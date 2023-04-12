For women over 40, it can be difficult to find flattering, go-to fashions. Lifelong friends Judy “Jude” Collins and Carrie O’Connor look to change that.
The pair’s 2,600-square-foot flagship store, Love, JUDE Clothing & Accessories, is opening Saturday, April 15, at 14906 U.S. Hwy. 98 in Magnolia Springs.
The founders designed a welcoming and relaxing space that’s beautifully decorated and easy to navigate.
“When customers walk through the door, we want them to feel immediately at ease,” Collins said.
The store features a fireplace with comfortable seating for customers who want to linger over a glass of wine and conversation. There’s also a kitchen overlooking an outdoor patio for catered events.
“Our goal is to build relationships and create a space to connect with customers — while offering a unique shopping experience and helping women fill their closets with clothes they love to wear,” O’Connor said.
The boutique offers clothing, jewelry, shoes, resort wear, purses, athleisure, shapewear, candles, gifts and more. Love, JUDE’s collection of versatile clothing features soft fabrics with simple lines and flattering cuts.
“We want getting dressed to be effortless and fun. No more dreading walking into your closet,” Collins said.
The pair launched Love, JUDE Clothing & Accessories as an online store in October 2022.
From the beginning, they wanted to bring the online store to life. They purchased a mobile boutique — affectionately called “GoGo Chanel” — and brought it more than 1,100 miles from Detroit to Fairhope.
“The mobile boutique gave us 300 square feet to host in-person shopping events so customers could touch and feel the clothes and try on their favorite pieces before purchasing them,” O’Connor said.
The truck allowed them to take part in fun retail events, worthwhile charities and private parties while promoting the online store.
With the success of their pop-up boutique, Collins and O’Connor recognized the need to expand to a brick-and-mortar storefront. They also plan to host outdoor markets in the spring and fall featuring Gulf Coast artisans and makers, and gourmet food trucks.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• A strategic buyer recently purchased Heavy Hitters from founder Russell Lassiter and his investment team, according to Transworld Business Advisors of the Gulf Coast. This was spearheaded by Transworld M&A advisory firm members Bill Whiston, Rebecca Semple and Bill Kleinschrodt. Heavy Hitters, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Mobile County, manufactures welding equipment. Transworld Business Advisors markets and sells privately owned businesses.
• South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP) received the 2023 Commercial Development of the Year CoStar Impact Award in the Mobile industrial market. CoStar Group is a provider of commercial real estate information and analytics. SALP, a 1,300-acre park on I-10 in Theodore, is expected to become a major contributor to local economic growth with the potential to bring 5,000 new jobs by the end of the decade.
• Applications are open for the Contractor's College to help local contractors develop and expand their businesses. The 137-hour training program is a partnership with Bishop State Community College and the city of Mobile's Office of Supplier Diversity. To apply or learn more, visit bishop.edu/programs/workforce-development/contractors-collegeor email Melisa Gaither at mgaither@bishop.edu.
• Congrats to the Insider Collective in Mobile, named Startup of the Year in Business Alabama’s inaugural awards ceremony. Other local businesses honored include Austal USA, Large Company of the Year finalist, and Port of Mobile Expansion, Project of the Year finalist. Dr. David Bronner, Sen. Richard Shelby and Abe Mitchell each received a Lifetime Achievement Award.
• Dropout Bakery & Company held a grand reopening last weekend at its location, 358 St. Louis St. in Mobile. The bakery is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until they sell out, which happens fast.
• BoHayden’s Sports Bar, a restaurant/hangout with a golf simulator and outdoor bar, recently opened in the former Fowler Lighting at 662 St. Louis St. in downtown Mobile.
• Provision on the Fly, a drive-thru coffee concept, is now open at 23764 U.S. 98 in Montrose. Owner William Hanes said they set out to prove that great coffee and speed go hand in hand. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
• Baldwin Realtors representatives will be recognized at the Baldwin County Commission meeting on April 18 for their efforts in fair housing. Scheduled to attend are Jennifer Foutch, Rachel Romash-Reese, Evelyn Hall, Anne Dorman, Stacey Gibbs and Winford McGaster.
• The Baldwin County real estate market is leveling out, according to the Baldwin Realtors Multiple Listing Service. For March 2023, the resort market saw the average sales price increase by 10.1 percent to $729,064 over March 2022. Average days on the market also increased to 82 days, compared to 38 in 2022. The resort market experienced a decrease in total closed sales with 478 properties in March 2023, compared to 641 in March 2022. In the traditional market, average sales price increased by 3.5 percent to $382,993 while staying on the market an average of 56 days, compared to 33 days a year ago.
• Dauphin Island Sea Lab brings back Discovery Day on April 22 after a three-year hiatus. The event is free and open to the public. It’s a great chance to visit as the aquarium will close for renovations on May 8 with plans to reopen in early July.
• Davis South Barnette and Patrick (DSBP) ad agency of Mobile won a 2023 Reed Award at the Campaigns and Elections annual conference in Las Vegas. DSBP’s work on behalf of the Keith Blackwood for Mobile County District Attorney campaign won the Reed Award for Best Online Video – 2 Minutes or Under. A 15-second TV ad for Jennifer Wright for Mobile County District Court Judge was recognized as a Reed Award finalist. Both candidates won their races.
• Constance Collins Dabezies, M.D., board-certified OB-GYN who joined USA Health in 2022, has become one of only seven health care providers in Alabama to hold the NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner designation from the North American Menopause Society. Dabezies treats patients at USA Health Eastern Shore OB-GYN at the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort.
