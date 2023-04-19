A four-story hotel with 73 rooms is planned next to the Foley Farmers and Fishermens Market on Ala. Highway 59.
A vote is scheduled April 19 by the Foley Planning Commission on a request to approve a site plan by Cobblestone Hotels and Suites. The plan calls for building a hotel at the northeast corner of Miflin Road/Baldwin County 20 and Koniar Way.
During a work session on April 12, Planning Commission members expressed support for the project, and during the Foley staff discussion of the proposal at the Planning Commission work session Wednesday, April 12, members expressed support for the request. Foley staff members also recommended approval of the plan.
Mayor Ralph Hellmich said Foley plans to sell the site of the proposed hotel to the Cobblestone company. The company will work with the city to improve parking, lighting and sidewalks, which can be used by both hotel guests and visitors to the Foley Farmers and Fishermens Market.
The 40,487-square-foot building will also include a breakfast area/bar, an outdoor pool and an outdoor seating area/patio.
A 63-room Cobblestone Hotel already received approval from the city of Orange Beach for a location at The Wharf.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• John M. Delchamps of Merrill P. Thomas Co. recently leased a 1,200-square-foot suite in the upscale Southwood Place shopping center to LUSH Florist & Gifts, which will be its second Mobile location. LUSH is a full-service floral design firm and event specialist with one-of-a-kind floral arrangements, stylish gifts and elegant event decorations. Owner and native Mobilian Susan George purchased the floral division of LUSH in September 2020. George and her team host floral design classes each month. The Mobile Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening at LUSH, 6808 Airport Blvd., Suite E, at 4:30 p.m. May 23.
• Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty represented the landlords in two recent transactions: After Hours Scrubs leased 1,260 square feet at Jubilee Point, 28600 Highway 98, Suite F2, in Daphne, and Apple Nails leased 1,600 square feet at the Foley West Plaza, 2658 Ala. Highway 59, in Foley.
• Impact 100 Baldwin County has awarded more than $5 million in grants to nonprofits since 2008 and looks to grow that number this year. A virtual workshop is set from 9-10 a.m. on April 27 for nonprofits to learn the process for the 2023 grant cycle. The workshop will include a step-by-step guide through the application process, how to prepare budget documents and hearing a past grantee’s perspective. Up to two representatives from each nonprofit can attend. Letters of intent from nonprofits applying for grants are due by May 12. The deadline for completed applications is May 31. Workshop registration is online at impact100baldwincounty.org.
• Lunch & Learn will present “Blog & Marketing for your Business” by Front Porch Network at 11:30 a.m. on April 20 at the Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce office, 23150 Highway 59, in Robertsdale. Registration is required. Call 251-947-2626 or email bbutler@centralbaldwin.com. The event is free for chamber members.
• Charlene DeVargas with Hanley & Associates, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Mobile, earned her General Securities Representative Series 7 registration. DeVargas passed an exam that measured the knowledge required to execute various securities transactions. DeVargas graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in secondary mathematics education. Hanley & Associates, 4332 Blvd. Park South, Suite D, provides financial advice based on the client’s needs and expectations.
• South Baldwin Medical Group held a ribbon-cutting this week to officially open its Primary Care & Walk-In Care clinic at 3625 S. Hickory St. in Loxley. The clinic is open seven days a week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Poke Bowl Sushi Burrito and Boba officially opened its new location at 907 Hillcrest Road in Mobile. The business, which started on the Gulf Coast in 2019, also has locations at 518 Dauphin St. in Mobile and 74 Plantation Pointe Road in Fairhope.
• Fairhope Golf Works recently held a ribbon-cutting at 556 S. Section St. in Fairhope. The golf performance center has the latest technology for teaching, club fitting and club repair. Master club fitter Avery Reed has more than 20 years of experience fitting and building golf clubs for some of the best golfers in the world. John Perrine is director of instruction.
• Also in Fairhope, Five Guys burgers is slated to open at 241 S. Greeno Road this month. The location was previously the site of Pizza Hut. Watch for updates.
• The Mobile area residential real estate market is seeing a bit of an upward trend with the average sales price for March 2023 at $223,000, up 5.9 percent over March 2022, and the list-to-sold price up 1.72 percent month over month, according to the Mobile Area Association of Realtors.
• The Happy Olive will host an olive oil tasting at 5 p.m. on April 25 in the Spanish courtyard at the Conde-Charlotte Museum, 104 Theatre St., in Mobile. They will present a variety of their artisan extra virgin olive oils along with an explanation of origin. Call 251-929-0711 for info.
• The owners of a nearly 100-year-old building on U.S. Highway 98 in downtown Foley plan to start improvements April 20. The city of Foley approved a facade grant last month to pay some of the costs of replacing doors and other improvements. The building, constructed in 1925, was most recently occupied by a Mexican restaurant. It originally was the site of a bakery. Work is scheduled to be completed by October. In 2012, the city bought the building to preserve it. The city later sold the building to Katapult Properties and 4Wright Investments.
• National Small Business Week is coming up April 30 through May 6. For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. NSBW is co-hosted by SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses, and a resource partner of SBA. Business owners are invited to attend a free, two-day virtual summit on May 2-3. Go to sba.gov to register and learn more.
