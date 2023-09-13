Photo via Accordia Heatlh

Photo by Accordia Heatlh

USA Health has partnered with Accordia Health, a primary care division of AltaPointe Health, to further expand health care access to Gulf Coast residents. 

Through the partnership, USA Health family medicine providers will practice under the Accordia Health umbrella.

Email Tammy Leytham at business@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.