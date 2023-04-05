If your house was damaged by hurricanes Sally or Zeta in 2020, you may be eligible for a grant to help with the remaining damage.

The Home Recovery Alabama Program provides funds to repair, reconstruct or replace single-family homes that suffered damage from one or both storms. Low-to-moderate-income homeowners and landlords with rental homes in nine counties affected by the storms may apply at HomeRecoveryAL.com.

Email Tammy Leytham at business@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Business Reporter

Tammy Leytham writes the Real Deal column, covering business news for Lagniappe. A native Mobilian and current Baldwin County resident, she brings almost three decades of newspaper experience to the role.

