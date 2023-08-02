The Insider | A Collective Eater
Indecision. That’s the name of the game around here. If I ask my family where they would like to eat lunch, we will waste away the better part of a lunch hour with a series of “I don’t care” and “maybe not there” and “I’m kind of tired of this place,” phrases as predictable as the menus we’ve memorized.
To work your way out of a rut, you must first get into a rut. I am enough of a regular at some of these places for the waitresses to guess my drink correctly and totally miss my usual … because I don’t really have one. I by no means out-regular any of the real regulars. As a family, though, we are in a lunch rut, due to proximity and time constraints. We busted that rut this week by visiting the Insider Food Hall.
You’re familiar, right? If not, it’s sort of a food court that isn’t attached to a mall. Locally owned businesses can fill the half-dozen spots in this Dauphin and Cedar Street corner building, and all of the current businesses seem to be going strong.
As a three-piece family unit, we managed to hit four of the spots at breakneck speed. Katie was on her lunch break, so time was of the essence. We didn’t visit two of the businesses. I didn’t hit the bar for any noon alcohol, nor did I review P.S. Taco, simply because I already reviewed the one in Saraland. Spoiler alert if you are considering reading through the archives: It’s really good. The other four we saw were just as impressive.
It’s an expeditious process. I left my phone number with each order and received a text message when it was time to pick it up.
The Hammered Cow
Henry usually claims to want a hamburger before he gets into his parents’ entrees. Today was no different. We began our journey here with a kid’s hamburger ($8).The smaller, yet big enough for me, smashed burger is pressed thin as to show signs of crispness around the edges. My little guy despises cheese at the moment, but in an adult-like manner ordered his with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and a pickle spear.
At this price, it comes with a spectacular side of fries, thickish and golden. I’ve actually been here before for loaded fries, a meal for one that I couldn’t finish. Aside from beer and wine at the bar, you can basically get a soft drink from any of these places. Mr. H had a lemonade ($2.49).
Pizzeria Delphina
I remember the moans and groans when Pizzeria Delphina on Dauphin Street closed down. Well, he’s back! Rick Gambino has the pizza oven hot and ready in the center spot of the east wall of Insider. Should you be in a rush, accept no substitute. I grabbed a slice with zero wait as something to snack on and tide us over while we waited for our other orders.
The pizza is not good. It’s great. A foldable slice of pepperoni ($4.50) was heavenly. A little bit of parm helped a little, but I spilled so much red pepper on the thing that I was the only one who could eat it. Maybe I did it subconsciously. Muhuhuhahaha.
Poke Bowl Sushi Burrito and Boba
The Insider touches a lot of bases. Katie predictably took her business to Poke Bowl. You can get your sushi here in burrito form, something we’ve not tried, but she played it close to the vest with a fairly normal bowl called the Tiki Guy ($12.95).
This is one of their signature items with imitation crab mix, some small but very crispy shrimp tempura, seeded cucumber, cabbage, carrot and edamame all over a bed of sushi rice. The yum yum sauce was heavy on the mayo, but this family doesn’t complain about that. Crispy pieces of wonton and scallions gave the dish a little crunch.
You can build your own in a bowl or sushi burrito form, but I recommend you just trust the professionals. That is unless you have an allergy or aversion to some ingredient. However, if you want an extra scoop or two of protein, it’s only a couple of bucks per scoop. Tuna, salmon, chicken, eel, tamago, crab and tofu are tempting when customizing an order.
You will also find the usual suspects on the appetizer menu. Gyoza, rangoons, egg rolls, squid salad, etc., will keep this place popular. My bride foolishly ordered herself a strawberry boba ($5.50). She should have known her offspring would take it over. Enjoy your lemonade, Mom!
Chicken District
It’s the first thing on your left. You can’t have a glorified beer barn with an arcade without chicken wings, right? Don’t snooze on this place. Chicken District was pretty legit. I had a half-dozen garlic parmesan wings ($11) with a side, complete with bleu cheese and celery.
This may sound a bit unappealing, but the wings were swimming in the sauce. Delicious sauce. I wasn’t in the mood for anything spicy after all the red pepper on my pizza, and this hit the spot. The wings were the star, but the side of fried okra made a great showing. They weren’t doused in flour like some cafeteria crap. You could see the skin through the batter, and I didn’t mind a dip in the bleu cheese.
Cauliflower bites ($7) were good and got better as we ate them. Fried cauliflower had a little drizzle of sweet sauce that gave them a bit of an Asian flair, especially with sesame seeds and green onions sprinkled on top. Would you believe, after all of this food, I had the audacity to order a Diet Coke ($2.49)? The heart wants what the heart wants.
Everything I’ve eaten at Insider has so far been good or great. Bonus: You don’t have to make up your mind. Just get one of everything!
