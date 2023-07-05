Untitled design - 11

New Horizons Credit Union was named Credit Union of the Year in the $100 million to $500 million in assets category at the 2023 Southeastern Credit Union Conference & Expo in Orlando.

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions and Affiliates (LSCU) presented the awards, which recognize credit unions and credit union professionals who have demonstrated exemplary service and accomplished significant achievements in 2022.

Email Tammy Leytham at business@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.