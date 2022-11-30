The Black Friday sales passed me by without so much as an impolite wave. The five turkeys we fried, plus the one oven-roasted, are almost gone. Thanksgiving was a treat, but the leftovers were even better. This weekend’s turkey gumbo, tetrazzini, omelets and sandwiches are all in the rearview mirror, leaving us little more than the splendid aftertaste in their aftermath, and the annual December question of “Why do we not do turkey the rest of the year?”
I think I have a spoonful of dressing left, but I’m out of gravy and the giblets are gone. I’m tired of cooking. I wish I had a dog to share it. These cats eat none of my cooking.
We saw our annual slew of the three Fs: friends, foes and family. My brother, Big Al, kept me in stitches as we swapped stories over morning beers and bubbling peanut oil. We shared in the heavy lifting of all these birds, but I’ll likely Venmo him for not helping with the cleanup. Or just rough him up if he says anything the next time I see him. The big brother position has its advantages, so watch your mouth, Buddy.
I was fortunate enough to “jingle and mingle” at the 7th Street Sing-A-Long, in the home of my high school music teacher and mentor, Judi Holifield. The invitation read, “3rd Annual,” but I’ve been doing this for more than three years. Maybe I was a founding member and didn’t realize. I had a good bottle of wine in tow, and a backup bottle of Hirsch straight bourbon. I needed something to help me get through the talented room of singers, pianists and one stellar bass player. I was indeed the best (and only) guitar picker in the group. Maybe the ninth or 10th best singer, but I can remember words better than any of them!
My mother’s house was beautifully decorated, as was my sister’s, and by Saturday, all of the Thanksgiving was gone and the Christmas partially up. To paint the scene, these interior design freaks who still claim me as family, put up multiple trees. Indoors, my mother has one fake tree outnumbered by three real trees. It’s an addiction.
My sister’s store, Southern Antiques, was a bit overwhelming to me. So much Christmas stuff, shoppers coming early and staying late. I even saw a crew member from the hit HGTV show “Home Town.” There was a lot going on, but Katie and I managed to score a great lunch next door at Café Le Fleur. Great gumbo, my favorite salmon salad and an appetizer of fries with roast beef, onion and gravy.
Dinner at my mother-in-law’s house was exquisite. I admitted defeat on the dressing comparison, mine a good contender, her recipe the undisputed champ. But it was in those walls Friday morning my sister-in-law (wife of Katie’s brother, Craig), Eveleen Sng, prepared a Chinese dish she grew up eating in Singapore.
“This is what we eat when we are sick or recovering,” she told me. “It’s like porridge made of rice.”
I wasn’t sick, but I was sort of recovering, so save some for me. Commonly served for breakfast in her birth family, its consistency is somewhere between grits and cream of wheat. As is, the base is smooth enough for babies and dentally challenged adults to enjoy without any hassle. But chances are you will not be serving it straight.
In the middle of the process, I walked through the kitchen and commented on how good it smelled. Giggling, my tiny little relative said, “Right now, all we have is rice boiling in water.” Maybe so, but it still smelled good.
Cut chicken into thin slices. Add oyster sauce, cornstarch, chicken bouillon and water. Coat the chicken and mix it around for 30 seconds. Add the vegetable oil and mix for another 30 seconds.
In a large pot, boil the 8 cups of water. Normally, the water-to-jasmine ratio is 1.5:1, but in this recipe, 8:1 is the norm. Don’t be alarmed. Rinse the rice separately and add to the boiling water. Stir it around and leave it alone. Once it returns to a boil, partially cover the pot and cook over medium heat for 25 minutes.
At that point, check the doneness of the rice. If it’s soft, whisk rapidly, breaking down the rice into smaller, fluffier pieces.
Slowly add the marinated chicken, stirring constantly as you go. Once the pot returns to a boil, check the doneness of the meat and add the ginger, green onion and bouillon. Stir, kill the heat and let it sit for a little.
We served this with fried pork belly chunks and a fair amount of hot sauce. You can imagine if this ever caught on around here, we’d likely have them smothered, covered, chunked, topped and diced. I didn’t dare ask if I could put cheese in it, keeping my maiden voyage as traditional as I thought it could be.
The chunks of pork belly were the icing on the cake, eventually being dunked into the congee. I didn’t regret the amount of cilantro I sprinkled onto mine. I wish I could say the same about the fried garlic bits. Available at Asian markets and specialty stores, this little jar really packed a punch. It tasted great, but I kept tasting it for the next 24 hours. Ease into it.
Thank you, Eveleen, for helping an old traditionalist out with what is, whether intended or not, a pretty good hangover cure. It was an unforgettable porridge. I’ll expect it next year.
