Scratch Golf Company acquired Craft Farms Golf Club and Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club in Gulf Shores.
Scratch Golf entered the golfing industry in 1988, when they purchased 316 acres of land in Beaufort, S.C., which would soon become Hilton Head National Golf Club.
Craft Farms was developed by R.C. Craft and Robert Craft, and both it and Peninsula were most recently owned by Bob Barrett and Rob Shults. All are thankful to have served as stewards for these wonderful golf clubs, according to a press release.
The courses have been managed by Troon Golf since 2014 and were originally members of Honours Golf. Scratch Golf has entrusted Chad Leonard to continue in his role as regional manager.
“When this opportunity was presented, we knew it was the right decision for our courses, our team and our guests,” Barrett, founder of Honours Golf, said. “In talks with Scratch Golf, we saw philosophies and guiding principles very similar to our own. They have a strong background in the hospitality and golf industries and intend to offer the finest golf conditions and experiences in the marketplace. Craft Farms and Peninsula will continue to thrive under their ownership.”
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• E3 Termite and Pest Control leased a 7,920-square-foot office/warehouse building for their main office. The property is located at 975 W. Interstate 65 Service Road North, at the intersection of I-65 and Moffett Road. William Peebles with CRE Mobile represented E3 and Mike McAleer with the McAleer Tunstall Company represented the building owner.
• Holly Spring was promoted to mortgage operations manager at SmartBank, based at the Panama City branch. She will travel to other SmartBank branches, including those in Mobile and Fairhope. Spring’s advancement is a testament to her exceptional skills, dedication and significant contributions to SmartBank. Spring, who has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial industry, started at SmartBank in 2015.
• With a $1.39 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, investigators at the University of South Alabama and USA Health will examine the molecular causes and mechanistic underpinnings of racial disparities in prostate cancer. The grant will be awarded over three years. Ajay Singh, Ph.D., a professor of pathology at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at USA, is the principal investigator of the project.
• Amanda Morel joined the Mobile office of Transworld Business Advisors of the Gulf Coast as a business advisor. Morel came on board in March 2023, and is quickly becoming a valuable asset in the office and the community, Transworld of the Gulf Coast President Bill Kleinschrodt said. With over 10 years of experience as a small business owner and entrepreneur, Morel has also held key positions in the financial industry. Transworld Business Advisors of the Gulf Coast covers the I-10 and I-65 corridors with special emphasis on Mobile to New Orleans.
• An onsite hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Austal USA Office Complex, 100 Austal Way, in Mobile. Company leaders will meet with applicants and discuss a career at Austal. Tours of the facility will be provided to attendees. Austal is looking to hire in engineering, supply chain management and purchasing, program management, production control, finance and IT. Bring your resume and a photo ID.
• Baldwin County’s traditional residential real estate market saw positive trends for June 2023, while resort properties saw a decline compared to June 2022, according to Baldwin Realtors Multiple Listing Service. Traditional residential properties experienced a 5.2 percent increase in average sales price at $405,946. Properties stayed on market longer, at an average of 49 days, 28 more days than a year ago. Total closed sales surpassed the previous year’s number, at 559 units sold, compared to 540 units in June 2022. Resort/island-based properties saw a 4.2 percent decrease from June 2022 in average sales price, resulting in $680,028. Listings spent more time on market, at an average of 68 days, compared to 21 days the year prior. A decrease was also reported in total closed sales, as 213 properties were sold in June 2023, compared to 248 in June 2022.
• Speaking of Baldwin Realtors, the organization participated in 2023 Realtor Volunteer Days, with service projects organized during the week of June 3-11. Realtors served at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort and assisted with Ecumenical Ministries Meals on Wheels in Foley, among other projects. Realtors unable to physically volunteer were invited to donate $25 to the back-to-school initiative to purchase backpacks and school supplies for students in South Baldwin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.