Two weeks ago my sister and I packed our rugrats into my minivan and drove to Asheville, N.C., where we spent the holidays with four generations of our family. Most of the trip was spent in our rented cabin, eating fudge, trying to keep the kids from falling down the stairs and watching “The Santa Clause” again and again.
On the couple of days we did leave the house, we made sure to stop into at least one brewery. Because not only does Asheville have beautiful scenery and plenty of outdoor activities for adults and kids, but it also has an insanely rich brewery scene, one that I’d argue is worth the road trip on its own.
Asheville has more breweries per capita than nearly every other city in the country, according to a 2019 study by C+R Research. (Portland, Maine, is number one on that market research list and astonishingly, Pensacola is number nine.) That doesn’t mean all of Asheville’s 40 breweries make award-winning beers, but it does mean you don’t have to go very far to find a decent local pint. Here are a few you shouldn’t miss.
Start your beercation with a stop at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. located in nearby Mills River. Sierra Nevada is the second-largest craft brewery in the country and its green-labeled Pale Ale is as iconic as it is drinkable. The commercial-sized production facility and taproom encompass 230,000 square feet and are situated on 200 acres of forested property. The complex also has a farm-to-table restaurant, outdoor beer garden (perfect for toddlers to run around in), copper-clad kettles that reach the rafters and dozens of taps you can only try on-premises. They even offer cans of sparkling, hop-infused water for those not imbibing.
A brewhouse tour ($9) is a must. On this 45-minute walkthrough, you’ll get to learn about and witness the entire beer-making process, from smelling the raw ingredients and fermentations to seeing labels being slapped onto the finished bottles, before getting some samples. For an even more in-depth education, sign up for the Beer Geek Tour ($75), a three-hour-long, behind-the-scenes look at the science and art that goes into the glass.
Next, head downtown to the South Slope Brewing District for a stop at Wicked Weed’s Funkatorium. Even though Wicked Weed is owned by Anheuser-Busch now, it preserved its unique identity with this biergarten, the East Coast’s first taproom dedicated to sour beer. There are 22 sours always on tap and 34 different bottles available for purchase in the bottle shop. Assuming you like to drink sour beers, you will certainly find something to love.
When we were there, they were tapping brews that seemed to have been dreamed up by Willie Wonka himself. Take for instance the We’re Still Here, an open-fermented saison made with locally farmed honeynut squash, milled corn and organic sassafras. Or the Aranasa Morte, a barrel-aged sour inspired by Belgian brewing techniques. After the aging process, four pounds of pineapples are added to every gallon of beer. Four pounds in one gallon. That’s a lot of pineapple.
And finally, head to New Belgium, the brewer of the ridiculously popular Fat Tire amber ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA. Located near the River Arts District, overlooking the French Broad River, the New Belgium property resembles a tech company’s campus with its extensive solar panel installations and sharply angled architecture. Grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks parked outside the taproom, then sign up for a free tour of the brewhouse.
During the tour, you’ll see how the beer is made, get samples and hear a lot about the company’s ethos — inclusivity, environmental responsibility and fun. Just how fun? The brewhouse has a slide in lieu of stairs. For the beer-drinking kids at heart, and the actual children accompanying them, it’s pretty darn fun.
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Sp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.