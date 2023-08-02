Chart Industries held an official groundbreaking recently on its 127,000-square-foot, $100 million facility in Theodore.
Construction started in April, with a completion date expected in March or April of 2024.
Of the $53 million in subcontract work on the building, 50 percent has gone to local contractors.
Additionally, the $7.2 million in improvements to the onsite wharf were 100 percent awarded locally.
The plant is named “Teddy 2” as it is the company’s second plant in Theodore. It will employ at least an additional 55 people and will grow to over 90 employees. That additional manpower is needed to help build out the two shifts required to meet the backlog the company is experiencing.
This plant will fabricate the largest shop-built cryogenic tanks ever manufactured globally — 70 percent larger than the previous largest.
Those tanks will be used for propellant storage in the aerospace industry; hydrogen/LNG fuel storage in the marine industry; and other processes and technologies in various industries.
The facility this “Teddy 2” plant design was based on generates over $180 million in revenue annually in its local economy. Chart has expectations for this facility to achieve a similar turnover in Alabama.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Approximately 291 acres of undisturbed, pristine wetlands in the Dog River Watershed were purchased by Mobile County for $2 million, according to Mike Reid of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., who represented the seller, Norville Group LLC. Mobile County used revenues collected under the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006, known as GOMESA, to permanently preserve and protect this unique ecosystem through the city of Mobile Halls Mill Creek Public Access Project.
• A trucking company purchased 6.8 acres on Radcliff Road in Saraland for $306,000 from a local investor. The company plans to set up a terminal at that location. Lisa George with Realty Executives Bay Group handled the transaction for both buyer and seller.
• Studio Seven officially opened at 32 Hand Ave. in Bay Minette. The studio, owned by Rachel Jeter and Maggie Payne, is a combination of their businesses, Rachel Jeter Photography and MJP Photography. Congratulations!
• Sugar House Bakery in Fairhope is expanding into new digs, just around the corner on Fairhope Avenue, where Porterhouse BBQ was located. The bakery plans to reopen Aug. 8 at the new location, with walk-in dining, expanded hours and space for bridal consultations.
• Doug Meduna and Bette Meduna recently opened the Christian Warehouse Store at 1128 Hillcrest Road in Mobile. The store, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, offers a range of Christian books, Bibles and Bible covers, children’s books, $5 CDs, greeting cards and inspirational gifts.
• Congrats to Pamela Denham & Associates Marketing Public Relations Solutions, as June 2023 marked 25 years of business for the Fairhope-based marketing and public relations agency. Founded in 1998 by Denham, the firm has consistently been named among Business Alabama’s “Top Rank Alabama” in the public relations category and was awarded the ranking again this year.
• Speaking of high-ranking businesses, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors of Mobile rose to the top again in the 2023 Engineering News-Record Sourcebook ranking, published July 17. Hargrove hit the No. 1 spot in the Chemicals sector, up from a ranking of No. 2 in 2022. Hargrove’s position advanced in several sectors, including Industrial Process (No. 2), Pulp & Paper (No. 3 for the fourth year in a row) and Refining (No. 6). Hargrove also landed No. 14 in Petroleum and No. 17 in Fossil Fuel. In ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list, Hargrove rose to No. 51 in 2023, up from No. 57 in 2022.
• Continental, a subsidiary of Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Limited, received the Federal Aviation Administration Validated Type Certificate for its CD-300 Jet-A Piston engine. This achievement validates the engine’s compliance with the FAA’s strict airworthiness and safety standards. The company also announced it is finalizing testing of hydrotreated vegetable oil as a sustainable fuel option in a series of its engines. Continental Aerospace has a manufacturing operation at Brookley Field in Mobile.
• Foley Main Street has once again been designated by the Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Foley Main Street’s performance is annually each year by Main Street Alabama in partnership with Main Street America. Foley Main Street helps shape downtown Foley’s growth and development through projects such as the Envision Plan; Community Growth Accelerator; development of Cat Alley; $81,000 in grants and sponsorships; and enhancements such as murals, bike racks and AARP outdoor musical instruments in Pine Street Park. Foley Main Street also held a sponsor and volunteer appreciation reception recently at the Copper Kettle Cottage in Foley.
• Two local women were among the 2023-24 leadership team installed by the Alabama chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners. Michelle Gillies of Saraland was named communications chair while Carita Koen of Mobile was named sponsorships and partnerships chair. The new leaders consist of women business owners from across the state who support NAWBO’s mission to empower women entrepreneurs, regardless of race, religion, age, sexual orientation, national origin or disability.
• Mobile Infirmary earned the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award for the 12th year in a row. The award recognizes that the facility ensures stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. Mobile Infirmary also earned Target Stroke Honor Roll and Target Type II Diabetes Honor Roll status, along with the Gold Plus status.
• Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa opened its newest location in the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort. The spa is owned and operated by franchisees Jill and Adam Johnson. This marks the Johnsons’ second spa opening, having opened their first in Mobile in 2022. They will open their third and fourth spas in Louisiana and Pensacola in the future.
• Vendor registration is now open for the seventh Mistletoe Market craft show and vendor fair, hosted by the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Saraland Town Center Park. To apply or for more information, email shilo@saralandchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.