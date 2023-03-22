John Barton

John Barton, CEO of TC Boiler & Piping in Semmes, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson

John Barton, CEO of TC Boiler & Piping in Semmes, received accolades from the city of Mobile and Mobile Chamber as the first recipient of the Litter-Free Leader of the Year Award.

TC Boiler was recognized for its sponsorship of “A Cause to Clean,” an effort held in May 2022 to clean up the western Causeway. The company teamed up with Partners for Environmental Progress and the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program for the event.

