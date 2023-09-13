USA Health has partnered with Accordia Health, a primary care division of AltaPointe Health, to further expand health care access to Gulf Coast residents.
Through the partnership, USA Health family medicine providers will practice under the Accordia Health umbrella.
“The USA Health Family Medicine clinic has been delivering integrated health care for more than 20 years, and our team of providers has enabled us to deliver the quality of care that our patients have grown to expect,” said Ehab Molokhia, M.D., interim chair of the Department of Family Medicine and a professor of family medicine at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine. “The Accordia practice is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that is built around the same model of care.”
Practicing under Accordia’s FQHC umbrella will expand USA Health’s ability to deliver a higher level of integrated care, Molokhia said.
Accordia Health integrates primary care and behavioral health care to treat the whole person, with an emphasis on preventive services such as regular check-ups and screenings. This approach offers comprehensive and holistic treatment that also enables early detection and intervention for mental health issues.
Integrating care can also reduce mental health stigma and foster an environment where patients feel comfortable discussing their emotional struggles and physical ailments.
As an FQHC, Accordia accepts all patients, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.
Through the partnership, USA Health will offer 340B pharmacy services, a federal medication pricing program that assists in making medications affordable to those who qualify.
USA Health Family Medicine providers will move from the Strada Patient Care Center to Accordia Health’s offices, 2419 Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile. To schedule an appointment, call 251-434-3475.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Dirt Cheap leased 21,670 square feet at Southview Plaza on U.S. Highway 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to David Dexter of CRE Mobile, who represented the landlord. Dirt Cheap is back-filling the space previously occupied by Goodwill and will join Planet Fitness and Big Lots in the 69,764-square-foot shopping center. Harry Bell with Bellcore Commercial represented the tenant.
• Compass Group USA leased the third floor of Montlimar Place, which is approximately 17,900 square feet, according to Tommy Gleason of CRE Mobile. Compass Group USA is a global leader in foodservice and facilities management service. Gleason represented the landlord and the tenant was represented by an out-of-town brokerage firm.
• Coastal Alabama Hearing leased a 1,250-square-foot suite within the Bay House center at 28851 N. Main St. in Daphne, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling.
• Bethea of Stirling also represented DirectTV in leasing 5,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 3100 Lees Lane in Mobile. Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty represented the landlord.
• Harle also represented the landlord as TRIO Community Meals leased 19,913 square feet in the Saraland Loop shopping center at 100 Saraland Loop. TRIO is a program headquartered in Mississippi that supports congregate and home-delivered meals for senior nutrition programs.
• In another transaction, Harle represented the landlord as the Hispanic American Business Association leased 5,849 square feet at 260 Azalea Road. They plan to open the Continental Commissary, a kitchen and business incubator for food businesses.
• University Place located at 820 University Blvd. in Mobile has gained two new tenants. Eagle Market Makers leased a 2,100-square-foot suite and Gehret Advisors LLC leased a 1,443-square-foot suite. Jill Meeks of Stirling handled these transactions.
• Kung Fu Tea, an international boba tea concept, leased a 1,533-square-foot suite within the Lakeview Village shopping center located at 3516 Sangani Blvd. in D’Iberville, Mississippi. Angela McArthur of Stirling represented the landlord.
• Tidal Wave Car Wash and Discount Tires each leased land at the Brewer Center on the corner of Schillinger Road and Hitt Road, White-Spunner Realty announced. Each lease was for approximately 1.25 acres along Schillinger Road north of ALDI. Construction for these businesses is scheduled to begin by the end of the year.
• Tyler Hubbard joined the IT team at Wilkins Miller LLC, an accounting firm in Mobile and Fairhope. Hubbard has a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of South Alabama. He has 10 years of IT experience in the health care and engineering industries. Wilkins Miller also promoted Kate Welch to manager, Mitchell Wolfe to manager, Jordynne McCarty to supervisor, Maggie Short to senior associate and Paighton Becker to accounting specialist.
• Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Mobile launched an innovative employee rewards program, the Orange Vault, to retain current temporary employees and increase redeployment through weekly cash rewards. The program leads to a grand prize announced in conjunction with National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 11-17. Learn more at spherion.com/mobile.
• Speaking of the workforce, 2023’s Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs, a WalletHub report, lists Mobile as having one of the lowest Hispanic unemployment rates in the country at 0.90 percent.
• Stoic Equity Partners, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Daphne, launched its latest investment fund, SEP Industrial Holdings I. This strategic initiative targets the acquisition of seven to nine flex industrial facilities located in dynamic secondary and third-level markets across the Southeast. Contact Jeremy Friedman at 251-747-9111 to learn more.
• Austal USA was awarded a $92 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the design and construction of three Landing Craft Utility 1700 class craft. The contract also includes options for nine additional craft and associated support efforts. These connectors are carried aboard amphibious assault ships to deliver vehicles, personnel and cargo from sea to shore and back.
• University of South Alabama scientists received a two-year, $423,500 grant from the National Institutes of Health to research how the human body protects itself against infection. Investigators are Jonathon P. Audia, Ph.D., professor of microbiology and immunology, and Robert A. Barrington, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology and immunology, both at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine.
