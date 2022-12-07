USA Health celebrated the dedication of the Mapp Family Campus medical office building last week. The three-story, 50,000-square-foot structure anchors the health system’s largest presence in Baldwin County at the intersection of State Highways 181 and 104 in Fairhope.
The building houses Baldwin Family Medicine and several USA Health specialty care providers for adults and children.
“Collaborating with community physicians, providers from USA Health are bringing their specialized expertise to meet the health care needs of people in the region,” Owen Bailey, CEO and senior associate vice president for medical affairs at USA Health, said.
An estimated 50 percent of Baldwin County residents reside within 15 miles of the Mapp Family Campus.
Specialty care providers in the building include endocrinology, urology, gastroenterology, urogynecology, colorectal surgery and general surgery. Pediatric specialties include surgery, urology, gastroenterology, cardiology, endocrinology and pulmonary. The building also houses a full array of imaging technology.
To encourage wellness, the facility has a demonstration kitchen to offer healthy-eating classes.
Additionally, a 24,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Edna Adcox of Belle Bouquet in Saraland was one of two national floral retailers awarded the Tom Butler Floral Retailer of the Year for lifelong dedication to the floral industry. Adcox has owned Belle Bouquet with her four daughters since 1970; she took a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Teleflora established the award to recognize a member florist who best embodies Butler’s legacy by running a first-class retail operation with the highest level of commitment and service to their local community. Congrats, Belle Bouquet!
• The 7,000-square-foot, two-story office and residential building at 1420 Government St. in Midtown Mobile was recently sold to Global South Logistics, a shipping company based in New Orleans, for $520,000. The new owners will use this building as their Mobile office. Josh W. Hall of CRE Mobile represented the buyers and William Peebles of CRE Mobile represented the sellers.
• Jubilee Java opened at 19551 Greeno Road in Fairhope. The drive-thru coffee shop opens daily at 5:30 a.m., offering espresso drinks, coffee, cold brew, boba teas, smoothies and pastries. The owners say they will be adding new items to their menu in the coming weeks.
• The award for best new business name goes to Driving Daisies, a personal ride company that recently launched on the Eastern Shore. Michelle Braly started the business specifically for senior citizens. Driving Daisies can be booked for half or full days, and takes clients to doctor appointments, same-day surgery, shopping, restaurants and outings with friends. She’ll even drive to appointments in Mobile. Call 256-867-4056 or check out their Facebook page for more info.
• VIPcare leased 2,400 square feet of medical office space at Grelot Commons at 6720 Grelot Road in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Claire Calzon of Colliers represented the tenant. VIPcare serves Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas in providing quality health care for Medicare Advantage patients.
• Construction is underway on The Carriage Wine & Market, aka The Carriage, at 1522 Bienville Blvd. on Dauphin Island. With a planned opening in Spring/Summer 2023, The Carriage will offer a full-service wine and craft beer bar, a thoughtfully curated bottle shop and a specialty grocery market. Stay updated on progress by following @the_carriage on Instagram or visiting CarriageWine.com/DauphinIsland.
• Alabama Medicaid Agency amended its coverage policy to help ensure cancer patients get access to timely treatment. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Alabama Medicaid beneficiaries receiving cancer treatment can have up to 32 annual physician visits, up from the 14-visit limit now in effect. Southern Cancer Center commends the new policy, which comes after the Southern Cancer Center submitted a letter to Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar highlighting the way the office visit limit seriously affects access and quality of care for Medicaid enrollees with cancer.
• Urology Associates will hold a groundbreaking at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 for a new Fairhope clinic that combines its Urology Associates clinic of Fairhope with Alabama Urogyn, which specializes in Urogynecology. The ceremony takes place at 451 Greeno Road. Company reps say the centralization and increase in space will allow the practice to rapidly expand both its men’s and women’s health services.
• Heads up, people. Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday this year — when U.S. Postal Service locations are already closed. So … all post offices will close on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the holidays. There will not be residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express packages.
