Silver Ships of Theodore has been awarded its largest contract to date — a $6.1 million firm-fixed-price General Services Administration contract for the construction and delivery of up to 246 High-Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST) custom vessels.
The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $48.25 million.
“Silver Ships is honored to receive this contract,” CEO Steven Clarke said. “Our team is committed to building quality, custom-designed vessels to meet the Navy’s mission-specific requirements.”
Since 1994, the U.S. military has operated Silver Ships Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIB) throughout all branches. The company has built and delivered more than 800 RHIBs to the U.S. military. This contract entails the construction of the company’s AM800 RHIB.
The 27-foot custom-built AM800 target boats feature a 9-foot-8-inch beam and include an air or foam collar depending on the boat variant. Each AM800 will be outfitted with a specialized compartment designed for installing remote control systems and electronics.
These target boats are fully operational and built to the Navy’s specifications and payload requirements depending on the boat’s mission. Vessels can be operated by one or two people for training purposes but are remotely operated during live-fire training.
“During my Navy service, I greatly benefitted from being able to train with the Silver Ships’ HSMST vessels during pre-deployment live-fire events,” Shawn Lobree, a retired U.S. Navy captain and Silver Ships’ HSMST project manager, said. “Their durability and survivability are invaluable and really have made a big impact on fleet operational readiness over the years.”
Delivery of the first target boats is scheduled for March 2024.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Donald G. Bigler, founder and chairman emeritus of BBB Industries LLC, died June 16. Bigler was 91 years old. Bigler, a Mobile resident, founded BBB alongside his sons, Jeff and Bruce Bigler, who also live in the Mobile area. Together, they grew the company from a small, regional remanufacturer of rotating electrical parts into one of the largest and most successful sustainable manufacturers in the world.
• Two Mobile-area hospital leaders were honored at the Alabama Hospital Association’s annual meeting. Joe Stough, FACHE, executive VP and COO of Infirmary Health, was elected to serve as chair of the association. Ben Hansert, Mobile Infirmary COO and VP of lab services at Infirmary Health, was elected president of the Southwest Regional Council. Last week’s “Real Deal” column reported that Owen Bailey, CEO and senior associate VP for medical affairs at USA Health, was presented with the AlaHA Distinguished Service and Grassroots Awards. Congratulations to all!
• Aaron White was named Bay County (Florida) market president for SmartBank. He joined the SmartBank team in 2021 and most recently served as a corporate relationship manager. White earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Troy University and completed his Lean Six Sigma verification through Villanova. For eight years he served as chairman of the Robertsdale Planning and Zoning Commission. He also held notable positions such as chairman of deacons and treasurer at Robertsdale First Baptist Church and served as president and treasurer for the Eastern Shore Sertoma Club. White is a graduate of Leadership Mobile.
• Franklin Primary Health Center in Mobile was awarded $587,021 for telehealth platforms, tablet workstations, mobile hotspots, telemedicine carts, videoconferencing equipment and software licenses, and network upgrades. The purchases allow all health care providers to provide both voice and telehealth video visits to patients, regardless of the location of the patient or provider.
• Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors promoted three individuals in its Mobile and Foley offices. Mobile’s Stan Roberts, CPA, was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s Audit Division. Chris Kiley was promoted to manager of the Audit Division in Foley and T.J. Carlton was named senior associate of the Tax Division in Mobile.
• Austal USA, as a subcontractor to HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, started construction on the aluminum aircraft elevators for two U.S. Navy Ford-class aircraft carriers, Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81). The aircraft elevators are scheduled to be completed in November 2024 and March 2025, respectively.
• In other Austal news, its Mobile shipyard welcomed Admiral Linda Fagan, U.S. Coast Guard commandant, last week. While onsite, Admiral Fagan toured the shipyard’s manufacturing facilities and discussed the company’s contract for the Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter.
• A partnership with the state of Alabama, Mobile County and Comcast expanded the broadband network in southern Mobile County. More than 400 residents and businesses in southern Mobile County near Heron Bay, Bellingrath Road and Alabama Port have access to Comcast’s Xfinity 10G Network and the full suite of Xfinity services, as well as Comcast Business services. The expansion was made possible by a $133,000 contribution from the state of Alabama and private funding from Comcast.
• The Mobile County Public School Signature Academy Summer Internship Program placed 128 students in internships. Community partners who participated in the initiative included Citronelle, Mount Vernon, Creole, the Academy of Craft Training in Mobile, Flight Works Alabama, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, AM/NS Calvert, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Outokumpu Group, GA West, SSAB, ST Engineering and others.
