New Horizons Credit Union was named Credit Union of the Year in the $100 million to $500 million in assets category at the 2023 Southeastern Credit Union Conference & Expo in Orlando.
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions and Affiliates (LSCU) presented the awards, which recognize credit unions and credit union professionals who have demonstrated exemplary service and accomplished significant achievements in 2022.
Representatives from New Horizons Credit Union were present at the conference to receive their award.
“Our Credit Union has come a long way over the years,” New Horizons Credit Union President/CEO Edith Franklin said. “We are indeed honored to receive the Credit Union of the Year award because New Horizons Credit Union’s mission encompasses serving our members and the community. We embrace the Credit Union industry philosophy of ‘people helping people’ in everything we do.”
New Horizons was established in 1950 and is based in Mobile.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• The property at 765 Saint Anthony St. and 162 N. Bayou St. in Mobile sold for $107,000 to Victors Envision I LLC, which has plans to redevelop the site. Located across from the Mobile County Health Department and close to St. Louis Street, the property consists of three tax parcels and two buildings with on-site and street parking. It is zoned special district warehouse and located within an opportunity zone. Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented both buyer and seller.
• The property at 980 Corporate Drive S. in Mobile sold for $255,310. This prime location just off Interstate 65 North is zoned for warehouse distribution or light industrial. John M. Delchamps of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented the seller, Sawyer Realty LLC, while Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented the buyer, who remained private.
• Relax Foot Massage leased 1,400 square feet at Cottage Village, 5039 Cottage Hill Road, Suite J, in Mobile, according to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, which manages the shopping center.
• Congratulations to Custom Creations & Beyond, which held its grand opening recently at 102 N. Hoyle Ave. in Bay Minette. The store offers kids’ apparel, custom T-shirt printing and embroidery and event rentals such as inflatables, mascots, a train and more.
• Also in Bay Minette, Helping Hands Care Service has a new location at 1601 Hand Avenue. Helping Hands provides housekeeping, lawn care, companion and personal care, prescription pickup, transportation and more for area residents. Call 251-202-0550 or email helpinghandshomecare19@gmail.com for more info.
• Cakes by Design celebrated the opening of its location at 311-B Shelton Beach Road in Saraland. The bakery makes specialty cakes for weddings, birthdays and other occasions, along with creative fudge flavors, cream cheese chess squares, cupcakes and more.
• Austal USA announced the promotion of Christy Taylor to the newly established position of chief operating officer for transformation. Taylor will oversee human resources, production control, IT and supply chain management operations in addition to other business integration, leadership and strategy roles.
• Daniel Lowery and Charlene DeVargas with Hanley & Associates, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Mobile, earned their State Law Series 66 registration from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Lowery has eight months of experience with Ameriprise Financial. DeVargas graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in secondary mathematics education. She has two years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
• Austal USA held a keel-laying ceremony last week at the Mobile shipyard for the future USNS Point Loma (EPF-15). Ship sponsor Elizabeth Asher with the assistance of Perry Sullivan, a 17-year Austal USA veteran A-class welder, welded her initials into a keel plate that will be welded to the ship’s hull. An EPF Flight II ship provides enhanced medical capability including basic secondary health care built around primary surgery, an intensive care unit, ward beds and limited X-ray, laboratory and dental support.
• Waste Pro promoted Glenn Schweiger to assistant division manager in Milton, Fla. Schweiger, who has over 25 years of experience in the solid waste industry, began his career at Waste Pro six years ago. He started as a lead driver in Spanish Fort, worked his way up to supervisor and eventually moved to Milton to the role of operations manager.
• The Spring Fever Chase Committee donated a record-breaking $18,488 to Baldwin County schools to support P.E. programs. Those funds include $5,994 to Mathis Elementary for basketball goals; $1,248 to J. Larry Newton Elementary for disc golf goals and accessories; $2,949 to Fairhope Middle School for a GaGa Ball setup; $2,999 to Fairhope East Elementary for target and balance activities; $3,254 to Fairhope West Elementary for Jump, Jump and Fly Away activities; and $2,044 to Christ the King for badminton and pickleball supplies. Held each March, the Spring Fever Chase is sponsored by Thomas Hospital and Wells Fargo.
• Roberts Brothers Inc., a real estate brokerage based in Mobile, partnered with Reliance Network on a new website highlighting an innovative property-centric Multiple Listing Search (MLS) feature. Roberts Brothers has six offices and more than 300 real estate professionals serving Mobile and Baldwin counties, other Alabama areas and West Florida.
• Vertex Energy Inc. reported its first series of commercial sales transactions from its Mobile refinery located at 400 Industrial Parkway in Saraland. The marketer of high-quality refined products reported a total of 110,000 barrels of renewable diesel sold to Idemitsu Apollo Renewable Corp., based in California. Vertex expects increases in renewable diesel production volumes to remain on schedule, at a rate of approximately 7,700 barrels per day.
