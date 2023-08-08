Mapp Campus

Baldwin County Surgery Center on the Mapp Family Campus. (Provided)

Last week USA Health celebrated the opening of the $19.5 million Baldwin County Surgery Center on the Mapp Family Campus, 21950 Alabama 181, in Fairhope.

The 24,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center features six operating rooms and two spaces for procedures. Plans call for surgeons from USA Health and the community to utilize some of the most technologically advanced surgical equipment available.

