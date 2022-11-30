The Black Friday sales passed me by without so much as an impolite wave. The five turkeys we fried, plus the one oven-roasted, are almost gone. Thanksgiving was a treat, but the leftovers were even better. This weekend’s turkey gumbo, tetrazzini, omelets and sandwiches are all in the rearview mirror, leaving us little more than the splendid aftertaste in their aftermath, and the annual December question of “Why do we not do turkey the rest of the year?”

I think I have a spoonful of dressing left, but I’m out of gravy and the giblets are gone. I’m tired of cooking. I wish I had a dog to share it. These cats eat none of my cooking.

