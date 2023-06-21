Owen Bailey, chief executive officer and senior associate vice president for medical affairs at USA Health, was honored with two prestigious awards at the Alabama Hospital Association’s (AlaHA) recent annual meeting.
The AlaHA Distinguished Service Award recognized Bailey’s outstanding achievement in service to Alabama’s hospitals and their patients.
He was also selected for the AlaHA Grassroots Award for his exceptional leadership in generating grassroots and community support for the important mission of hospitals.
“Owen has provided tremendous leadership for the association in a number of areas,” Donald E. Williamson, M.D., president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said. “He has served as chairman of the board of trustees, as a delegate to the American Hospital Association, as a local hospital council president and as chair of numerous association committees. These two awards reflect that level of service and are well deserved.”
USA Health is the University of South Alabama’s health system in Mobile.
Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Get ready to satisfy that sweet tooth! Peach Cobbler Factory is opening within the next eight weeks in Daphne. The Peach Cobbler Factory is devoted to crafting desserts reminiscent of your grandma’s kitchen — from cobblers in an array of flavors to banana pudding to homemade cinnamon rolls. Owner Loretta Ervin said she’s keeping the location under wraps as part of marketing, but watch for an announcement within the next month. Ervin also plans to open a Mobile location by the end of the year.
• Uptown Urgent Care leased 3,600 square feet at Hillwood Shopping Plaza at 2370 Hillcrest Road, Suite M, according to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the landlord.
• With the sale of Lots 31 and 32 for $45,000, all lots have been sold within the Airway Commercial Park, which is 8 acres located on the west side of Schillinger Road between Airport Boulevard and Tanner Williams Road, abutting the Mobile Regional Airport, according to John M. Delchamps of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., who represented the seller. Eric Lewis Sand, owner of Preferred Builder Resources, purchased the lots to use as his business headquarters for Mobile operations. Mike Reid, also of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., represented Sand in the transaction.
• Fast Track DPF, a state-of-the-art DPF cleaning service center, opened at 6221 Sperry Road in Theodore. Fast Track specializes in treatment plans for diesel-powered vehicles such as trucks, buses and heavy equipment, ensuring efficient engine performance and reducing the risk of expensive emission component damage. Schedule an appointment or learn more by calling 251-490-9734 or visiting fasttrackdpf.com.
• Austal USA began construction on the Navy’s Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM) at the company’s Gulf Coast ship manufacturing facility. The AFDM is a Rennie-type floating dry dock, which means it has continuous wing walls and several sectional pontoons to provide the stability and displacement required to lift and submerge vessels from the water using buoyancy. It has an 18,000 LT lifting capacity and a clear deck working area of 90,800 square feet.
• Also at Austal, a keel-laying ceremony was held June 16 for the future USS Pierre, the final ship in a line of Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships Austal built for the Navy. On hand for the ceremony were ship sponsor Larissa Thune Hargens of South Dakota, South Dakota U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding.
• The Mobile Chamber held a ribbon-cutting last week at Elevate 758, 758 St. Michael St., a high-rise apartment community downtown now under new management.
• A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. on June 28 at The Ivory Boutique, 1074 S. Hickory St. in Loxley.
• Soul Vegan Eatery, 350 N. Broad St. in Mobile, also recently held a ribbon-cutting. The vegan restaurant serves fresh-squeezed juices, fruit smoothies and an updated menu.
• Ian Port was announced as the 2023 Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year at an event held by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by All In Credit Union. Ian, a third-grader this coming school year, received a hoverboard and a plaque. He profited more than $200 from his stand, The Main Squeeze, which was located in downtown Fairhope near the Welcome Center. Ian also won Best Overall Marketing. Lemonade Day, held in April, teaches first-graders through sixth-graders how to start, own and operate their own business.
• A groundbreaking last week marks the start of construction of the Wawa convenience/gas store at the corner of Twin Beech and Greeno roads in Fairhope. The store, Wawa’s first in Alabama, is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024. Another Wawa store is planned at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie roads in Mobile, and the company plans to open several other locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties over the next three to four years.
• New Horizons Credit Union is a recipient of the American Save’s 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence Award, a national award focused on recognizing financial institutions for their work in helping Americans improve financial stability. New Horizons Credit Union, established in 1950, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative and is the largest locally based credit union in Mobile serving members worldwide through electronic services.
• Tiffany Murdock has resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System in Mississippi. The decision, made by Murdock, comes after eight years of dedicated service to the health system and its employees. During the transition, Murdock will work with Chief Operating Office Laurin St. Pe, who has been appointed interim CEO upon Murdock’s departure.
