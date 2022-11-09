For centuries, communal breweries have thrived in Bavaria. These small-scale production facilities are often owned by towns or homebrewers associations, and the beer they brew is usually referred to as Zoigl. (Zoigl is derived from the German word for “sign,” as in the sign that is placed outside the private pub when the beer is ready to drink.)
A new brewery in Spanish Fort hopes to replicate that concept in Baldwin County.
Old 31 Brewery, which opened recently at 11133 Old Hwy. 31 in Spanish Fort, has close ties to the Baldwin County homebrewers association, Knights of the Hop Table. Brewery co-founders Chad Saxon and Nick Pronesti are members of the association and they tapped Jeff Dunnam, the association’s president, to be their commissioning brewer.
When I visited this past weekend, Dunnam and Pronesti were working production, getting a porter and West Coast-style pilsner ready to go. They had two beers available on tap — a hazy IPA named Spirit Adrift and a Kolsch named Slightly Krooked, both Dunnam’s signature recipes.
Dunnam said scaling up his homebrew recipes to commercial production has been a learning process.
“It’s not a linear translation from 5 gallons to 100 gallons,” the mechanical engineer said. “That’s why I started with my Kolsch; I’ve done that recipe so many times, I know how it’s supposed to taste through the whole process and can tell if it’s gone sideways, if there’s a problem, immediately.”
Customers certainly don’t think there’s a problem. The brewery has already blown through multiple batches in a matter of weeks, and Old 31 can barely keep up with demand. (They have a three-barrel brewing system and four fermentation tanks on-premises. It takes two to four weeks from start to finish for a beer to reach the tap.)
“Our beers are flying out of there,” Pronesti said. “It’s a struggle. We’ve had a lot to learn. But people are really liking them, so we’re happy about that.”
Dunnam said the long-term goal is to get other members of the homebrewers association into the facility to brew R&D batches of their signature recipes. If they sell well in the taproom, Dunnam could help them scale the recipes up and they could possibly enter regular rotation at Old 31.
“It has to taste good,” Dunnam said. “My definition of quality is repeat customers.”
Old 31 is located in an industrial park, inside a former bread storage warehouse. The brewery has been in the works since 2019, but it has been slow-going due to COVID and inflation. Pronesti, an electrician by trade, and his team did most of the build-out themselves, framing the warehouse inside and out, wiring it for electricity, adding siding and changing out the metal roll-up doors for windowpane roll-up doors.
The front patio of the brewery is outfitted with lots of plush furniture, string lights and bar games. Inside, they have TVs, more seating and the bar, which offers their two original beers plus wine and eight guest taps from breweries across the region. Those include brews from Big Beach, Fairhope, Urban South in New Orleans and Good People in Birmingham. Old 31 aims to phase out the guest taps and take over all 10 with Old 31 brews within the next year.
The bar also offers finger foods like hot dogs, chili, nachos, pulled pork and boiled peanuts. Out back, they have more bar games and tables, plus plans to add a stage for outdoor concerts.
“We want to be known for award-winning beers, but our main drive is community,” Pronesti said.
Pronesti’s wife, Sandy, another cofounder who runs the day-to-day operations of the taproom, said the community has been “overwhelmingly supportive. We are so grateful.”
Old 31 (old31brewing.com) is open Tuesday through Friday, 4-10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (during football season), and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Live music and food trucks are available Friday and Saturday nights.
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe's copy editor and beverage columnist.
