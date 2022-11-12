By Rob Holbert

Good morning!
If you’re still groggy from waking up or because yesterday’s football frivolities got a bit out of hand, don’t freak out. This is still your beloved Sunday Brunch. It’s just been redesigned. Essentially, our new website allows us to put newsletters together in a much easier way, and I’m OK with that.
Anything that cuts time off putting the ol’ SB together is a good thing. Who knows, I may never write something as dumb as saying Terry Curtis coaches at St. Paul’s again. It’s possible, but probably not nearly as much fun for readers. (I’m sorry Coach! Please don’t make me run the UMS stadium. I got a bum leg.)
Hopefully you’ll enjoy the new layout. It’s certainly more colorful, and that has to be worth something.
Time change?
I’m going to go ahead and admit I’m one of those who thought this whole switching times back and forth each spring and fall was over. All that news about the U.S. Senate unanimously passing a bill for us to stay on Daylight Saving (no “S’) Time — The Sunshine Protection Act — had me thinking it passed the House and was signed into law.
Maybe I was just overly enthusiastic about the idea of not having it get dark at 4:30 p.m. and assumed unanimous approval in the Senate meant an easy trip through the House, but the evil Standard Time lobby obviously has more stick than expected and gummed up the works. The cute little Sunshine Protection Act stalled out and we ended up having to “fall back” once again.
This has been harder than usual for me because I was all giddy thinking we weren’t doing it. Yes, I’ll admit it’s easier to get out of bed in the morning when there’s full sunlight and the birds have been yammering for an hour, but that feeling of it being possibly as late as 11 p.m. when I walk out to my car after work hasn’t gone away at all.
Really what we need is a bill to add an extra hour to the afternoon. Surely that would magically increase the amount of sunshine each day. The Sunshine Production Act. I’ll see if Jerry Carl is interested in sponsoring the SPA. How could he possibly say no?
Wave goodbye
Going into this week’s general election, there was much written and said about the “Red Wave” that would sweep Republicans back into power across the country and in the Congress as well. Obviously, that wave turned out to be more of a ripple as Republicans (as of this writing) are now hoping to barely scrape by with a minimal majority at best. At worst, one or both houses of Congress could stay pinned under the donkey's iron hoof.
Some of my Republican friends have been walking around stunned for the past few days, wondering how this happened. The “Red Wave” was poised to crash all over the Dems in their minds. And how could it not? The economy is a wreck, inflation is outrageous, the southern border is out of control, gas is too damn high and the chaos of the war in Ukraine is making everyone antsy. If that isn’t enough, Biden seems old and doddering most of the time and in search of a place to take a nap.
How could Republicans NOT win — to quote their king — “hUge?”
The answer lies in Newton’s Third Law. I know sometimes we get all distracted by Newton’s First, Second and Eighteenth Law, but the Third one is the money here — for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. While Newton was talking about either physics or marriage, it applies to this election as well.
This “Red Wave” was met squarely by an equally large “Wave of Nausea.” These are the millions and millions made queasy by the unrelentingly ridiculous antics of Donald Trump. Make no mistake, it was Donald Trump who saved Biden’s bacon in this election.
Any president overseeing the kind of economic meltdown Biden has would historically have been delivered his own head on a silver platter in the midterms. But as Biden is only president because of mass revulsion against Trump, it follows that the unraveling of his Congressional safety blanket would be stayed because voters are turned off by the angry orange man.
If Republicans can’t look around right now at what has transpired and realize Trump is about as healthy as monkeypox for their party, it could be beyond help. That may be harder to see in Alabama where the ballot was devoid of any real challenge by Democrats. Here, people may still think there’s a Trump comeback in the works, but Tuesday’s results would suggest otherwise.
It was the Trumpiest candidates who dragged the party down. His chosen ones, in most cases, failed to win races they easily should have if they weren’t focused on kissing Trump’s rear end and regurgitating his repeatedly disproven claims the 2020 election was “stolen.” If the GOP ends up not winning back the Senate, how bitterly will they look back at candidates like Dr. Oz and Hershel Walker? Those were two very winnable seats — if different people ran.
Walker may yet win, but given all of the revelations about him that poured out in the final few weeks, it’s amazing he’s anywhere close. I’d have to think there were better candidates, but Trump wanted his buddy Hershel.
Two years is a long time in politics and certainly I’ve been burned in the past by declaring the Trumpster political nuclear waste, but the disease has metastasized. It’s not about policy issues people, it’s about Trump’s behavior, dishonesty and narcissism. It has now dominated the GOP for more than seven years and the result is a party that can’t beat a career bureaucrat who’s doing a fantastic Jimmy Carter impression as president.
This is a great time for those in the party who may have had a sinking feeling in the pit of their stomachs for a while to wake up and break up with The Don. I know there are those who will never deny him because he fills some deep emotional need and they love his crassness more than any policy. He sticks it to the people they hate. But those who still have the capacity to break free should do so.
It’s time for the GOP to face life without Trump.
Alabama priorities
It was a “Red Wave” in Alabama, but that’s not a hard thing to achieve when the water is red to begin with. There were no surprises in the statewide races. Democrats, such as they are, didn’t put up much of a struggle at all. That’s probably being kind. They put up about as much of a struggle as a slab of steak being tossed to a hungry lion.
Libertarians — despite actually getting on the ballot in several races — proved talk is cheap as they failed to break the 20 percent threshold that would have ensured them ballot access in the next election, meaning they’re cast back into the wilderness to try to scrape their way onto ballots again. I say talk is cheap, because if you get in a group of people and say “We really need a third party,” the vast majority of heads will bob in the affirmative and people will shout “Amen!” and look to the sky for divine help. But when they get to the polls, it’s Straight Ticket Tuesday.
The Libertarians had some candidates who seemed sharp enough, but others who weren’t likely to earn many votes and they certainly didn’t have the financial backing to be formidable. I still voted for several of them just to help achieve that 20 percent goal. I’m not saying the Libertarian Party is the answer, but no reasonable third party run is going to happen until voters give them a chance.
On a local level, it’s always fascinating to watch judges run unopposed year after year. Even our jurist-turned-standup-comedian James Patterson sailed back into office without opposition after being suspended from the bench.
Katie Britt easily won and will now take the place of her former boss, Richard Shelby, in the U.S. Senate. It’s not hard to see her quickly becoming the more important and successful of Alabama’s two senators, particularly considering Tommy Tuberville’s penchant for saying ridiculous things lately. As a former chief of staff, her learning curve should be negligible.
Britt is poised to be a GOP star, but some people are possibly getting a little ahead of themselves. I’ve heard more than a few people already talk about her going for “higher office.” Of course that’s code for president or vice president. When someone won’t even be sworn into office for more than a month, it might be jumping the gun a bit to talk about that person being president. Let’s slow our roll there and let her at least get sworn in before the President Britt talk begins.
