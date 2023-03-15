We are in the throws of T-ball. This is our first year, a team on which Henry is the youngest, age 4, a newbie who listens to his coach more than his parents. Game two was much better than our first loss earlier in the week.
My beaming pre-K right-hander was so proud of his maturely named team, the Brewers, and their first win. He scored twice, which he told us a thousand times. This obviously called for a victory dinner.
It was my idea to visit Grace. We’ve been a couple of times, checking off dinner and brunch from our list, in the early days of Dauphin Street’s latest creation by Noell Broughton and his team. I’ve been aching for a third visit, so I jumped at the chance for a 5 p.m. table.
It may sound like the menu is even more mature than Henry’s team moniker. Not really a kiddie place, but this young outfielder is not really a kiddie eater. With a pre-dusk seating and an impending time change this weekend, I knew he could handle it.
We also knew we could each handle a cocktail from their drink menu. (The adults, that is.) I had the Wrath ($12) from the “Deadly Sins” section. Egg white with gin, lemon and Dolin Génépy, this drink gets a licorice kick from absinthe. Stop at one. From the “Holy Spirits” section, Katie had The Rosary ($12).Gin, egg white, soda, lemon and cream was lightly sweetened with rose syrup and garnished with its petals. Neither of these is an easy-drinking concoction. These are sippers for sure, but elegant.
Henry was recognized almost right off the bat, as Chef Mark Strickland asked if he’d like to try a sneak peek at one of his tomato pies. My slugger is a tomato freak, so out came a piping hot dish with a crown of puff pastry. Inside was a steamy tomato filling with a bit of cheese under the sturdy crust. Each bite got better and better, and you may see this as a regular on future menus. I usually try to get something different every time, but this I would eat again.
We had a well-put-together mushroom soup ($8).Smooth, creamy, this is a solid 8, which is a good thing for mushroom soup.
I saw Henry’s ears perk up when our waitress, Stella, mentioned crab claws ($22) in the list of specials. That’s his favorite. Choosing between fried and sautéed, we knew he’d never had the latter. Surprise! With a couple of pieces of bruschetta, that tangy sauce was good to the last drop. Some of these were monstrous in size, which he found much quicker than I, so the lion’s share fell to him.
While he was trying to out-eat us, we were enjoying another appetizer of our own. The poutine ($11) was our first here. It will not be our last. Thin French fries and battered cheese curd the size of tater tots were topped with an otherworldly duck fat gravy, more cheese and green onion. This was one of the cheapest and best things we had that night.
Already we’d had more than we deserved, but this was a celebration. Katie wanted the roasted duck spinach salad ($16).It was a good call, as we needed to break up the indulgence with some greenery. However, don’t get the idea this wasn’t an indulgence as well. I was a little worried it may come off a bit greasy with the duck and the vinaigrette, but the toasted pecans, onion, bacon and bleu cheese were perfectly complimenting each other. I actually like this salad more than I wanted to, as it stood out as one of the stars of the show.
I was going big with one of the other specials. The Wagyu steak ($55) seemed appropriate for a victory lap. It was only 8 ounces, but really packed a punch. Medium rare, thinly sliced, the perfect amount of fat and meat was doused with a chimichurri containing a pungent, heavy garlic or horseradish flavor that was great for me, but enjoyed more in moderation by Henry, who ate his with silky smooth horseradish mashed potatoes ($8).
Still at the age where he mispronounces the word “dessert,” Henry takes that course as seriously as the crab claws. I let him fight it out with his momma. I offer no guidance when it comes to sweets and these two characters. They settled on salted caramel créme brulée ($10).Three spoons later, Henry used his to steal as much of the crunchy crust as he could, while my wife and I politely fought over the guts. Everyone wins in this battle.
Of course, as parents, we know that a kindergartener didn’t single-handedly win a T-ball game. It was a team effort of often hilarious moments. It just came together per usual as a product of all the cliches. Same goes for the restaurant biz, and tonight the favor fell on this team. The wait staff nailed it, the bar was on point, the kitchen execution was great and the place was slammed. Ten or more of those slammers were folks I’ve known for years. From casual dining to birthday celebrations, we saw a lot that night. All before 7 p.m.
Grace made a big splash when it hit the scene with its rooftop bar, prime location and key players from restaurants past. At this point, we are thinking this place has some staying power. With dinner, brunch and lunch, I just hope they don’t wear themselves out.
Expect some menu changes in the next few weeks; perhaps you’ll see that with seasonal changes. Not to belittle the entrées, but I believe the real gold lies in the snacks and shareable plates. If you are new to this place, try to make your way through this section of the menu.
They’re as hot as the Brewers right now. Go, team.
