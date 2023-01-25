The Port of Mobile posted double-digit growth for the ninth year since 2009.
The Alabama Port Authority announced record container shipping numbers for the 2022 calendar year, with 563,191 20-foot equivalent container units (TEU) handled.
Total container volumes were 11 percent over 2021. Intermodal rail volumes continued a 31-month record of triple-digit growth, ending the year at 142 percent over 2021.
Additionally, the container terminal handled a record 312 vessels, an increase of 75 vessels from 2021.
“Time and again, we are showing that shipping through Mobile is an efficient and cost-effective way for businesses to get their goods into or out of the United States,” Port Authority Director and CEO John C. Driscoll said. “These numbers reflect shippers’ confidence in Alabama’s port, and Mobile has consistently offered supply chain stability.”
The Port Authority will expand its capabilities to 1 million TEUs upon completing an expansion at the container terminal.
In addition to the terminal expansion and the harbor deepening and widening project, the Alabama Port Authority plans to develop logistics facilities in Mobile and open a new inland intermodal facility served by CSX in Montgomery.
These projects are set to begin operation in 2025 and will provide new advantages and opportunities for shippers.
Other planned investments include a flyover bridge to create on-dock rail access at the container terminal, modernizing general cargo piers and developing an inland intermodal facility in North Alabama.
The Port of Mobile has an $85 billion in annual economic impact and generates 312,896 jobs across the state, according to a recent economic impact report.
Mobile Engineers Receive Awards
The Mobile Area Council of Engineers, a local nonprofit, announces its annual award recipients. The honor is given to individuals who enhance the engineering profession through their contributions to the industry, education and the community. Award recipients will be recognized at the annual banquet on Jan. 26at the MacQueen Alumni Centeron the University of South Alabama campus. Congratulations!
Award recipients are:
Young Engineer of the Year: Charles William Ross Byerly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District
Chemical Engineer of the Year: Brent D. Barnes, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors
Civil Engineer of the Year: Natalie French, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors
Electrical Engineer of the Year: James Dunning, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors
Marine Engineer/Naval Architect of the Year: Spencer Johnson, Austal USA
Mechanical Engineer of the Year: Justin Thibodeaux, Gulf States Engineering Inc.
Engineering Manager of the Year: Robert Matthew Coaker, Southern Earth Sciences Inc.
Aerospace Engineer of the Year: Angel Huot, Airbus
Individual of Special Recognition: Warren H. Nicholson, N-Fina Technologies
Engineering Educator of the Year: Dr. Robert Cloutier, professor, University of South Alabama
Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Outstanding Engineer: Derrick Rogers, P.G.
Outstanding Engineer: Derrick Rogers,American Society of Civil Engineers
Outstanding Engineer: Ryan Hedlund, P.E.
MACE-Raburn Scholarship:Darian Riley, University of South Alabama Engineering
MACE-Raburn Scholarship: Laura Nguyen, University of South Alabama Engineering
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• AltaPointe Health Systems Inc. purchased a medical practice building for $5.4 million at 6908 Providence Park Drive South on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital in Mobile. Pratt Thomas, CCIM of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., represented the seller. AltaPointe Health is an extensive health care system providing primary and behavioral health care services.
• Beez Catering leased 1,200 square feet at Piccadilly Square, 6345-B Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the landlord.
• An out-of-state investment group paid $650,000 for 0.92 acres at 201 McMeans Ave. in Bay Minette, according to Crawford Stitt at White-Spunner Realty, who represented the buyer. Vallas Realty represented the seller. Plans are to build a 7 Brew coffee shop on the site.
• Southern Shores Coffee is moving to 217 N. McKenzie St. in downtown Foley. They plan to open in Spring 2023. Southern Shores serves fresh-roasted, high-quality coffee, cappuccinos and other beverages, along with breakfast and lunch items.
• Caitlin Brewer joined the accounting firm Wilkins Miller LLC as an associate in December 2022. She has a bachelor of science degree in business administration in accounting from Spring Hill College. She has previous experience in the accounting industry and is pursuing her master’s degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
• Bryan Palmer is the new CEO of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama. Bryan is no stranger to UnitedHealthcare — or the South. He brings more than 25 years of health care experience to the role, 20 of those with UnitedHealthcare in Florida.
• Congrats to the staff at Infirmary Health’s Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital and North Baldwin Infirmary, which earned recognition in multiple 2023 Women’s Choice Award categories. This marks the sixth year in a row the hospitals have been recognized. They won:
Mobile Infirmary:Best Hospitals for Cancer Care
Thomas Hospital:Best Mammogram Imaging Center, Best Hospitals for Obstetrics, Best Hospitals for Orthopedics and Best Hospitals for Patient Safety
North Baldwin Infirmary:Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.
