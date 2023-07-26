Tyrone Pettway of Mobile has always wanted to help people — particularly the vulnerable.
That desire is behind the launch of Kingdom Renovation Foundation, which repairs and does modifications on homes for senior citizens, veterans and low-income residents with disabilities.
In March of this year, Pettway obtained his 501(c)3 status for the foundation. The 501(c)3 nonprofit is an off-shoot of his company, Kingdom Renovation & Construction LLC, which Pettway started in 2020.
“I basically learned the business by watching others and doing hands-on work,” Pettway said. “My family was not in the construction business.”
After a fire damaged his home, a couple volunteered to do renovations, which was a blessing, he said. He decided to also upgrade the bathroom, which wasn’t damaged in the blaze. Bids came in at $5,000 to $6,000, more than he could afford.
“God gave me a vision of me renovating the bathroom,” Pettway said. “I watched YouTube videos and learned to do the jobs needed, such as laying tile.”
Within a month, the bathroom was complete and he had people asking who did the work.
“It showed me that God had given me a gift that I didn’t know I had,” he said. “I fell in love with construction.”
Pettway already had a heart to start a nonprofit but got a nudge through an email from the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator powered by Heartland Forward. The program teaches participants how to put their ideas into action and provides an opportunity to execute their ideas with a $5,000 pebble grant.
Pettway was accepted into the program and says it “transformed my thinking on how to approach my company and my ideas.”
After a couple of experiments through the B+B program, he had evidence his idea for a nonprofit could work. Through the program, Pettway created Kingdom Renovation Foundation to help vulnerable people be more independent by making their houses more accessible.
“The B+B program is the reason we are able to help people with our first initiative,” Pettway said.
That first initiative is Operation: Ramp-Up, which constructs ramps for individuals, based solely on donations. The resident does not pay anything for the ramp, which costs an average of $2,500 for materials and is built with volunteer labor.
Pettway is also passionate about bringing his community together and fostering close relationships among people with different backgrounds. That’s why he brings Mobile youth to work with him. Not only do these young people get an education in carpentry, but they also get to know the people whose houses they’re renovating, fostering cross-generational connections.
Seven young people worked with him through the B+B Accelerator experiments.
He is now working to get insurance in place that will allow young volunteers to work with the nonprofit. He will teach them construction skills, from operating a saw and other tools to building the ramps. He’s eyeing January 2024 to launch the youth volunteer part of the program.
“That gives us six months to focus on Ramp-Up and make sure the process is streamlined,” he said. “That part of the program will be perfected and we’ll be ready to start another initiative.”
He plans to recruit young people from local high schools, churches, the Boys & Girls Clubs and even the detention center — anyone who wants to learn a skill they can then use to help others.
The grassroots organization benefits from word-of-mouth advertising. Those who need assistance learn about the program through social media, churches and community outreach.
For more information or to donate, go tokingdomreno.org. Pettway also has a GoFundMe account to receive donations.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• A local investor paid $840,000 to purchase the 1,500-square-foot coin laundry at 9965 Twin Beech Road in Fairhope. Crawford Stitt of White-Spunner Realty brokered the deal. Plans are to continue operating the laundromat.
• Lartigue’s On the Hill leased the 2,000-square-foot building at 4464 Old Shell Road in Mobile that previously housed Pollman’s Bakery. Bubba Lartigue and Capt. Larry Lartigue opened the family’s first market in Mobile in 1978 and nine years later, put down roots in Baldwin County. In 2014, Roger Lartigue expanded into the wholesale business and opened Lartigue Seafood Market in Fairhope. They plan to renovate the space and will announce a grand opening date soon. Mike Reid of Merrill P. Thomas Inc. leased the suite for landlord Dr. Day Gate Sr.
• Yellowhammer Coffee is expanding to downtown Mobile, leasing the 1,716-square-foot freestanding building at 200 St. Joseph St. on the corner of St. Anthony and St. Joseph streets, according to Josh W. Hall of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. Yellowhammer’s newest location will feature a drive-thru and will be fully open within the next month.
• BBB Industries LLC of Daphne, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P., acquired Hydraulex, a provider of need-it-now hydraulic solutions serving the industrial aftermarket. Terms of the deal were not announced. The acquisition marks another milestone for BBB as it further expands the company’s offerings into an array of industrial markets.
• Dr. James Hicks, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon, joined the orthopaedic specialist team at Baldwin Bone & Joint. Hicks will work with Dr. Charles Gordon, Dr. Elliott Pennington and the Spine Institute team beginning Sept. 18. Hicks brings an experienced, committed and highly trained focus on complex surgeries, including motion preservation surgery. Get info at baldwinboneandjoint.com or call 251-625-2663.
• Congratulations to USA Health University Hospital on receiving three American Heart Association awards: the Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award; Target: Stroke Elite Plus award; and the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Each award requires meeting strict guidelines to provide up-to-date, quality care.
• Lee Bonner joined Maynard Nexsen law firm as a government affairs specialist in the firm’s PR subsidiary, NP Strategy. Bonner spent seven years in Washington, D.C., recently as deputy director of scheduling for U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the House. Bonner earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama in 2018. She previously served as the director of events for the Alabama State Society, a gathering of several hundred Alabama natives residing in D.C.
