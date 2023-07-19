Downtown brewery Braided River won gold and silver medals last week at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, launching the Mobile business onto the national stage.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on making first-class beer and are super honored to have received national recognition for it,” owner and head brewer David Nelson said. “With a field as competitive as the U.S. Open, it takes a lot of hard work and attention to detail to bring home medals. Our brewing team, especially Blake Yerkes, has put in the work to make sure our fans always get the best version of our beers.”
The 15th annual competition judged more than 9,000 beers representing 170 different styles to declare gold, silver and bronze medal winners in 147 categories. The U.S. Open Beer Championship takes place in Oxford, Ohio, and includes more beer styles than any other competition in the world.
Braided River won gold for their seasonal New Wave pilsner in the International Style Lager/Pilsner – New Zealand Lager, category, and silver for their seasonal Mutual Friends sour brown ale in the Wine Barrel-Aged Beer category. They were the only Alabama brewery to medal in the competition.
Braided River has been brewing beer in downtown Mobile since 2020. Both award-winning beers, along with more than a dozen others, are available in the brewery’s taproom at 420 St. Louis St.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Ten acres at 1341 West I-65 Service Road North in Mobile sold for $340,000, according to Pratt Thomas, CCIM, Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., who represented the seller, the Rev. Thomas J. Rodi, and the buyer. The property offers 600 feet of frontage with unobstructed I-65 visibility within Mobile County’s "Opportunity Zone,” with easy access to both North and South I-65. The buyers, CRIMSIMF Inc. of Illinois, plan to develop the property.
• Trintalya’s Boutique & Gifts leased a 1,300-square-foot suite within the shopping center at Cottage Plaza, 8306 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties.
• Taco Bell purchased 1.3 acres on Highway 59 in Robertsdale for $550,000 to construct a new store, according to Jay O’Brien of Stirling Properties.
• O’Brien also announced that a local developer purchased an additional 1.3 acres of land on Highway 59 in Robertsdale for $450,000 to construct a multi-tenant building for T-Mobile that will have a second space available for rent.
• A local investor purchased a 2,400-square-foot building at 3954 Demetropolis Road in Mobile, according to O’Brien. The new owner will have 1,150 square feet of flex space with a roll-up door available for lease.
• Premier Transport, a provider of non-emergency medical transportation for the elderly and disabled, leased space at 1708 Dauphin St. in Mobile. They are ready to serve those who need additional assistance. Amanda Goldman with Stirling Properties represented the tenant and Jay Roberds II, SIOR of CRE Mobile, represented the landlord.
• An investor purchased 150 acres of land on the east side of Highway 59 in Loxley, across from the Baldwin County career tech high school under construction. Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling Properties represented the seller. Wendy Butler and Trae Corte of Legacy Real Estate & Development represented the buyer.
• Barnes also represented the landlord as Medicinal Garden leased a 1,280-square-foot property at 155 9th Ave. in Foley.
• Knots Salon is relocating to Airport Oaks at 7449 Airport Blvd. in Mobile, with a plan to open this summer. Angela McArthur of Stirling Properties represented the landlord and assisted the tenant.
• Complete Roofing LLC recently leased 1,375 square feet of warehouse and office space at 25476 Friendship Road, Suite E, in Daphne, according to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the landlords.
• Crawford Stitt of White-Spunner Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of office space to Novare LLC at 21765 Highway 181, Suite 102, in Fairhope.
• Saraland Physical Therapy joined Infirmary Therapy Services as a part of Infirmary Health. Infirmary Therapy Services offers nine outpatient physical therapy clinics in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Patients of Saraland Physical Therapy and Infirmary Therapy Services’ existing Saraland clinic will receive physical and occupational therapy at the clinic’s new state-of-the-art facility at 75 Shell Street. The clinic is directly adjacent to Infirmary Health’s medical plaza, which offers emergency, imaging and laboratory services and physician practices for primary care, orthopaedics and more.
• Hayley Carlton was promoted to operations coordinator at Wilkins Miller LLC, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope. Carlton joined the Wilkins Miller team as a student administrative assistant in 2016. After earning a bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of South Alabama in 2018, she joined the firm as a marketing assistant and was promoted to operations assistant in 2021.
• A mural has been added to Cat Alley, a Foley Main Street project on Alston Street downtown. Hannah Legg’s seven-panel mural depicts the city’s rose trail, pitcher bog plants, Graham Creek, a tribute to sports tourism, trains and more. Five cats are hidden in the artwork. Foley High School and Middle School art classes and a group of homeschoolers worked with Legg on three panels. Beginning next month, kids can pick up coloring sheets of the mural at the Foley Welcome Center. The mural was sponsored by the Foley Art Center and the city of Foley.
The Cat Alley Walkway from Alston Street was started with help from BrightSpeed (formerly CenturyLink), which gave the city a 99-year land easement for the walkway and consented to the removal of barbed wire around their property. Property owner Marsha Kaiser permitted Foley Main Street to place the mural on her building.
