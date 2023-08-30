GooRoo’s Grill
22175 Hwy. 59
Robertsdale, AL
251-945-3538
As much as I travel and work on Baldwin County’s U.S. Highway 59, a lot of you find it hard to believe I’ve never set foot in GooRoo’s Grill. That place has some fans.
It isn’t a stretch to say the disbelief is almost as staggering as when a “Star Wars” fan finds out you’ve never seen a star war and you don’t claim Jedi as the church of your choice. “What?!” they shout, always responding the same way. “You’ve never been to GooRoo’s?” It’s as if I had a severe stutter.
Let me clear all of this up for those who carry that look of shocking disbelief. I have seen every “Star Wars” movie. Also, I have now eaten about half of what GooRoo’s Grill has to offer.
I was in the neighborhood and didn’t know what to expect. Was it a chicken finger place? Takeout? Waitstaff? It was kind of all of those things wrapped into one. I entered a packed parking lot to find a busy dining room where you could either wait to be seated or order at the counter. I chose the latter and soon found out a lot of people had called in. With a sizable to-go order, it didn’t take very long for me to be on the road enjoying a couple of armloads of their menu.
I couldn’t rightfully judge them on presentation as I ate out of Styrofoam whilst standing up over a workbench, but Buffalo Shrimp ($12.99) was a good start. Grilled or fried, I figured Buffalo should hit the oil. The batter helped hold the sauce, which was just enough heat to let you know it’s there.
I had flashbacks to Jordan’s Fish Camp at the state line on Highway 45 when I ordered the Hushpuppies with Cheese ($7.99).The sweetness of the gumball-sized hushpuppies (which did have whole-kernel corn in the batter) was counteracted by a queso blanco dip. If you are looking for a not-so-healthy game-day snack, here it is.
I was enjoying this food in the work area of my shop, but I knew I’d be taking most of my Gumbo ($8.99 per cup) home to my son. Sure, nine bucks a cup sounds steep, but you don’t know the size of this cup. It felt a little closer to a bowl. I could tell it was a seafood gumbo by the shrimp, and overall it was a pretty good version of it. A nice chunk of French bread wrapped in foil accompanied it.
Thunderlips, a former part-time resident of Robertsdale and current shopkeep, knew the menu fairly well and had me order him a Tuna Melt ($11.99).On toast, as I expected, the melt had healthy tomatoes in the mix. What I didn’t expect was that it was more like tuna salad rather than a tuna steak. Either way, he allowed me a corner piece, and we both agreed it was good. You get a choice of one side with the sandwiches, and he chose baked potato salad.Nice choice, as it was delicious.
I couldn’t decide between the shrimp or fish basket, so I got the Shrimp and Fish Basket ($18.99). Of course, these are fish filets, but I’ll take it. A nice cornmeal mixture aided the flavor. The shrimp were of a good size and quality, so you’ll get no complaints from me. It was a lot of food, especially for a man who didn’t get a chance to actually sit down at a table and eat. Everything was finger food up to this point. Here is where that changed.
With the basket, you get a choice of two sides. Of course, I wanted French fries, but I panicked when I was ordering and managed to leave with mashed potatoes.I wasn’t at all disappointed with my choice, happy to have a small tub of the creamy starch with a touch of brown gravy on top. I didn’t miss my fries. My second selection was the veggie of the day. Today’s vegetable du jour was green beans, and these crossed the border into excellent.
I had been told to not skip dessert at GooRoo’s. I’m glad I listened. I am just as glad I double-checked before leaving, because the busy staff almost didn’t get it into my bag. At the shop, I told no one I was packing sweets. My secret made it all the way back home where my wife and child discovered my treasure, and I almost got none of it. Turtle Pie ($4.49) was one of the best things I ate all week long.
This is a pretty good chunk of the menu, but there are plenty of sandwiches and a couple of po’boys I couldn’t get to. However, in this diner atmosphere, the people go crazy for the GooRoo’s product I didn’t even consider: the hamburger.
They have about eight different burgers ranging from $8 to $14 on their menu, plus other burgers that come up as specials. One such popular version is called the Adam Bomb. Usually, this is the special for Wednesdays, but it occasionally shows up on Thursdays as well. The trick to this favorite is cheese and jalapeños stuffed into the blackened patty. There are people who ONLY show up for this sandwich. A return trip is in order, even if just for a burger.
What we have here is a small-town gem. You will find friends running into one another, exchanging pleasantries on their way in and out, often holding a sack full of goodies. The employees work hard, feverishly cleaning when not cooking. Everyone seems to care about their job, and it’s nice to see teamwork in a world where I usually see young people just trying to collect a check and go home.
Fourteen years in the biz and going strong, I expect just as many more. But now it’s my turn to ask, “Have you ever been to GooRoo’s?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.