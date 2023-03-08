Sheppard's Pie

You are likely going to take the easy route and boil up some cabbage and corned beef brisket. I’m not blaming you. I love leftover corned beef hash on March 18. I also have a good cabbage recipe, braised in beer. I’ve shared that one in years past. Those two ingredients sing a lovely chorus, especially on the Day of the Green, but let us not forget the words of my Irish friend David Casey. 

He once told me, over a serving of chips and dip at Callaghan’s one morning, “You see, Andy, the Irish have to get their potatoes one way or another.” You don’t forget the accent any more than the words. But those words hold weight. Therefore, we should talk about another Irish favorite, the shepherd’s pie.

