You are likely going to take the easy route and boil up some cabbage and corned beef brisket. I’m not blaming you. I love leftover corned beef hash on March 18. I also have a good cabbage recipe, braised in beer. I’ve shared that one in years past. Those two ingredients sing a lovely chorus, especially on the Day of the Green, but let us not forget the words of my Irish friend David Casey.
He once told me, over a serving of chips and dip at Callaghan’s one morning, “You see, Andy, the Irish have to get their potatoes one way or another.” You don’t forget the accent any more than the words. But those words hold weight. Therefore, we should talk about another Irish favorite, the shepherd’s pie.
Now, I said, “Irish favorite.” I don’t have many. I’m not so sure the Irish do, either. Surely they have their favorite leprechaun jokes, and I’m sure their favorite superhero must be the Incredible Hulk, but foods? Not a lot of famous ones out there.
They have the Dublin coddle with its sausage, bacon and potatoes. Irish stew with lamb, vegetables and more potatoes makes the list. Soda bread may get a mention from time to time, but everything else seems to have a potato in it. Even colcannon is cabbage … with mashed potatoes!
Shepherd’s pie, perhaps of English origin, is close enough. It delivers the goods with a sort of gravy-heavy lamb and vegetable mixture topped with mashed potatoes acting as what would be the meringue of a normal lemon pie. A bit of cheese on top is also the norm. The very name of the pie implies lamb, but many will use ground beef in place of the lamb, often calling it cottage pie. I have seen the term cottage pie refer also to a similar dish with ham, so let’s just call it shepherd’s pie whether a shepherd was involved or not.
The trashy side of me still loves what was likely the first version most of us experienced, of course, in our school’s cafeteria. That cheddar and instant mashed potato topping, slightly browned, split open to reveal what could have been a previous day’s sloppy joe with a bag of frozen mixed vegetables mixed in. I’m not hating on it. It stuck to my ribs. For those who took to it, we’d trade yeast rolls and extra chocolate milk to get our lunch neighbor to scoop his or her entrée onto our plates. It was better than taco Tuesday or square pizza Friday. That dish of the common man was fit for a king, as far as we were concerned.
Over time, we learned fresher ingredients make for a better shepherd’s pie than what was offered at St. John’s Day School in the latter part of the 20th century. Good mashed potatoes are the key. A bit of fresh herbs can add depth.
I’ve had shepherd’s pie served most commonly from large, flat casserole dishes. Some Irish bars serve it in single-serving soup crocks with the mashed potatoes piled high. Some genius in the Food Network kitchens had the idea of serving it as a twice-baked potato, a novel idea similar to a bread bowl in the delicatessen soup world. Choose your path and go crazy, but do it right. Don’t forget the Worcestershire sauce.
This version is a little less high-brow, with cheddar and tomato paste. We are using ground beef based on its price and availability. I prefer ground lamb if available and reasonably marked.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Peel and chop the potatoes. Boil them in a large pot of salted water and cook until tender. Remember, we need the potatoes to be fairly stiff and not too loose. Drain and mash with a pinch of salt, butter, milk and 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese. Cover and set aside.
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add carrot and cook for 1 minute. Add celery and cook for another minute. Add the onion and cook until softened. Next come thyme and parsley, stirred for 30 seconds. Then we add the ground beef or lamb, cooking until browned. With a turkey baster, suck out most of the excess fat. Stir in the flour. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring frequently.
Once the flour has begun to darken and thicken, add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste, creating a gravy. Fold in the English peas and turn the heat to low. Salt and pepper to taste.
Once the mixture is nice and thick (if it’s too thick, you can cut it with more broth or water), spread an even layer on the bottom of your casserole dish or vessel of your choice. Top with mashed potatoes and sprinkle remaining cheese and chives on top. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese melts and potatoes start to brown. If you are in a hurry, place it under the broiler for a quicker singe.
This can be made in advance, but bring the internal temp up instead of going straight to the broiler. For variations on the theme, perhaps add mushrooms to the gravy. Also, a splash of red wine never hurts, but isn’t totally necessary.
Keep your St Patrick’s Day corned beef for sandwiches and hash. Shepherd’s pie is a classic way to get your dose of potatoes. Everyone else will be green with envy.
