Launch Entertainment has signed an agreement to open its second Alabama location at the Tanger Outlets in Foley.
Construction is slated to begin in 2023.
The Launch entertainment complex offers wall-to-wall trampolines, bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
The new location will be owned and operated by Sammy Razick, owner of the Prattville location, which opened in 2018.
“After opening in Prattville, I knew almost instantly that the Launch model had the potential to be successful in other markets across Alabama, so I was always eager to become a multi-unit operator with the brand, and play a part in its growth,” Razick said. “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to expand with Launch, and the new scalable park model has allowed us to bring a new location to our community.”
The new location in Foley supports the company’s growth goal to reach 100 locations in the next five years.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• First Choice Wellness & Infusion Center leased 1,250 square feet of office space at 5920 Grelot Road in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Shaun Roberts from NAI represented the tenant. First Choice is a clinic offering specialty pharmacy, infusion centers and home infusion therapy in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and New York.
• A local investor paid $2 million for a 1.98-acre site at 29740 Urgent Care Drive in Daphne, according to Andrew Dickman, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the seller.
• Texas Roadhouse purchased 2.38 acres at 3201 S. McKenzie St. in Foley for $1.5 million. Dickman, along with Ryan Pecot, also a senior advisor with Stirling Properties, represented the seller and the franchise.
• Also in Foley, Mike Reid of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc represented Harbor Hills Inc., the seller of an approximately 1.93-acre commercial lot at 915 McKenzie St. The buyer, McKenzie and Fig LLC, will announce at a later date plans for commercial-retail shops at the site, which has 320 feet on Highway 59. George Catranis of Catranis Real Estate represented the buyer.
• Gulf Orthopaedics, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, welcomes Grant Stone, D.O., double board-certified pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician. Stone is fellowship trained in pain management and provides a range of treatment options, including medication management and interventional techniques. He is now accepting new patients. Call 251-435-BONE (2663) to schedule an appointment.
• The Port of Mobile had an $85 billion impact on the state in 2021, while it and related businesses generated another $2 billion in tax revenue for state and local governments, according to a recent study. Two years ago, the economic impact was $26.8 billion. The port’s public and private terminals handled more than 41.7 million tons of international and domestic cargo for exporters and importers in 2021.
• Maranda Homes of Pittsburg, Penn., opened an office at 101 Fly Creek Ave., Suite 326, in Fairhope. The company has plans for communities in Bay Minette, Elberta, Foley, Robertsdale, Silverhill and Spanish Fort.
• Lori White, M.D., joined USA Health as a hospitalist at University Hospital and an internal medicine physician at Stanton Road Clinic. She is also an associate professor of internal medicine at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama.
• Another addition at USA Health is Reshvinder Dhillon, M.D., who joined USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital as a pediatric emergency medicine physician. He is also an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the College of Medicine at USA.
• Christopher Chauvin, M.D., joins Diagnostic & Medical Clinic (DMC) following the completion of his residency in internal medicine at the Detroit Medical Center with Wayne State University. He will provide a range of acute, chronic and preventative medical services. DMC has 80 physicians treating a range of specialties at more than 10 South Alabama locations. Chauvin will see patients at DMC’s Springhill Avenue location in Mobile. Call 251-435-1200 for an appointment.
• The Baldwin County Career & Job Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Daphne Civic Center, 2603 Hwy. 98. The event is free for job seekers; bring copies of a resume and be prepared for interviews.
• Imperial Dade, a distributor of food-service packaging and janitorial supplies, acquired Mobile Janitorial & Paper. Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America and recently opened a logistics hub in Loxley.
• Engel & Völkers opened its newest real estate shop in Gulf Shores, led by license partner Brian Harris, founder and CEO of Harris Vacation Rentals. The vacation division will remain the same but the real estate division, formerly Harris Realty Group, will now do business as Engel & Völkers Gulf Shores. The company will focus on beach vacation investment and second home markets.
• Daphne Toy Box Storage opened a self-storage facility at 9655 Milton Jones Road. The facility offers climate-controlled storage units that have 24/7 access for customers. Locally owned by Curt and Jennifer Achee, the facility also has units in a variety of sizes and 24-hour digital video surveillance.
• The Mississippi National Guard Recruiting Office leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at Lakeview Village III, 3516 Sangani Blvd. in D’Iberville, Miss., according to Angie and Kaelan McArthur, advisors with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord.
• Infirmary Health’s Heart & Vascular Institute successfully performed the first transfemoral MViV, transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR), in the Mobile region. The procedure was performed by Chad McRee, M.D., a structural cardiologist with Cardiology Associates, assisted by William Johnson III, M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon with Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, and the cath lab team at Mobile Infirmary. A TMVR replaces the mitral valve in the heart without conventional open-heart surgery. TMVRs are minimally invasive and use a catheter-based approach.
