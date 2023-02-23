The City of Mobile is accepting applications for internships through the Y.E.S. [Youth Empowered for Success] Initiative in 2023.
Launched in 2016 to connect young people to local employment and development opportunities, the YES Initiative is geared toward teenagers and college students interested in gaining valuable experience in the local workforce.
Through YES Internship programs in the summer, fall and spring, the city of Mobile can connect young professionals to up to 160 hours of on-the-job workforce experience by partnering with local employers. More than 30 local employers have applied to host YES interns in 2023, giving interns the opportunity to work with large employers, small businesses, nonprofits and various departments throughout the city.
Internships through the YES Initiative are open to high school students ages 16 to 18 and college students ages 18 to 24. All interns must reside in the city of Mobile. The city of Mobile will interview, vet and place interns based on availability, student interest, and the needs of participating employers.
"The Y.E.S. Initiative has helped thousands of young Mobilians gain paid work experience and make invaluable connections to local employers. We’ve also seen students start out as Y.E.S. Interns go on to become full-time City of Mobile employees,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “If you’re a young person in our community looking to gain work experience, the Y.E.S. program is truly a great opportunity."
Y.E.S. Internship applications will remain open through Monday, March 13. Students living within the City of Mobile between the ages of 16 and 24 are encouraged to apply. For more information click here
YES program start dates:
Summer Internship Program Start Date: June 5, 2023
Fall Internship Program Start Date: September 11, 2023
Spring Internship Program Start Date: January 8, 2024
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
