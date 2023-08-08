Last week USA Health celebrated the opening of the $19.5 million Baldwin County Surgery Center on the Mapp Family Campus, 21950 Alabama 181, in Fairhope.
The 24,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center features six operating rooms and two spaces for procedures. Plans call for surgeons from USA Health and the community to utilize some of the most technologically advanced surgical equipment available.
“As the region’s only academic health system, we are excited to bring this surgery center — and the talented team working there — to Baldwin County,” USA Health CEO Owen Bailey said. “This much-needed facility will improve access to exceptional health care.”
Surgical specialists in pediatrics, orthopaedics, urology, general surgery, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, podiatry, ear nose and throat, and more will care for patients at the center.
The 8-acre Mapp Family Campus is also home to a three-story medical office building, where USA Health specialists and Baldwin Family Medicine providers began seeing patients in Fall 2022.
• Press & Co. organic café and cold-pressed juicery in Olde Towne Daphne, 711 Belrose Ave., will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The all-organic menu includes cold-pressed juices, Amavida roasted coffee, loose-leaf specialty teas, smoothies, a full breakfast, small bites, bowls and salads, bites on bread and craft cocktails. Executive Chef Hunter Harris crafted a menu with a focus on organic, healthy dishes. Press & Co. is owned by Daphne resident Kimberly Cox. Alex Pikul, owner of Kind Café in Fairhope, is operating partner. Café hours will be six days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (It is closed on Tuesdays.)
• 68 Ventures announced new leadership. Drew Dolan is now CEO and Adam Campbell is president. A native of Fairhope, Dolan was previously president of Truland Homes. As CEO, he will oversee 68 Venture’s real estate and development efforts. Campbell leads operations, including all companies within the 68 Ventures portfolio.
• 68 Ventures also announced a change with one of its operating companies, TerraCore Development Services, the single-family lot development arm of 68 Ventures. Will Lowery and the TerraCore team will transition back under the 68 Ventures brand. The TerraCore brand will be dissolved. Lowery will continue to lead as the managing director of single-family residential development.
• The Admiral gets a new general manager and a makeover! Terell Ham was appointed GM at the historic downtown Mobile hotel earlier this summer. Ham has been with Avocet Hospitality since 2014, working his way through positions including restaurant general manager, food and beverage director and assistant general manager. His first project will be to oversee a property-wide renovation, introducing a new, vibrant hotel with a design that pays homage to Mobile’s storied history. Prior to moving to Mobile, Ham worked at The Vendue in Charleston, S.C., where he held the role of assistant general manager.
• Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. welcomes Brett R. West and Pam Helland to its commercial brokerage team. Helland is an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in buying, selling and leasing commercial real estate. West graduated from Auburn University in 2015 and began a career in secondary education before developing a passion for real estate. Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. was awarded the Nappie Award for Best Real Estate Commercial Company in Mobile and Baldwin counties in 2022 and 2023.
• Tony Cline was named COO for Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s restaurants, with locations in Gulf Shores, Destin, Fla., and North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Cline has three decades of experience in the hospitality and entertainment sector. He will oversee day-to-day operations, focusing on optimizing operational efficiency, enhancing guest experiences and expanding the brand’s presence in existing and new markets.
• Happy birthday to Hargrove Controls & Automation, a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, which celebrates 10 years of business. Established in 2013, Hargrove C&A began paving the way for a decade’s worth of achievements including the introduction of process safety solutions. Hargrove C&A, based in Mobile, quickly expanded into locations including Birmingham and Atlanta in 2014, and Houston and Beaumont in 2015.
• Michael Holland, D.O., joins Diagnostic & Medical Clinic following the completion of his residency in family medicine with AnMed Health in Anderson, S.C. Dr. Holland is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor of arts in biology. He earned his degree in osteopathic medicine from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. Diagnostic & Medical Clinic has more than 10 South Alabama locations. Dr. Holland will see patients in Saraland. Call 251-675-4733 to schedule an appointment.
• Mobile County Health Department named Monique McMillan as district nutrition director for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program. A native of Mobile and graduate of Baker High School, McMillan earned her bachelor of science degree from Tuskegee University and her master’s degree in family and consumer sciences from Alabama A&M University. She also completed a dietetic internship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A monthly average of 10,546 participants received WIC food instruments during the fiscal year 2022. Visit mchd.org/wic or call 251-690-8829 for info.
• The 41st annual Christmas Festival in Bay Minette is accepting vendor applications for the event, set Dec. 1-2. The North Baldwin Chamber also seeks vendors for its 2nd annual Senior Expo, set from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the John F. Rhodes Civic Center. To apply for either event, go online tonorthbaldwinchamber.comor call 251-937-5665.
• Renovation is now complete on the exterior of the Pensacola home of Randy Stewart (aka “The Running Man”). In April 2023, Aegis Exteriors of Pensacola announced in April it would lead the effort to remove old asbestos siding, replace it with new vinyl siding, remove and replace front porch handrails and back porch landing, and repaint the porches. Aegis Exteriors said work was made possible by donations from Westlake Royal Building Products, vinyl siding and shutters; James Hardie, fiber cement trim boards; and ABC Supply Co., trim coil.
