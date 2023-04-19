A four-story hotel with 73 rooms is planned next to the Foley Farmers and Fishermens Market on Ala. Highway 59.

A vote is scheduled April 19 by the Foley Planning Commission on a request to approve a site plan by Cobblestone Hotels and Suites. The plan calls for building a hotel at the northeast corner of Miflin Road/Baldwin County 20 and Koniar Way.

