It was a dark and stormy night in the Port City. I’d had a busy day performing in Mississippi and made my way home to find a hungry wife and son. We dine out often, usually finding spots that suit the family/casual bill when young Henry is in tow. Tonight, however, I needed to treat myself to something more than our routine. A little fine dining wouldn’t hurt the growing boy, now would it? Besides, he’d just turned 4 a month and a half ago. Time to earn his wings.
We dressed in something better than T-shirts and fired up the rain-soaked sedan, heading west toward Schillinger Road. Our mark for the evening would be Margaux. Katie and I had only been once as a couple for a sneak preview, and the evening was easier (and more alcohol-friendly) than it would have been with a kid, but I was prepared to handle whatever problems arose in hopes of having a good meal.
Of course, Henry fell asleep in the 40-minute ride out there and was grumpier than a Michelin-starred sommelier serving flights of Boone’s Farm. Crying, he tells us he doesn’t want to eat anything. Nothing. He wants to go home. Steaming, he sat in the booth as I relaxed in the fog of a Duck Pond pinot gris ($12) from Oregon while my wife sipped a spicier Sonoma Coast Weather pinot noir ($14). He pouted until the gumbo ($7 per cup) came.
This guy loves gumbo more than anyone I know. His stubborn streak was broken, and Katie and I had to share the second cup so little Mr. Tearyeyes could have his own. Already he was cheering up. Then came the crab claws ($32). A ramekin of marinated claws in various sizes was seasoned well, not just a dunk of Italian dressing. I was impressed enough to render my share of gumbo in favor of digging out the occasional cartilage from between my teeth. An excellent dish.
We had a little trouble deciding on oysters. The imports of the day were Blue Point ($18) for a half dozen raw, out of Boston and served with a familiar mignonette. These were great, with a milder flavor, obviously a product of the colder water. Gulfoysters ($18) of undetermined origin were used for our half dozen grilled, done with simple parmesan and butter. They have some interesting grilled choices, one with pepper jelly and another with pimiento cheese, as well as a “Rockefeller” style with mustard greens in place of spinach, but I favor the simpler.
Not overdone, it’s just a sprinkling of cheese. Henry wasn’t ready to have the second oyster of his life (the first this summer was an OK experience), but he saw that we had such fun that he wanted to drink the liquor from every shell. Loved it. It didn’t spoil his catfish and fries ($7),which were both amazing and may actually be the best kid’s meal in the city.
Katie’s main course was a dish called Jubilee Grits ($26).Stone-ground yellow grits augmented with pimiento cheese were the base for a tomato and bacon Creole sauce that featured the kitchen sink of fried catfish, crab meat, shrimp and crawfish. It’s not as humongous as it sounds. It’s a good portion that will fill you up, should you finish it all. I liked the classy look and the slightly trashy pimiento cheese aspect. Elegance and blue-collar rolled into one.
I had already destroyed a lot of food. I had steak the evening before, so the surf and turf didn’t sound too appealing (though I should mention they are serious about their beef). The least likely choice for me was the one that sounded best that evening. Monté Au Beer Chicken ($22) was an airline chicken breast (drumette attached) brined in a beer mixture. It was the promise of pickled vegetables and dirty rice that caused me to pull the trigger on this one. The brine certainly did its job as the chicken was fantastic, and the crispy pickled okra, peppers and red onions were a delight. It was the dirty rice that made the bed for which the rest worked.
It’s not dirty if it doesn’t have liver in it, and I believe this to be the organ meat of the chicken. One of the cheapest dishes on the menu was my favorite.
Our waiter John clued us in on the desserts of the day, and with a wink and a nod from me, we had him tell Henry the sweet potato crème brûlée ($8) was actually a special kind of pumpkin pie. It was amazing. Dotted with little bits of candied pecans, the sweet potatoes were sturdy under the torched sugary top. My young food critic had but one complaint involving the absence of crust, but we assured him that’s what made this pumpkin pie so special. A couple of coffees were the cherries on top of a well-executed meal and we left happy.
If memory serves, it was around the $250 mark with tip. Pricey, I know, but we’d gone all in. Two soups and three apps plus dessert ate up most of the check. It was a splurge for a date night with the cutest third wheel around. I did learn a few things. First, if I were in Boston and they offered a choice of local or Gulf oysters, I’d probably order Gulf, though the Blue Points were good. Second, don’t turn your nose up at the chicken. Finally, when my child gets “hangry” we will lie, spoil and sacrifice a good gumbo to keep him calm.
If I’m being honest, for a fine dining meal that approached bedtime after a lengthy car ride, I would give the young squire an A-minus. I don’t think he disturbed anyone and he ate like a king. This opens some doors. Where to next, Sport?
