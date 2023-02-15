South Baldwin Regional Medical Center (SBRMC) in Foley broke ground last week on a $186 million expansion and modernization of the facility to enhance services and increase overall capacity.
The construction project is the largest ever undertaken at the hospital.
“We want to make it easy for our community to get quality medical services close to home,” Steve Love, chairman of the board of trustees, said.
Lee Eslava, M.D., SBRMC chief of staff, said more types of procedures will be available locally and the facility will offer patients an enhanced environment.
The project includes a new surgical department with a dedicated outpatient entrance, a larger intensive care unit and new nursing stations. Renovations in the existing facility will complement the new addition.
Construction on SBRMC’s campus is officially underway. The target date for opening the new space is early 2025.MJ Harris is the general contractor and Gresham Smith is the architect.
• Crawford Stitt at White-Spunner Realty represented out-of-state investors who purchased the 2,541-square-foot former Pizza Hut location at 4600 Moffett Road for $240,000.
• Pratt Thomas, CCIM of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., represented local investors as they purchased a 63,000-square-foot distribution warehouse for $3,515,000. The property, located at 981 Corporate Drive South at the intersection of I-65 and Highway 98 (Moffett Road), is in Mobile’s Central Business Park. The warehouse is 100 percent leased by tenants Gotereal Inc. and Grimco Inc. Joey Betbeze of Betbeze Realty Co. Inc. represented the seller, CDS LLC.
• The long-awaited Publix grocery store at The Shops at Point Clear on Green Road south of Fairhope will open Feb. 22, company officials announced.
• Soho Studios, a hair salon, leased 1,512 square feet of retail space at 30169 Woodrow Lane in Spanish Fort, across from the Eastern Shore Centre. Soho Studios plans to open this spring, according to Kaelan McArthur, an advisor with Stirling.
• Baldwin Bone & Joint will open a new office at 10701 Eastern Shore Blvd. in Spanish Fort in Spring 2024. The 10,300-square-foot facility will house 18 exam rooms and four procedure rooms, as well as an X-ray and MRI suite and a 1,400-square-foot physical therapy department. The practice plans to break ground later this spring.Baldwin Bone & Joint’s locations include Daphne, Foley, Bay Minette and Atmore.
• Roll out the purple and gold carpet as the city of Mobile and the Mobile Council of the Navy League of the United States host the 2023 Mardi Gras ship, the USS Gunston Hall, at the Alabama Cruise Terminal during the heart of Carnival season. The Navy ship should begin transiting the Mobile Ship Channel shortly after daybreak Feb. 17, with an anticipated arrival at the Cruise Terminal around 10 a.m.
• American Weatherstar will break ground within the next couple of weeks for its 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Irvington. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July. American Weatherstar is a blender of commercial and industrial roof maintenance coatings. It has approximately 40 employees, and president Brian O’Donnell said that number is expected to grow with the new facility.
• Dawn Finch has joined River Bank & Trust as assistant vice president & relationship manager, Coastal Region President Doug Thomas announced. Finch earned an associate’s degree from Bishop State Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama, and graduated from the Alabama Banking School. She resides in Mobile with her husband, Corey, and son, Bentley. Connect with Dawn at dfinch@river.bank or 251-753-3564.
• A lifelong interest in science led Allyson E. Shea, Ph.D., to study marine science before switching gears to pursue a doctoral degree in biomedical sciences. Shea recently joined the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama, where she will further her research into the pathogens associated with urinary tract infections, one of the most common types of infections worldwide.
• Batteries Plus opened a store last week at 407 Dauphin Island Pkwy. in Mobile. Batteries Plus Mobile provides services for auto needs, such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles. Staff also help keep cell phone, key fob, laptop and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Owner/operator Chad Bourgeois opened the store with his daughter, Ema. A ribbon cutting is set for noon on March 10, with the grand opening celebration continuing through March 11. Guests have the opportunity to win a Champion 3500W Remote Start Generator, and there will be giveaways of four-packs of Batteries Plus AA batteries and T-shirts, while supplies last. Call 251-280-9488 for more information.
• Baldwin County’s real estate market cooled somewhat in January, according to numbers from the Baldwin Realtors Multiple Listing Service. The resort market saw a total of 131 properties sold last month, compared to 232 in January 2022 — a 43.5 percent decrease. However, average sales price increased by 15.1 percent to $728,605. In the traditional residential market, a total of 278 sold last month, compared to 430 in January 2022. Average sales price increased slightly.
• Impact 100 is holding several events to recruit new members in 2023. The nonprofit is composed of women and awards grants to nonprofits in the areas of arts, culture and recreation; education; environment and preservation; family; and health and wellness. Since 2008, Impact 100 has awarded over $5 million to Baldwin County nonprofits. Membership is open to women 18 and over who can make a $1,000 membership donation by March 31. Payment installments are an option. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Regions Bank, 55 N. Section St. in Fairhope, for the Maids of Jubilee parade; 5-6 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Holly Hills Country Club, 38600 Country Club Drive in Bay Minette; 5-7 p.m. on March 14 at Hope Farm, 915 Nichols Ave. in Fairhope; and 4-6 p.m. on March 28 at M and F Casuals, 380 Fairhope Ave. in Fairhope. Get more info at Impact100BaldwinCounty.org.
