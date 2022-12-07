Put the whiskey stones down. Like most drinking doohickeys, no one needs them or has ever wanted them. Speaking as someone with a kitchen drawer full of bar gadgets I’ve never touched, the best gift for a drinker is a drink. The second-best gift for a drinker is a straightforward item like interesting glassware or merch, which anyone can use without needing to open an instruction manual. Here are nine gifts that will delight any casual imbiber on your list this year.
Fairhope Brewing Pint Glass Cooler Sleeve
$7, Fairhope Brewing, Fairhope
Koozies are fine for insulating regular beer cans and even those slim cans if you finagle it a little. But no amount of finagling will get a traditional koozie to fit around a pint glass. Fairhope Brewing’s pint glass cooler sleeve, however, does the trick. This neoprene sleeve slides up a 16-ounce glass and offers beer lovers an effortlessly cushy grip. The sleeves are decked out with the Fairhope Brewing Co. logo and fun colors like camo with hunter orange trim.
Dragon Diamond Whiskey Glasses
$38 for two, Urban Emporium, Mobile
I usually save my oohs and ahhs for the buffet line at the Golden Corral, but a set of glassware at Urban Emporium recently stopped me in my tracks. Dragon’s Diamond Whiskey Glasses have a diamond-shaped bottom and rest, tipped 50 degrees to the side, on one of the angled bevels. The anti-rocking and spill-proof design defies gravity and aerates your drink of choice as it’s poured inside. The glasses have a chic, iridescent effect that would add natural sparkle to any party, or at the very least, any party photo.
Coors Light Chill Polish
$7, CoorsLight.com
In the ’90s, we had mood rings that turned colors when our emotions changed. In the ’22s, we have Coors Light Chill Polish that changes the color of your fingernails when your glass of beer is cold. Yes, the beer brand has translated the color-changing effect on its labels’ ink to nail polish. Paint your nails with the gray, cold-activated varnish, and hold a glass of beer. (The brand recommends Coors Light, obviously.) When the beverage/your fingertips reach the temperature of the Rockies, your nails turn blue, just like the iconic cans. The novelty of this is just so ridiculous you have to have it.
ESAC’s Blow Your Own Stemless Wine Glass Class
$55, esartcenter.org, Fairhope
The Eastern Shore Art Center (ESAC) is breaking out the flame and furnace for wannabe “Blown Away” stars. The art center is hosting MuffinJaw Designs, a local glass-blowing outfit, and offering BYO (blow your own) stemless wine glass classes. The 15-minute experience gets aspiring artists into the heat to create colorful, one-of-a-kind pieces that are as functional as they are attractive.
Big Beach Brewing Dog Leash
$15, Big Beach, Gulf Shores
Who’s the bigger punchline: People who bring their kids to breweries or people who bring their dogs? That’s up to you to decide, but Big Beach is embracing its pup guests by creating Big Beach collars and leashes, suitable for dogs of all sizes. The teal-colored, durable lead is dotted with the brewery’s beautifully designed logo (an illustrated sunrise over the Gulf, inside a hop flower) and is an apt way to broadcast your loyalty to local beer and your four-legged fur baby.
Stanley Quencher
$40, Stanley1913.com
“You haven’t heard of the Stanley Quencher?” my sister asked me a few weeks ago. Sounded ominous, but according to her, it’s just a very important cup. Important because social media influencers carry it around 24/7 and claim to drink copious amounts of water out of it. They’re quenched. I did recently see a girl on TikTok say she fills hers with Diet Coke, but that’s neither here nor there. The 40-ounce stainless steel tumbler can supposedly keep your ice solid for two days and has an ergonomic handle and narrow base that fits perfectly in a cup holder. It comes in chic colors like eucalyptus, rose quartz and fog, and would make any trendsetter the envy of the car line.
“Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ’Em”
$27, Amazon
Cure, founded in New Orleans right after Katrina, is one of the most influential cocktail bars in American history. The bar was named “Best Bar Program” by the James Beard Awards a few years ago, and its owner, Neal Bodenheimer, has finally put his expertise down on paper. “Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ’Em,” which just came out, includes 100 classic and modern recipes that tell the story of the city, the bar and the locale’s wacky cast of characters.
Morgenthaler Champagne Sabre
$75, CocktailKingdom.com
The only party trick I can get behind is sabering the top off of a Champagne bottle. This dramatic act usually involves a sword, but those are hard to come by these days. Instead, invest in the handsome Morgenthaler Champagne Sabre, a 14-inch stainless steel replica that has an angled edge to help you make accurate contact with the bottle, a textured grip to offer you control and enough heft to give you confidence that you won’t injure any of your dinner guests.
Oyster City Beer Can Charm
$75-$98,Oyster City, Mobile
For a meaningful piece of jewelry, forget about Jared. Go to Oyster City. Here, an Apalachicola artist handcrafts recycled silver into the shape of beer cans. Made by Marilyn Brogan Jewelry, located near the brewery’s flagship location, the unique beer can charms are stamped with “Oyster City” and dangle by the can’s adorable little pop top. They come in a large, nearly 2-inch size suitable for a necklace, or a smaller, 1/2-inch size, perfect for a charm bracelet.
