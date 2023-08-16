Last week The Boys and I met some hookers behind the Eastern Shore Hooters. Belt-loop hookers that is. A real term for people who hook their thumbs into their belt loops when they kick and stomp and grapevine all over a line dancing floor.
I had convinced The Boys (Lagniappe’s Dale, Scott, Kyle and Brady) to join me at Top of the Bay bar (28971 U.S. 98, Daphne), where professional line dancing instruction takes place every Wednesday night. They were game but apprehensive, as their line dancing experience has been limited to the Electric Slide at weddings and a one-off night at a bar in Nashville. Well, except for Kyle, who was so excited about the excursion that he brought extra cowboy boots for his friends to wear.
“I haven’t been in a while, but it’s like riding a bicycle; it don’t really leave ya,” Kyle said. “I took a line dancing class on a cruise. We were going to Mexico. We had to do something to kill the time, so we learned how to line dance. My Aunt Denise was there. She broke horses for a living and …”
We arrived right before the first lesson was scheduled to begin, at 7:30 p.m., and got some beers. The joint seemed to be split into dancers and non-dancers, with the non-dancers sitting at the bar eating chicken wings and watching the Braves game, while the dancers loitered around pool tables at the perimeter of the room. Some were silver-haired, wearing pink capris and Sketchers. Others were in button-ups, tight dungarees and polished boots.
“I feel like a city slicker even though I’m from Loxley,” said Dale, who was wearing a pair of Kyle’s boots. “I don’t belong.”
The instructor, Christina Lyon, a competitive dancer, took the stage and said she was going to teach us a beginner’s dance called the Funky High Horse, which she had never taught at Top of the Bay before.
“There are two rules on this dance floor,” Lyon said. “One, don’t be an a-hole. If someone bumps into you, I swear they didn’t mean to. Don’t be mean to them. The other rule, please no drinks on the dance floor. It’s a safety issue. Here’s a solution: Go to the bar, order a shot, slam it back and come out and dance.”
We chugged the dregs of our Miller Lites and lined up at the back of the dance floor, behind the people who obviously knew what they were doing. Lyon called out the simple instructions, demonstrating as she went. We stepped, we kicked, we touched out, we shuffled, we quarter-turned, and before we knew it, we were the ones leading the pack at the back of the room.
“How are you doing so far? You with me?” Lyon asked the crowd. Everyone nodded so she cranked up the music and the dancers let it rip, hootin’ and hollerin’ and letting out commanding thuds every time their heels hit the floor. I was wearing the only closed-toe shoes I own — yellow Crocs — so my thuds were more like little squeaks, but hootin’ and hollerin’ I was.
When the song ended, we cleared the dance floor and got some tequila shots, Kyle’s first ever. It brought him to tears. As other songs played, groups of dancers hopped on the floor in synchronized movements, showing off dances they had learned at previous lessons. They dipped low, they kicked high, they Watermelon Crawled. We were in awe.
“It’s like ‘Pride and Prejudice’ in Wrangler jeans,” Kyle said, seeing women fanning themselves. “It’s quite the scene.”
Scott kept returning to the dance floor, seamlessly picking up on the moves even though he was the most reluctant of The Boys to come. He revealed to us that while he was extremely sheltered as a kid, he took swing dancing lessons throughout his childhood. It was a bit of a “Footloose” situation, Brady observed.
Lyon continued teaching new dances every hour or so. We tried to learn them all with varying success, Dale’s attempts being the least successful.
“Scott picked this up like a sponge! I don’t get it. I want to be good at something,” Dale said. “It’s good exercise though. I’m sweating and I’m having fun.”
The others agreed. It was an unironic good time. Those who were married suggested bringing their wives with them on their next visit, although you don’t need to be partnered up to enjoy the line dancing lesson. You just need to have an open mind and a pair of closed-toe shoes. Belt loops wouldn’t hurt, either.
“What a great spectacle,” Kyle said. “The electricity goes through the hardwood oak floor! You get to mingle with all these people in an energetic environment ... I thought it was a fantastic way to pass a Wednesday night. You can call it ‘Wednesday Night Fever.’”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.