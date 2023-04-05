Brunch

Before the “Easter Beagle” hits the streaming services and before the rabbit hides the eggs and induces worldwide sugar comas, area chefs will be prepping for this Sunday’s brunch. It isn’t something this town takes lightly, so make your plans (and reservations) now.

It’s a hugely contested battle of the hotels for downtown. The Admiral has a buffet that starts with crab bisque and chicken and sausage gumbo. There is an attended omelet station, Gulf shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, blackened redfish with crawfish cream and braised spinach, and a carving station with deep-fried turkey and roast beef. Don’t forget the five desserts. Contact them at 251-432-8000.

