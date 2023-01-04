Start 2023 by clearing out the junk. The E-Cycling & Shred Day on Jan. 7 is a good way to get started.
The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will hold the free event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion on East Beach Boulevard in Gulf Shores.
The annual event is a co-effort by the Chamber, the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Gulf State Park, and sponsors Beebe’s Pest & Termite Control and Baldwin County Sewer Service.
No heavy lifting is required. Volunteers will be on hand to remove items from your vehicle. The Chamber’s Junior Leadership students will collect tips for their program; tipping is optional but appreciated.
“We’ve done this event for over a decade now and have really become efficient at it,” Steve Jones, Chamber VP of Events and Community Relations, said. “We run rain or shine and folks don’t even have to exit their vehicles. It’s just a great way to help keep the community clean and clutter-free.”
Bring personal paper documents such as bank statements, canceled checks, credit card statements and utility bills. Each vehicle is limited to 50 pounds of shreddable items. Don’t tape or tie bags or boxes.
Attendees can also bring electronic items including televisions, computers, vacuums, printers and power tools. But please, no batteries.
Gilmore Services and Coastal E-Cycle will safely and securely dispose of all collected items. Last year, 8,000 pounds of shreddable items and 6,500 pounds of electronics were collected.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Nini Squares obtained a liquor license from the city of Fairhope for a new restaurant at 451 Magnolia Ave., at the corner of Magnolia and Bancroft. No word on an opening date.
• Also in Fairhope, the city annexed just over 21 acres of property at Greeno Road and Old Battles Road, where the new Publix Super Market is under construction at The Shops at Point Clear shopping center. Publix is targeted to open in the first quarter of 2023.
• The Gateway Training Academy facilitated grants for two investor businesses to send employees to Continuous Improvement Training through Auburn’s School of Business. A&R Hospitality sent 44 staff members to a Lean Leadership Bootcamp, while the Cosmos Restaurant Group sent 18 managers to a Customer Service Initiative.
• Visit Mobile recently added new team member Avery Chappell, a Mobile area native. Chappell steps into the role of social media and digital content manager to enhance the company’s digital content efforts including social media management, blog writing and website content. Most recently, Chappell served as the brand and social media manager of Compass Media.
• Looking for a new job in 2023? The Baldwin County Veterans Job Expo is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 18, at the John F. Rhodes Civic Center in Bay Minette. More than 30 employers will be onsite for the event, which is open to veterans and non-veterans. Bring a resumé and talk with potential employers.
• USA Health University Hospital celebrated the five graduates of its third Project Inspire class last week. A 10-week mentorship and training program for at-risk youth, Project Inspire seeks to curb gun violence and prepare teens for success.Students toured Bishop State Community College and participated in career planning activities such as ACT/GED preparation, resumé development, mock job interviews and Basic Life Support training.The students showed interest in real estate, truck driving and medicine. One student interviewed for a job and was hired during the program.To become a part of Project Inspire, email Rebecca Scarbrough atrscarbrough@health.southalabama or Meg Laubinger at mlaubinger@southalabama.edu.
• Congrats to three faculty members at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama who received grants from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama as part of the organization’s $1.3 million investment in state-based research.Debanjan Chakroborty, Ph.D., assistant professor of pathology, Seema Singh, Ph.D., professor of pathology, and Luis del Pozo-Yauner, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of pathology, will examine different aspects of breast cancer, the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women in the country. The highly competitive grants provide each researcher with $50,000 a year for two years.
