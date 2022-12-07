Mapp Family Campus

Medical office building at the USA Health Mapp Family Campus located at 21950 AL-181 Fairhope, AL 36532. 

 Bill Starling

USA Health celebrated the dedication of the Mapp Family Campus medical office building last week. The three-story, 50,000-square-foot structure anchors the health system’s largest presence in Baldwin County at the intersection of State Highways 181 and 104 in Fairhope.

The building houses Baldwin Family Medicine and several USA Health specialty care providers for adults and children.

Email Tammy Leytham at business@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Business Reporter

Tammy Leytham writes the Real Deal column, covering business news for Lagniappe. A native Mobilian and current Baldwin County resident, she brings almost three decades of newspaper experience to the role.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.