching the Mobile business onto the national stage.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on making first-class beer and are super honored to have received national recognition for it,” owner and head brewer David Nelson said. “With a field as competitive as the U.S. Open, it takes a lot of hard work and attention to detail to bring home medals. Our brewing team, especially Blake Yerkes, has put in the work to make sure our fans always get the best version of our beers.”

