Silver Ships

(Image: Silver Ships)

Silver Ships of Theodore has been awarded its largest contract to date — a $6.1 million firm-fixed-price General Services Administration contract for the construction and delivery of up to 246 High-Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST) custom vessels.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $48.25 million.

 

