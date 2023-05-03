SBA Foley Winners

On April 17 at the City Council Meeting Mayor Hellmich, Yolanda Johnson, Alabama SBDC, LD Ralph, Deputy Director and Megyn Rodriguez, Outreach, both of Alabama District of U.S. Small Business Administration recognize Alabama's Rural Owned Small Business Award Winner, Christina Woerner McInnis of SoilKit by AgriTech and Alabama's Veteran Owned Small Business award winner, Sydney Cody of Vanguard Pacific.

Two Foley businesses were recently honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with Small Business of the Year awards.

SoilKit by AgriTech Corp., owned by Christina Woerner McInnis, won Alabama Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year, while Sydney Cody of Vanguard Pacific won Alabama Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.

