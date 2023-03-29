Julwin’s. I’d never even heard of it until two years ago. I tried looking it up on the internet, but there was not much I could find other than a few reviews and a couple of menu pics. But bring that unique name up in front of a bonafide Fairhopian and you will usually hear a pleasurable moan. “Ooooh, Julwin’s.” That is the most common, and often breathy, response.
Despite a lack of online presence, this place is popularly obscure. It’s a true Fairhope institution. Even the address says it. And with a claim of being Baldwin County’s oldest restaurant, which has been ticking off years since 1945, this place doesn’t need a fancy social media page. The clientele is built in, as I witnessed this week.
I decided to treat my friend Jef “Thunderlips” Funk to a much-needed breakfast. We’ve been working harder than normal, and a harp player of his magnitude needs sustenance. He had never heard of Julwin’s either, so we left Mobile early, traveled down Section Street and hung a left onto Fairhope Avenue.
This decently sized café was what I was looking for in a sit-down breakfast. We were seated at a booth and within seconds had our coffee ($3.59), one of which was unleaded. I felt the need for a little vitamin C, so I also ordered an orange juice ($2.95). Slightly sweeter, the juice was as fantastic as the coffee.
I would consider this a pretty large breakfast menu peppered with the usual suspects of French toast, pancakes, omelets and biscuits with gravy. As good as the classics sounded, we were both leaning toward something heavier, like country-fried steak or pork chops. Our waitress told us her favorite thing was the shrimp and grits ($15.95), so I bit.
This is their signature dish. It’s a fried grit cake smothered with Viper cheese sauce. Onions, bell peppers and sausage give some heft to the medium-sized shrimp. It was indeed delicious, yet the Viper cheese wasn’t nearly as spicy as you’d imagine.
I had to try the potatoes. Hash browns ($3) were thinly grated and crispy. I added the works at 50 cents per item and loaded them with cheese, onion, bell pepper, tomato and ham. I was in love with these matchstick potatoes and told Jef I thought they may be superior to the shrimp.
He had his work cut out for him with the corned beef and hash bowl ($11.95). Similar hash browns with onions, bell pepper and cheese welcomed grilled corned beef. Topped with three eggs ordered over medium, all it needed was a little hot sauce treatment. Funk was also impressed with his side of grits. He described them as perfectly cooked and creamy. Seriously, he wouldn’t shut up about them. They made an impression.
If you read this column, rarely do I discuss the décor or the architecture. If you catch me doing that, you can guess I was fairly bored with the place. That’s not the case here, but as full as we were, we needed ammunition for a good, true review. Our best option would be lunch on the go.
Again, the waitress’s suggestion was the Viper burger ($13.95).She’s crazy about this cheese. Surprisingly this burger did hold out for a few hours. With grilled onions, bacon and tomatoes, the Viper cheese here was a little spicier than what was on the grits. This burger will hold its own with just about anything in Mobile. Ordered medium rare, I was worried it would be overdone after such a rest. It was perfectly pink. I would highly recommend this. At that price, it came with a side. Jef asked for collards, which were good, but a little tough out of the pot that early in the morning.
Chopped steak ($13.95) was even better with its mushroom and onion gravy. Also perfectly pink, these guys are killing it with the beef. Of course, I had to dip each bite into a creamy bowl of mashed potatoes. Whatever they used to doctor up those potatoes was working. It also came with a second choice of a side, which my overzealous dining companion had opened his mouth too soon and ordered a second helping of collard greens. See why we call him Thunderlips?
It sounds like we were smothered in food, and we were. There were still a couple of things I needed to try. I killed two birds with one stone by ordering the autumn berry chicken salad sandwich ($10.95) with French fries. I really was just itching for a pint of chicken salad, but they don’t sell it that way. Served on Texas toast, it’s a slightly sweet mixture of grilled chicken (that makes a difference), bell peppers, cranberries and pecans glued together with fat-free mayonnaise. We didn’t eat the toast, but enjoyed the light, flavorful chicken salad straight out of the bowl.
The thin-cut fries didn’t fare so well after the three-hour journey from their kitchen to our lunch table, but I’m sure they were good when hot. I was still full of breakfast potatoes, so I wasn’t heartbroken about squandering away my opportunity for perfect lunch potatoes.
The lunch menu has the normal list of sandwiches such as a Reuben, a Philly cheesesteak and a club, but also delivers a couple of surprises. Fish or shrimp tacos (maybe not from the original 1940s menu) could be an option for those not seeking the classics such as pork chops, fried catfish or liver and onions. I could really do some damage to a list like that.
I can’t believe this was my first visit. There are a good many places to eat in Fairhope. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better breakfast and lunch combo. By my count, Thunderlips owes me a side. If you see him, ask about our visit. He’ll probably say, “Ooooh, Julwin’s!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.