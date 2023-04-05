If your house was damaged by hurricanes Sally or Zeta in 2020, you may be eligible for a grant to help with the remaining damage.
The Home Recovery Alabama Program provides funds to repair, reconstruct or replace single-family homes that suffered damage from one or both storms. Low-to-moderate-income homeowners and landlords with rental homes in nine counties affected by the storms may apply at HomeRecoveryAL.com.
Homeowners and landlords must have owned the property when the hurricanes made landfall, in Fall 2020, and must still own the home.
If approved, the funding is a grant, not a loan. It does not have to be repaid as long as applicants comply with the terms and program rules. Funds are provided for unrepaired storm damage, not reimbursement for repairs already completed.
Applicants can also download the Alabama Home Recovery app, call 251-265-7958 or visit an intake center at one of the following locations: 110 Montlimar Drive, Suite 299, Mobile; 200 E. Laurel Ave., Foley; and 1455 College St., Jackson. Intake centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Austal USA launched two Navy ships last week, USNS Cody (EPF 14) and the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36). The ships — which weigh upwards of 2,500 metric tons each — were lifted almost three feet in the air, then moved approximately 400 feet onto a moored deck barge next to the final assembly bay. Both ships are now docked pier side for final outfitting and system activation in preparation for sea trials.
• Speaking of Austal, the company raised over $200,000 for local charities through its annual golf invitational at the Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Proceeds from the event benefit three local charities: Mulherin Home, United Way of Southwest Alabama and veteran assistance charity Eagles Landing, through Volunteers of America Southeast.
• The former Fairhope Hardware store at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street in downtown Fairhope sold for a high bid of $1.6 million last week at auction. The 12,240-square-foot, two-story building dates to 1922. No word on the new owners’ plans.
• Mark your calendars for the biggest pool party in town! On April 14, OWA celebrates the grand opening of Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park, along with its two newest additions — Big Water Bay outdoor wave pool and Coastal Curl, a surf simulator.
• Shout-out to Dr. Paul Canale, who retires after 19 years with the Daphne-based orthopaedic practice Baldwin Bone & Joint. Canale also served as founder and medical director of The Spine Institute at Baldwin Bone & Joint. He has more than 20 years of experience successfully treating neck and spine conditions.
• Singing River Health System sold to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which has operated in Louisiana and Mississippi since 1911. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors in Mississippi worked with Raymond James, a third-party health care-focused advisory firm, to find a buyer. Singing River Health System has hospitals in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport, along with several clinics. The sale is expected to be completed this fall.
• Congrats to Cynthia Karns, financial advisor with Hanley & Associates in Mobile, who obtained the Certified Military Financial Advisor (CMFA) certification. Karns completed 40 hours of CMFA training to help veterans, active duty, Reserve, National Guard and their families meet financial goals. Contact Karns at 251-345-0601 or visit her at the Ameriprise Financial office at 4332 Boulevard Park South, Suite D, Mobile.
• Diagnostic & Medical Clinic, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, welcomes endocrinologist Will Bolton, M.D., who specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disease and metabolic disorders. He will see patients at locations in Midtown Mobile and Daphne. Call 251-435-1200 for an appointment.
• Natalie Fox was named chief physician enterprise officer for USA Health. Fox will be responsible for the overall strategy, performance and operational effectiveness of the physician enterprise at USA Health, which employs 325 physicians, 175 advanced practice providers and more than 300 residents and fellows. Since 2011, Fox has held a variety of roles at USA Health. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice, a Master of Nursing in pediatrics and a Bachelor of Nursing from the University of South Alabama.
• Thompson Engineering celebrated the opening of a new office at 7101 U.S. Highway 90, Suite 101, in Daphne.
