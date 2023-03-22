This Saturday, March 25, Cathedral Square will be transformed into what will feel like a section of southern Louisiana, as the 7th Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off gets underway. Teams from all over the greater Mobile area will be competing in what is our most heavily contested food event.
Leave your pets at home, as they tend to find the jambalaya irresistible, the gumbo succulent and the patches of grass too scarce after a couple of beers. I know that is cornier than a double helping of maque choux, but those pups will be fine at home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Presented by Cunningham Bounds LLC, this drool-worthy event benefits the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile (cacmobile.org). Live music begins with class clowns Phil and Foster, and The Redfield takes the stage at 11:30 a.m. Expect the two bands to merge for a stellar collaboration.
If you’ve never been to this event, one visit will have you swearing you’ll not miss it again. Tickets are sold in advance for the low price of $10 at Bebo’s Springhill and Hillcrest markets, Arrow Exterminators in Mobile and Baldwin counties, Olensky Brothers downtown and the Child Advocacy Center. You may also get them online atcacmobile.org. See you there.
Family Promise to hold Jazz Brunch and Wine Tasting at Hummingbird Way
Here is a new event everyone should get behind. Family Promise of Coastal Alabama, an organization whose mission is to provide temporary shelter, related services and nurturing support to homeless families as they work to achieve independence, has set a date for their inaugural Jazz Brunch and Wine Tasting.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 29, as Family Promise teams up with Hummingbird Way for what is sure to be a memorable occasion in the Oakleigh Garden District, all for a good cause. Details are few but are soon to be announced. Check out Family Promise of Coastal Alabama on Facebook for regular updates.
St. Mary Steak Out Weekend caps off April
St. Mary Catholic School has enjoyed so much success with its annual Steak Out competition they are turning this year’s cook-off into a weekend. Four events in two days keep the ball rolling, quite literally, beginning Friday, April 28, at 8 a.m., with a two-man scramble at Spring Hill Golf Course. Coffee, beignets, and drinks are provided, and prizes go to the top scorers.
Friday at 6:30 p.m., a ladies-only cocktail reception will be held at the Healy House. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and a craft cocktail competition and tasting will complete your evening.
Saturday, April 29, begins with the Love Like Lillis Memorial Walk at 8 a.m., and a kids’ play day featuring inflatables, games, face-painting, food trucks and more at 9 a.m. at McGill Field. I’d recommend working up an appetite chasing your kid around so you’ll be ready for the 6th Annual Steak Out that evening beginning at 6 p.m.
You will leave neither hungry nor protein deficient after a couple hours of competition steak cooking, steak smelling, steak tasting, live music, multiple adult beverages, silent auctions and raffle all at 1453 Old Shell Road.
We will let you know as soon as tickets are released. Gentlemen, start your metabolisms. It’s cook-off season.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opens, Ed’s Seafood Shed is next, Mexican restaurant to follow
New and exciting things are happening in the budding metropolis of Spanish Fort. Take the Causeway up the hill to Spanish Fort Boulevard (Highway 31) to the newly expanded thoroughfare complete with sidewalks and street lamps. There you will find the freshly constructed and recently opened Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. This is still one of the town’s favorite places to get a pint and some wings, having moved from their spot at the top of the hill at the 98 junction.
At that location, the fine folks of Ed’s Seafood Shed are working feverishly to open in April. The interior looks sharp from the artwork to the bar and tables, but it’s the wildlife that has everyone talking. In the midst of last year’s fire that took over the Causeway hotspot (pun intended), the three unofficial mascot turtles were rescued from Ed’s. Thanks to the foster care of B&B Pet Stop, the trio has thrived away from their restaurant home this whole time. Safely returned this week to a new 120-gallon aquarium, fans will be happy to see them when the business reopens.
Welcome back Swim Shady, Turt Reynolds and Shrimpy Bigs. Stick to gumbo, chowders and bisque, Panini Pete. These guys don’t want to see any turtle soup on the menu.
We will shout an opening date from the rooftops.
Farther down the road, plans are underway and ground nearly broken for a future Mexican restaurant at the corner of Highways 31 and 181, just behind Walgreens. No name has been announced.
Aldi my latest obsession
I finally took my first trip to Aldi, sort of a German discount supermarket chain, relatively new to Mobile. I was at the former Babies “R” Us location at Interstate 65 and Airport, in awe of the values, stocking up on enough cheese and chocolate to fill two dairy drawers and four Easter baskets, respectively. I was steering clear of the “almost turned” bag salads, sticking to what Aldi and other discounters do best — things that keep and things I will eat today.
I almost stocked up on a dozen tubs of store-brand Cool Whip for less than a buck each, just to have the same Tupperware as my grandmother, but thought better of it. It’s tough to store. I did take a stab at prepackaged meat, scared as I was, and came home with a couple of delicious skirt steaks on the cheap.
Happy to report they were fantastic. Cast iron skillet, two minutes per side over smoke-alarm heat, they were a perfect mid-rare. Don’t fear the Aldi beef. I’m hooked.
