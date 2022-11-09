Two restaurants will open soon at Pinebrook Shopping Center on Airport Boulevard in Mobile.
CAVA, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, is scheduled to open Nov. 18 in the end space previously occupied by Zoe’s Kitchen, which CAVA purchased in 2018.
CAVA brings the benefits of eating Mediterranean to more communities across the country, and it seemed a natural fit for Mobile, company reps said.
Their menu includes unique flavor combinations that are delicious and healthy. Start with a base like greens, rice or a pita, then add spreads, protein, toppings and dressing. Their meals are customizable and curated and feature flavor-packed ingredients, sometimes in unexpected combinations.
Another new addition, bb.q Chicken, is scheduled to open by the end of the year. Despite its name, this is not a barbecue joint. It’s a restaurant passionate about chicken and about using Korean recipes and quality ingredients.
bb.q Chicken started in 1995 in Seoul, Korea, and now has 3,500 locations worldwide.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Congrats to Kim Nolan and Tanya Hunt of BBB Industries in Daphne. Nolan, BBB’s senior VP, was named Auto Care Women of the Year. Hunt, BBB’s commercial project manager, was named the Auto Care Champion of the Year. Awards were given at the Women in Auto Care awards ceremony on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo. BBB Industries manufactures starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, hydraulics and electronic power steering products, and turbochargers.
• Approximately 1.93 acres at 7850 Airport Boulevard in Mobile were sold for $215,000 to Del/White Joint Venture by William H. and Marjorie Singleton. John M. Delchamps of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented both buyer and seller. Formerly the site of Beckham’s Florist, the buyer will announce plans at a later date.
• Delchamps also represented the sellers in the $55,000 sale of a 4,800-square-foot fixer-upper at 622 Holcombe Ave. in Midtown. Lamoura Nettles of Exit Realty Lyon represented the buyers, J5 Investment Group LLC, which will turn the building into housing for lease.
• Burton Property Group purchased a 102-acre tract on the Foley Beach Expressway, directly across from OWA, for $8.1 million. Jamie Smith and Amber Brown of Roberts Brothers Inc. represented the sellers. The prime commercial site is designated in an Opportunity Zone and is centrally located in fast-growing Baldwin County.
• Daphne’s Shoe Boutique, located at 818 Manci Ave. in Daphne, is rolling out the pink carpet for a shopping event from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 17. In a partnership with Claire Flowers Designs and Pamela Denham & Associates, 20 percent of sales will benefit theHope 4110 Foundation, a nonproﬁt that helps women facing breast cancer, breast reconstruction and failed breast reconstruction.
• Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana injury lawyers leased 1,750 square feet at 1110 Hillcrest Road in Mobile, according to Angie and Kaelan McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord, and Jeff Barnes, CCIM, who represented the tenant. Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana serves the Mobile, Foley and Daphne areas, and plans to relocate the Mobile office to the new location in December.
• McArthur also represented the landlord as Healthy Harvest CBDleased 2,944 square feet of retail space at Top Music Plaza, 3656 Government Blvd. in Mobile. Healthy Harvest CBD provides guaranteed safe and effective Delta-8 THC and CBD products in Mobile and Gardendale.
• Jeff Barnes handled the transaction as Live Oak Mortgageleased 1,156 square feet of new office space at 9949 Windmill Roadin Fairhope. Live Oak Mortgage will open its new office in November.
• Barnes also represented the landlord as Health Connect Americaleased 4,841 square feet of office space at 6404 Hillcrest Park Court in Mobile. Josh Hall of CRE Mobile represented the tenant. Health Connect America provides mental and behavioral health services to foster children, families and adults across the South.
• Pizzeria Delphina will reopen soon in the Insider Collective Food Hall at 518 Dauphin St. in downtown Mobile. The eatery closed last year during the pandemic, but will soon be just down the street from its former location.
• An out-of-state investor paid $1.1 million for Monroe Square, a 71,000-square-foot shopping centerat1838 S. Alabama Ave. in Monroeville, according to Andrew Dickman, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the seller.
• Austal USA welcomes Michelle Alcathie as VP of human resources. In this role, she is responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services. Alcathie has over 25 years of experience leading workplace transformations that support long-term strategic business plans. Welcome aboard!
• In other Austal news, company leaders welcomed U.S. Marine Corps officers to its Mobile shipyard last week. The delegation observed Austal’s capability to manufacture multiple complex ships and components, and toured the module manufacturing facility, which houses separate steel and aluminum assembly lines, a feature unique to Austal USA. The group also visited the final assembly bays, went on-board USNS Apalachicola, and ended at the vessel completion yard where the future USS Santa Barbara and USS Augusta are moored.
• Major Gen. Janet L. Cobb USA (Ret.), executive director of the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, was appointed to serve on the Alabama USA Semiquincentennial Commission. The commission will plan, promote and implement public celebrations and commemorations of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. Cobb’s term takes effect immediately.
• Mobile’s medical community continues to thrive with new additions of people and high-tech. Sarah McMullin, M.D., joined USA Health as a sports medicine physician and pediatrician.McMullin is an assistant professor at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at South Alabama and assistant director of the Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program. She is accepting appointments at the USA Health Strada Patient Care Center, 1601 Center St. in Mobile.
• Paul D. Schneider, M.D., joined USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital as a pediatric emergency physician. He is also an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama.
• Mobile Infirmary acquired the Ion endoluminal system, a minimally invasive robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedure. The advanced technology enables doctors to reach nodules far into the lung, providing them stability and precision needed for more accurate lung biopsies.
• USA Health incorporates artificial intelligence for enhanced colonoscopy screenings, using GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module. The module uses artificial intelligence to help physicians detect polyps.
