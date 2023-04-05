Before the “Easter Beagle” hits the streaming services and before the rabbit hides the eggs and induces worldwide sugar comas, area chefs will be prepping for this Sunday’s brunch. It isn’t something this town takes lightly, so make your plans (and reservations) now.
It’s a hugely contested battle of the hotels for downtown. The Admiral has a buffet that starts with crab bisque and chicken and sausage gumbo. There is an attended omelet station, Gulf shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, blackened redfish with crawfish cream and braised spinach, and a carving station with deep-fried turkey and roast beef. Don’t forget the five desserts. Contact them at 251-432-8000.
The Battle House’s Trellis Room is dressing up the Crystal Ballroom for its Easter buffet beginning with salads and snacks that include heirloom tomato Caprese salad, charcuterie and deviled eggs with crispy tasso. The chefs will be hanging out at their action stations preparing risottos and will have chicken, smoked N.Y. strip loin, glazed ham and omelets on the ready. Other breakfast items such as those amazing pancakes, sausage and bacon augment dishes like airline chicken breast with orzo carbonara, classic ratatouille and more. Contact them at 251-338-5373.
The Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel has buffet seating times at the top and bottom of the hour. Classic breakfast staples and an omelet station get your morning started. Smoked chicken salad, deviled eggs, collard greens and four cheese macaroni are a few of the sides. Shucked oysters are the headliner with chilled shrimp and all the accouterments, as well as seafood gumbo. Prime rib carving station, lemon chicken pasta, maple glazed ham and seared red snapper touch all the bases. Of the half-dozen desserts, “Strawberry Dreams” cake sounds the best. Contact them at 251-438-4000.
Grace on Dauphin still has a few reservations left for their Easter brunch. They also just launched their new spring menu for dinner, lunch and brunch. Don’t worry. They kept the duck breast. Jerk chicken arepas sound like a smart app. Braised beef short rib will stick with you. Lunch has a triggerfish sandwich, a double-decker grilled cheese and some ramped-up steamed sandwich options. Reserve through their website atgraceondauphin.com or call 251-380-6947.
Downtown Cajun Cook-Off another success
It was a beautiful spring day as the teams gathered at Cathedral Square, simmering pots, pinching tails and stirring up gumbo and trouble. I got my exercise in beforehand, stuck on the outskirts of the Azalea Trail Run, hoofing it from a ways away. Otherwise, the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off went off without a hitch. I had a blast with my fellow judges and I think we were close to unanimous with our decisions.
First place went to Debris for a seafood gumbo about as perfect as it gets. Second place prize was destined to find its way to the Waste Management Team. Their dirty rice balls with crawfish cream sauce was one of the only dishes I consumed in its entirety. The FOX10 TV crew killed it for third place with their absolutely stunning version of a straightforward red beans and rice.
There were lots of entries that barely missed a trip to the winner’s circle, and I can honestly say this is the first year I would have happily eaten any of these at a dinner party. Some years I could not have said the same.
I barely ate anything for the next 24 hours. What a way to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center. Congratulations to the winners! See you next year.
Redfish makes a fine faux West Indies
I come in contact with many who hunt and fish. It’s a good thing, too, seeing as how I have just enough time to do neither of those hobbies. One such hobbyist is a friend and southpaw guitar-playing architect named David Adams. I can’t recall how many years we go back, but it’s more than a few. Dave will spend a good bit of time on a boat or a four-wheeler, in the Gulf or at his hunting camp when he can pull away from his office.
He recently shared a good deal of his bounty, stopping by Picker’s Paradise with a huge bag of expertly cleaned and fileted redfish. Being one of my favorites, redfish became many meals for the week. First, atop spaghetti with a buttery pan sauce. The next day I made ceviche, taking advantage of such freshness. I considered blackening a couple, just as Paul Prudhomme intended, but I didn’t feel like smoking up the house. I was also out of propane.
That’s when I got the idea for faux West Indies salad. This nod to Bill Bayley Senior’s claim to fame turned out fantastic. Of course, his recipe uses lump crabmeat. The redfish stands in after a light steaming. Canola oil is a must and cider vinegar gives it a zing. I love white onion over any other, and I’m not too heavy on the salt.
In a steamer basket, steam the filets, unseasoned, over medium heat just until flaky. Remove them from the steamer and allow them to cool. Break the cooled fish apart with your fingers.
In a deep, medium to large bowl, spread half of the onion, cover with the fish and then the remaining onion. Add the oil, vinegar and water (no ice) and gently toss the salad. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Taste and adjust with salt and pepper.
This is what Mobile is famous for, culinarily speaking. I prefer it with old-fashioned saltines, but you can dress it up however you choose. Serve it in a martini glass, garnish with an olive or put the concoction on an actual salad.
I took this to a get-together and it seemed to be a hit. It’ll be a great side dish this Sunday. Happy Easter.
