When David Gibson and his family moved to Fairhope about two years ago, he was searching for a new direction. He found it in making spirits.
His small batch craft bourbon, Judge Roy Bean Spirits, will make its way to local shelves in the next couple of weeks.
“We spent months experimenting with different types of wood. We came up with toasted and charred pecan,” Gibson said. “The pecan is regional and it makes the bourbon mellow, less harsh.”
He wanted to produce a sipping bourbon a person could enjoy while watching a sunset, or that bartenders could use to mix cocktails.
“I don’t want to put something on the shelf that’s not good,” he said. “But, when someone asks what makes a good bourbon, I say, ‘The one you have the most fun drinking.’”
The first batch of Judge Roy Bean Bourbon will have a limited release — just 1,200 bottles. A second batch is in the works. It takes three to six months to get each batch of bourbon ready.
“You need a lot of patience and a lot of time,” he said. “Each batch will be a little unique.”
Gibson received support from Big Escambia Spirits in Atmore, other distillers and connections he made through his previous technology/marketing work, like at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores.
“The industry has been super helpful and giving of their time,” he said. “No one’s in a hurry. It’s great to be in a community that’s so helpful.”
The bourbon, which sells for about $50, will be available at ABC stores in Mobile, Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, along with a few restaurants such as Bill-E’s and Tamara’s in Fairhope and Callaghan’s in Mobile.
As for the name, Gibson said it’s a “tip of the hat” to the legendary Daphne watering hole.
“We wanted to make it nostalgic. But, I’m not affiliated in any way with the bar,” he said. “Everyone has stories of spending time at Judge Roy Bean. We want to hear those stories and find some way to incorporate them into our story.”
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Jumpin’ Goat Coffee & Tea opened at 1616 Government St. in Mobile. In addition to an array of coffee and tea beverages, Jumpin’ Goat also offers baked goods and handmade Brazilian treats. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
• A former assisted living center with six acres of property at 2659 Dawes Road in West Mobile recently sold for $439,000. James Henderson with Realty Executives Bay Group represented the seller and David Dexter with CRE Mobile represented the buyer.
• Downtown Foley, through Foley Main Street, was accepted into the Opportunity Alabama Community Growth Accelerator (CGA) Program. The CGA team recently toured properties downtown that are possible projects. CGA is a 10- to 12-week program that helps communities identify real estate projects and economic development initiatives for private investment or grant funding. CGA is offered free of charge by the ALTogether Coalition.
• Holly Henderson joined Wilkins Miller LLC, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope, as an associate with experience as an accountant in the health care industry and as an examiner for the State of Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts.
• Register your business for the Baldwin County Job Fair, set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Daphne Civic Center. Job seekers, bring a resume to the free event and be prepared for interviews with a range of businesses and industries. Employers can register through Nov. 8 at the Eastern Shore Chamber, 251-928-6387.
• A historical building at 166 Government St. is being renovated as new offices for PMT Publishing, which produces Mobile Bay Magazine, according to the Downtown Mobile Alliance. PMT is moving from West Mobile.
• Another historical building at 564 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., which once housed the Davis Avenue Branch of the Mobile Public Library, is now the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. The first exhibit, “Remembering The Avenue,” by the Alabama Contemporary Art Center will be open May 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Chef Will Hughes joined Provision in downtown Fairhope as its executive chef. He will be accompanied by Chef Brandi Eslava, a long-time Provision employee, in growing Provision’s takeaway, catering, events and in-house business. Hughes has been experimenting in the kitchen since he was 10. He worked in various Southeast restaurants and owned and operated his own storefront and catering business.
• Aker Solutions in the Mobile Middle Bay Port was named Manufacturer of the Year in the “Medium” category by the Business Council of Alabama. Aker Solutions was recognized for its experienced workforce, innovative manufacturing and commitment to solving global energy challenges.
• Austal USA hosted high-ranking Naval officers on a tour of its manufacturing facilities in Mobile on Oct. 5, demonstrating its growing capability to manufacture complex components and ship programs. On the same day, Austal reps were on hand to celebrate the opening of the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Va., which promotes the growth of the Navy’s submarine industrial base. Austal will lead a group of manufacturing experts at the center, providing program management and oversight.
• The University of South Alabama received a $427,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to better understand enhancer DNA sequences and their role in coordinating gene expression.
• The Mobile Chamber honored minority-owned businesses and one of their advocates at the 25th Annual Eagle Awards on Oct. 7 at the Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa. Honest Air LLC, SoldByEllisG and Leaf & Petal Florist LLC received the Eagle Award, while Alabama Media Group was named the Rev. Wesley A. James Minority Business Advocate. That award is given to a business or organization for advocacy, commitment and support for minority business development.
