It was a dark and stormy night in the Port City. I’d had a busy day performing in Mississippi and made my way home to find a hungry wife and son. We dine out often, usually finding spots that suit the family/casual bill when young Henry is in tow. Tonight, however, I needed to treat myself to something more than our routine. A little fine dining wouldn’t hurt the growing boy, now would it? Besides, he’d just turned 4 a month and a half ago. Time to earn his wings.

