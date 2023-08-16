The Waterfront
1 Yacht Club Drive
Daphne, AL 36526
251-626-9329
It’s the final week. A week I have looked proudly toward, as well as one I have dreaded. Lucas is headed off to college. Granted he is only as far away as Birmingham, but it’s still a hike. Thankfully, he had no Ivy League aspirations, nor desire to follow his education path westward. UAB is a great school and I am proud of his accomplishments that are taking him there.
I talk about my kids a lot in this column. Forgive me, should I bore you, but most of my meals are centered around these guys. After today, there will be one less mouth to regularly feed, and those credit card swipes at restaurants will turn into Venmo transactions for college stuff. Today, though, one last meal together will help me process this milestone without falling apart.
We chose The Waterfront. This is “Panini” Pete Blohme’s latest restaurant, bringing his holdings to zip codes in Fairhope, Spanish Fort, downtown Mobile and now, Daphne. Lucas’s new college roommate, Matt, worked here this past summer, so it seemed a good sendoff for the boy.
The Waterfront has plenty of outdoor seating and a fairly regular live music schedule, but in this heat, we requested the dining room. Even with misters, we couldn’t dream of eating outside. Graham and Henry were having Shirley Temples ($4 large, $3 kids),Katie had a Friexenet Cava ($8) (pronounced fresh-net), perfect for fighting the heat, and I sank into a Yellowhammer Red Rebellion ($6).Lucas managed to stay hydrated with a tall glass of water. Party boy.
There is much to try on this tapas-heavy menu, and we tried plenty of it. Nothing we had was over $16, but I did see a snapper special that may have busted an Andrew Jackson. We started our shareable dinner with a Watermelon Stack ($15).Wedges of ripe melon took a squeeze of lime juice and were topped with crabmeat and garnished with a little parsley. These boys will eat watermelon any way they can get it.
Next came Poke Nachos ($14).Raw tuna had a little bit of cucumber, tomato and mango salsa. A touch of ponzu sauce and a lot of spicy mayonnaise were welcomed additions to this upturned poke bowl. What set this apart from other seafood nachos was the use of fried wontons. Seafood nachos don’t work over chips, but the wontons and tuna made this probably the best cold dish of the day.
The Waterfront doesn’t carry raw oysters, but you can order a skillet full of Cast Iron-Roasted Oysters ($16).Two long pieces of toasted bread were there to sop up the juice from oysters, which came over roasted kale, topped with breadcrumbs, bacon and garlic-butter sauce. I wasn’t sure about roasted kale from the description, but they made me a believer. Even the kids were eating this dish.
Speaking of kids, Mr. Henry ordered a Kid’s Burger ($7),medium. He takes his without cheese, adding tomato, onion (in this case, red), mayonnaise and mustard. The server looked at me and said, “Well, he really knows what he wants!” For a 4-year-old, I agree. It came with a tin bowl of very good fries. Panini Pete must be a fry lover. All of his places have great fries.
The big guy wolfed down a Waterfront Burger ($14.75).It must have been good because it was gone before any of us halfway finished our entrées. Maybe he was in a race to get back to the appetizers, but I imagine the ground sirloin, house pimiento cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon and papaya barbecue jerk sauce had something to do with its shortened lifespan.
Graham is entering his second week of eighth grade, but he fancies himself a young gourmand. This led him to something called Royal ($11).The best way to describe it is as the closest thing to a lobster roll, but with red shrimp. They didn’t look large enough to be Royal Reds we adore, but no matter. A wonderful grilled roll held plenty of shrimp, and a green goddess dressing gave it a striking look. There is more depth to it, though, with a slow clap of spice that hits about 10 seconds into it. Graham was draining his Shirley Temple, but I also got a little of the spice on my couple of bites. With fries, that’s a great sandwich.
For my entrée, I returned to the “Cold Apps” section and ordered a Seafood Goblet ($13).What came out was a huge schooner beer glass full of shrimp and friends. On a bed of greens rested layers of shrimp, cucumbers, tomatoes and yellow bell peppers. There may have been a little crabmeat in there somewhere, and sliced hearts of palm were under a scoop of avocado with a dark sauce. “Is that pistachio ice cream?” Graham excitedly asked. Um, yeah, want to try it? That was a lot of food, just in that goblet. I liked it, but even after squeezing the pair of lime wedges into the glass, I still felt it could have used a little more acid or dressing of some sort. It was still good.
For dessert, we took home one helping of Grilled Mango Bread ($8).Grilled pound cake was topped with macerated mango and fresh whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar. On a sweetness scale, this dessert ranks high, but it’s great. Take it with a coffee or port, but don’t go it alone. Share it with a loved one.
I’m betting this place has found surer footing than what was here before. I think PP Hospitality Group is doing it right, with plenty more for me to explore. There are some similarities to the Squid Ink menu, but make no mistake, this is its own place. I think it excels as an appetizer spot. I will be back.
One last hurrah for Lucas. Son, keep those grades up. Dad is ready for YOU to buy dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.