Orange Beach Police

Orange Beach Police Department cruiser (OBPD)

A man died last week while in Orange Beach Police Department custody.

Lt. Trent Johnson told Lagniappe an investigation is underway after an “unattended death,” but OBPD is not releasing further details of when or where the incident occurred.

