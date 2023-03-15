grace-5.jpg

We are in the throws of T-ball. This is our first year, a team on which Henry is the youngest, age 4, a newbie who listens to his coach more than his parents. Game two was much better than our first loss earlier in the week.

grace-4.jpg
grace-3.jpg
grace-2.jpg
grace-1.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.