I’ve said it before — I’m no baker. I admire those who jump into that deep end of the cooking pool, for if it were me, I’d need a life jacket.
I’m a selectively patient man, but the attention to detail and concentration combined with long wait times just don’t give me the joy of near-instant gratification that other areas of the kitchen provide. I guess I’m more cut out for the position of butcher or candlestick maker.
This is where the control freak side of me will step aside and let others take the reins. With a place like Dropout Bakery & Co. around, I am happy to do so. And I did so. Today.
You’ll find this relatively new bakery’s retail spot on St. Louis Street inside the Innovation Portal. Named for its founders who met in — and dropped out of — fashion school, the runway’s loss is our gain. Opening at 8 a.m., the popular spot simply sells baked goods until they run out. Sometimes that’s pretty quick. From cookies and cakes to pastries (savory and sweet) and quiche, you can treat this place as a breakfast spot or swoop in for help in hosting a sugar party.
Despite a bit of a line, I was in and out and on my way to work in five minutes with a box full of goodies. This is the easy way to be the hero of my shop. Show up with baked goods. I’m not so much of a sweet-toothed morning person, so I began with the Lemon Pepper Turkey Croissant ($6.50).Yes, it’s good. The buttery flakes hugged a decent amount of turkey sweetened with a bit of honey and bound to a mild pepper jack cheese. It’s perfect for a breakfast on the go. Seasoned with lemon pepper on top, there is a little brightness as you make your way through the sandwich.
What’s even better is the Ham and Cheese Croissant ($6.50). There was something peppery and aromatic about this version. Again, the buttery flavor says decadence while the ham and cheese says simplicity. The pepper jack is so mild you barely know it’s there, but you’d miss it if it were gone.
Another great savory dish from Dropout’s regular menu is their Breakfast Quiche ($7).My wedge didn’t look that big, but eating half of it was filling! With bell pepper, onion, cheddar cheese and cracked black pepper, the ground sausage and creamy eggs gave it heft. Sure, it’s just a quiche, but this one is extra good. The 30-minute-plus drive across the bay warranted a quick 20 seconds in the microwave, but the first cold bite was not bad at all. Same goes for the croissants.
I’m sure there are a few of you who are waiting for me to get to the sweet stuff. Hold your horses. I’m getting there. Let me say that of all the sweets I had, none were so offensively sugared up that I got the jitters. Definitely sweet enough, this is the part I loved the most. It’s sweetness with room to spare. This sweetness started with a Chocolate Chip Raspberry Cookie ($4.75).
If I’d not been told what it was, I’d have had trouble guessing. The raspberries were tangy, like candied fruit. This almost has a fruitcake cookie feel to it, and I mean that in the best way possible. I liked it better than the Red Velvet ($4.75),a crunchy cookie of deep red with white chocolate chips. It’s not that I didn’t like this cookie. I think it’s that I am so used to softer, red velvet cake that I wasn’t expecting the crunchiness.
As far as cookies go, don’t sleep on the Pistachio Coconut ($4.75).This was the best one by a lightyear. The coconut flavor is subtle, and the cookie smooth. There was a whole shelled pistachio on top, sort of like a garnish, delightfully chewy. The absent crunchy pistachio nuts were replaced by little green globs of something akin to pistachio gel, a delicate-but-effective flavor that won my heart.
And now for the cherry on top, with a literal cherry on top. The Pineapple Upside Down Danish ($6.50) is one of the brightest beacons at Dropout. Dressed like you would garnish a ham, this danish is topped with a pineapple ring and a cherry in the middle. The danish itself is flavorful, and the sweet, pink strawberry cream cheese filling provided more sugar than anything else on the menu. The gold is in the tangy bite of the pineapple that cuts through every mouthful. The aforementioned cherry on top glistened as if it had been dusted with glitter.
This is the best thing I ate that day.
I thought I had ordered a Strawberry Mint Love Letter Pop Tart, but there must have been some confusion when I waved my arm across the table of confections and exclaimed, “I’ll have one of each of these!” Their homemade pop tarts are among the most popular items here. Get one, no matter the flavor of the day.
Dropout Bakery is yet another jewel on St. Louis Street, joining the breweries, restaurants, businesses and grocers who decided Dauphin was not the only street that knew how to have fun. You’ll see more develop in this area, I’m sure, as it seems to be a breeding ground for success. Having a bakery there just seems to check off another box.
Once the food is on the table, this place seems to run itself. What we don’t see are the staff behind the scenes, measuring, creating, icing, filling, baking and all the other things that I don’t want to be good at so people like me can do the easy lifting, you know, from the plate to the mouth.
