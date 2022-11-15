Partial-year tourism figures so far in 2022 show visitors returning to Mobile and local beaches.
Visit Mobile and Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism each released figures that reveal not only a return to normalcy in Mobile, but all-time highs on Alabama’s beaches.
Gulf Shores and Orange Beach experienced record lodging tax revenues through August 2022 with $747 million, beating last year’s high of $668 million.
The partial-year amount is higher than all of 2019, the previous pre-pandemic record year.
Taxable retail sales through August hit $1.1 billion for the first time.
“Once again, we have seen strong numbers in terms of occupancy, lodging tax and retail sales tax revenue, which continues to show our growth towards being a year-round vacation destination,” said Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism President/CEO Beth Gendler.
While Visit Mobile isn’t quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the city is on a strong, positive trajectory for 2021-22 and beyond, President & CEO David Clark said at the recent Visit Mobile annual business meeting and celebration.
“We saw a safe return of events and an encouraging uptick toward pre-pandemic metrics, including increased hotel rooms booked, meetings and conventions held and visitation progress,” Clark said.
Visit Mobile’s 2022-23 marketing campaign, “MOBILE IS FOR,” will run ads spotlighting the city’s cuisine, Mardi Gras, ecotourism, history and culture.
“Our destination is extremely welcoming and inclusive of people from all walks of life,” Emily Gonzalez, Visit Mobile VP of marketing/communications, said. “We are excited to share that story in a fun, approachable way.”
The Visit Mobile team sold a record-breaking 110,500 future convention room nights this year, according to Patty Kieffer, Visit Mobile VP of convention/leisure sales.
Gulf Shores and Orange Beach also experienced an increase in meeting room nights this year, with that segment up 47.4 percent, Gendler said.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• An out-of-state investor paid $375,000 for the 8,160-square-foot, former Family Dollar building at 6510 Zeigler Blvd. in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks, senior advisor with Stirling Properties.
• BAAF Enterprises paid $264,900 for a 5,000-square-foot office building at 4313 Downtowner Loop North in Mobile, according to Nathan Handmacher, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the seller, and Bowen Weir of B4 Properties, who represented the buyer.
• Tanger Outlets Foley is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours all Thanksgiving weekend. Hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 26; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 27. Shoppers can knock out that holiday gift list at its brand-name retailers and locally owned boutiques.
• Foley Main Street is lighting up downtown with its first-ever holiday window decorating contest. Downtown Foley businesses can win a $500 or $250 prize by getting likes/loves on their entries posted on Foley Main Street’s Facebook page. Entries will be up by Dec. 3, and voting closes Dec. 16. Check out decorations in person at the Open House on Dec. 3.
• Phenix Salon Suites, a salon suite franchise, signed an agreement with the operating team of Greg Milam, Zac Ward, Josh Jefcoat and Will Hathorn to open at 3691 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. Phenix Salon Suites offers luxurious, spacious suites for independent salon and lifestyle professionals to rent on a month-to-month basis and become their own bosses. Suites are equipped with upscale amenities and designed to meet each professional’s basic needs while providing them the opportunity to customize their suites, set their own hours and operate their businesses as sole proprietors.
• Ascension Providence has been nationally recognized as one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for 2022 by Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group. The hospital is the only one to receive this award in the Mobile area and the state of Alabama.
• The Blacksmith Experience in Robertsdale hosts the second “Knife Making Grudge Match at The Battleship” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 at USS Alabama Battleship Park. The competition features 12 past champions and contestants from the History Channel TV show “Forged in Fire.” A $5 suggested donation includes entry in a drawing for one of the 12 knives forged that day. This is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Forging A Difference based in Daphne, which uses blacksmithing and knife-making to help veterans. Visit ForgingADifference.com.
• The Baldwin County housing market continues to slow, with October 2022 experiencing a whopping $70 million decrease in revenue of properties sold compared with October 2021, according to MLS stats. The county had 199 fewer closed sales, a 28.6 percent decrease from the year prior. It’s not all bad news though, as the average sales price of $652,233 in the resort market was 12.9 percent higher than in 2021, and the residential market average sales price hit $380,336, an 11.4 percent increase.
• Armbrecht Jackson LLP ranked in the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers list in the Mobile market in 24 practice areas, with 19 receiving a “Tier 1” ranking. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and review of additional info provided by law firms.
• Junior Achievement of Mobile held its Awareness Luncheon on Nov. 2 at Spring Hill College. Since 1963, JA has inspired students to value business/economics, think entrepreneurially, be financially literate and prepare for the working world. The event educated Mobile’s business community on its projects, opened doors and secured resources from new partners. Infirmary Health Foundation served as presenting sponsor.
• In neighboring Pascagoula, Singing River Healthcare Academy has opened as Mississippi’s first-ever medical apprenticeship program. The Healthcare Academy offers training opportunities, apprenticeships and immediate employment to qualified graduates in high-demand specialties including LPNs, CNAs, surgical techs, medical assistants and phlebotomy techs. VisitHealthcareAcademy.org to learn more.
