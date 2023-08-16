Top of the Bay

Scott, Brady, Kyle and Dale line dance with a crowd at Daphne’s Top of the Bay. 

 Photo by Alyson Sheppard.

Last week The Boys and I met some hookers behind the Eastern Shore Hooters. Belt-loop hookers that is. A real term for people who hook their thumbs into their belt loops when they kick and stomp and grapevine all over a line dancing floor. 

I had convinced The Boys (Lagniappe’s Dale, Scott, Kyle and Brady) to join me at Top of the Bay bar (28971 U.S. 98, Daphne), where professional line dancing instruction takes place every Wednesday night. They were game but apprehensive, as their line dancing experience has been limited to the Electric Slide at weddings and a one-off night at a bar in Nashville. Well, except for Kyle, who was so excited about the excursion that he brought extra cowboy boots for his friends to wear.

