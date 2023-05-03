Two Foley businesses were recently honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with Small Business of the Year awards.
SoilKit by AgriTech Corp., owned by Christina Woerner McInnis, won Alabama Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year, while Sydney Cody of Vanguard Pacific won Alabama Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.
SoilKit provides custom soil analysis that helps determine the exact fertilizer needs of lawns. Growing up on the Woerner family farm, McInnis said she understood the importance of soil testing.
SoilKits can be purchased online, in lawn and garden shops and at Alabama Cooperative Extension System offices. A postage-paid, pre-labeled mailer can be dropped in a mailbox, then test results arrive digitally via email within one to two business days of receipt.
Vanguard Pacific is a government construction company with services ranging from the renovation of occupied spaces, roofing painting, protective coatings and a disaster response team. Cody, the company CEO, served in the Navy on active duty where she was attached to a Seabee Naval Mobile Construction Battalion.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Board a trolley for a Happy Hour Hard Hat tour to learn about historic preservation in downtown Mobile. The tour, held by the Downtown Mobile Alliance, takes place from 4-6:30 p.m. on May 17. Tickets are $40 for Alliance members and $50 for non-members. It ends with a reception at BoHayden’s for golf and cocktails. For more info, call 251-434-8498.
• A 1,300-square-foot building at 69 Saint Michael St. sold for $260,000, according to Pratt Thomas, CCIM of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., who represented both the seller, ZDA LLC, and the buyer, a Pensacola investor. Current tenant Slurp Society is a ramen restaurant that serves noodles, bao and other Asian-inspired dishes. It has enjoyed success at the prime location in the growing downtown market on Saint Michael near Royal Street, across from the RSA Battle House Tower, and within walking distance to numerous hotels and office buildings. Slurp Society will continue to operate at this location.
• The Alabama School of Nail Technology & Cosmetology leased a 1,400-square-foot building at 213 Saraland Ave. from Sawyer Leasing Co. Inc., according to John M. Delchamps of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., who represented both the landlord and tenant. The building is located in Bayou Sara Square, a high-traffic location with great visibility just off the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 43 and Celeste Road/Shelton Beach Road.
• C Spire officially opened its new location at 11746B Foley Beach Express with a ribbon-cutting last week. The building serves as the warehouse for fiber and related materials crucial for fiber construction and will play a vital role in the supply chain as C Spire continues to expand.
• Sherry Fryman, RN, has been named chief nursing officer for USA Health University Hospital. Fryman’s goals as chief nursing officer are to have University Hospital become a “Top 100 Hospital” and an A-rated hospital with Leapfrog, and to begin the journey to achieve the “Pathways to Excellence” accreditation.
• In other news at USA Health, the University Hospital Fanny Meisler Trauma Center marked 14 consecutive years to receive the Level I trauma center certification from the Alabama Department of Public Health. University Hospital is the only certified Level I trauma center in the Gulf Coast region and one of four Level I trauma centers in Alabama.
• A Publix grocery store will be located in a new development, Semmes Village at Schillinger and Silver Pine Road, according to an announcement by the city of Semmes. In addition to Publix, the Village will house 11 retail shops and multiple outparcels for retail and restaurants. Construction is set to start right away, with completion expected in October 2024.
• Cunningham Head LLC teamed up with J. Alan Kent Development on Abaco, a waterfront condominium development on Terry Cove in Orange Beach. Abaco will feature multiple-phased, four-story condominiums and a marina. Phase 1 consists of 73 condominiums in two buildings, a resort-style pool with a lazy river, a children’s pool area, a waterfall, cabanas, fire pits, a hot tub, a fitness center, pickleball courts and a park space overlooking Terry Cove. For info, call Bob Shallow at 251-948-8888.
• Five nonprofits that serve Baldwin County will receive $105,000 each, a total of $525,000, as Impact 100 Baldwin County announces its award amount for this year. Grants are awarded in five focus areas: Arts, Culture & Recreation; Education; Environment & Preservation; Family; and Health & Wellness. Nonprofits have until May 12 to submit letters of intent, with a deadline of May 31 for submitting applications. Go to impact100baldwincounty.org to apply.
• Jubilee Youth Service & Leadership Academy (JYSLA) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on May 4 at the reopened Mitternight Recreation Center, 5310 Colonial Oaks Drive North, in Mobile. The rec center has been inactive in recent years, but a partnership between the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department and JYSLA will reopen the facility for a seven-week youth summer program. JYSLA’s 2023 Knight Life Christian Discipleship camp for boys ages 8-13 will run June 5 to July 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Campers will learn from various professionals in the community. The public is invited to learn more at the ribbon-cutting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.