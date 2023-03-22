John Barton, CEO of TC Boiler & Piping in Semmes, received accolades from the city of Mobile and Mobile Chamber as the first recipient of the Litter-Free Leader of the Year Award.
TC Boiler was recognized for its sponsorship of “A Cause to Clean,” an effort held in May 2022 to clean up the western Causeway. The company teamed up with Partners for Environmental Progress and the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program for the event.
“John Barton and the TC Boiler team were instrumental in the planning, execution and success of the Causeway cleanup,” Jennifer Denson, executive director of Partners for Environmental Progress Mobile, said. “John provided a lot of manpower and the trucks that ferried volunteers and trash from cleanup sites back to the Austal parking lot.”
In addition, the TC Boiler team provided volunteers with lunch, which included crawfish.
Company employees also participated in PEP Mobile’s Trash Blows campaign alongside the city of Mobile.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the goal of naming Litter-Free Leaders is to recognize the work many companies in the private sector are already doing and inspire others to “get off the sidelines and get involved as well.”
TC Boiler provides a variety of mechanical and construction services including contracting and fabrication.
BIDDING OPEN ON 100-YEAR-OLD FAIRHOPE BUILDING
An opportunity to redevelop a historic building in downtown Fairhope is up for bid.
Online bidding is open March 24-29 for the former Fairhope Hardware store, located at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street.
The 12,240-square-foot, two-story commercial building was built in 1922. It was first used as People’s Cooperative General Merchandise Store, then Bill’s Dollar Store and Piggly Wiggly grocery store before becoming Fairhope Hardware.
The property is subject to a 99-year lease with the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation. The lot is 8,750 square feet, 70 feet by 125 feet.
The auction is being held in cooperation with Justin Toomey of SVN Toomey Property Advisors.
For more information or to make an online bid, go tosvngilmoreauction.com and click on “Upcoming Auctions” or call 504-468-6800.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• The Dirty Rebel Barbershop and Grooming Lounge recently celebrated its opening at The Wharf in Orange Beach. It’s not your average barbershop. A cut and shave comes with a relaxing neck and shoulder massage and a complimentary drink, including one of the shop’s very own Rebel Shots.
• The Silverhill Mill at 21638 County Road 49 in Silverhill recently held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting. A husband/wife team opened the mill to celebrate the heritage of the area by milling locally sourced timber to create charcuterie and cutting boards, furniture and custom pieces.
• Community Hospice, a locally owned and managed hospice agency, officially opened a new location at 2651 Cameron St., Suite D., in Mobile. The Mobile Chamber recently held the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Community Hospice already has offices in Foley and Bay Minette and has served patients in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 1996.
• Allen Broome was named assistant administrator at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. In his new role, Broome will oversee the laboratory, radiology, respiratory and pharmacy departments, and also will serve as a liaison for anesthesia.
• Also at USA Health, Scrubs Magazine recognized Chad Collins, director of operations, to its list of “10 Black Healthcare Leaders Making a Difference in 2023.” Congrats to Chad!
• Kelly Ison, M.D., joined Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health, a group of pediatricians that counts more than 100 years of combined experience among them. Ison is accepting new patients at the practice located at 740 Museum Drive, Suite E, in Mobile. Call 251-344-1502 to schedule an appointment.
• Two Mobile public relations practitioners were appointed to seats on the national, 23-member Universal Accreditation Board for two-year terms beginning January 2023. Marian R. Faulk, director of marketing at Springhill Medical Center, was appointed for her second two-year term. Sharee LeBlanc Broussard, Ph.D., director of public affairs and community services for Mobile County Commission, was appointed to her second two-year term as well.
• Congratulations are in order for Dr. Paul Canale, who retires after 19 years with the Daphne-based orthopaedic practice Baldwin Bone & Joint. With more than 20 years of successfully treating neck and spine conditions, Canale also served as founder and medical director of The Spine Institute at Baldwin Bone & Joint.
• A grand opening is set for April 14-16 at Paris Ace Hardware, 1100 S. McKenzie St. in Foley. The celebration includes grilling demonstrations on April 14-15 and Family Day on April 16, with children’s activities and special visitors from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
• After Hours Scrubs recently held a ribbon-cutting at its new location, 28600 Highway 98, Suite F2, in Daphne. The woman- and veteran-owned business sells medical scrubs, custom T-shirts and other items.
