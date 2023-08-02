Technically, summer doesn’t end until Labor Day, but if you’ve got kids, you know the conclusion of summer is only days away. Don’t pack away your Hawaiian shirts and start hibernating just yet; August promises some of the biggest and best drinking events of the year.
First up is Mobile Tiki Week, taking place Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19. Now in its 10th year, this celebration of tiki cocktails, tropical food and Polynesian pop décor is the most elaborate yet, with more than 20 downtown bars and restaurants participating. Mobile Tiki Week is a labor of love by Roy Clark, GM of The Haberdasher and a tiki obsessive, who grew his one-night-only party in 2013 into the city-wide behemoth it is today.
As always, The Haberdasher will serve as Mobile Tiki Week HQ, and “Trader Roy” and his crew plan on going over the top with their immersive decorations and calendar-packed events. They’ll have 10 drinks on offer, including a traditional Zombie, an original bourbon-based drink inspired by Tiger’s Blood snow cones and an old fashioned featuring the flavors of a Painkiller. The food menu will include their ever-popular Spam fries, “Bora Bora” chicken drumsticks and on Saturday, a whole roasted suckling pig.
Also participating with specialty drinks and food will be The Merry Widow (contributing a dozen themed cocktails), the Sidecar Lounge at The Noble South (where a Mai Tai inspired by Pad Thai will be on the menu, along with the “Curious George,” which is made with banana whiskey), Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks, POST, The Outsider, Roosters Latin American Food, The Ice Box, Alchemy Tavern, Alabama Music Box, Braided River, Oyster City, O’Daly’s Irish Pub, FIVE, El Papi, Front Yard Tacos, Slurp Society, Knuckbones Elixir Co., Chuck’s Fish, Grace and NOVA Espresso.
Braided River brewed a special tropical beer for the event. Their Tiki To The Limit sour features passionfruit, pineapple and a hint of cinnamon, and will be available in the taproom and on draft at other participating venues. Oyster City is brewing a kettle sour beer with passionfruit, orange and guava (also known as a POG) for the occasion. Knucklebones will be crafting three alcohol-free libations, all served in tiki glasses. Those include a “Luau” iced latte with banana-brown sugar syrup and coconut cold foam, and a “Maui” iced matcha with coconut syrup, pineapple juice and optional tonic water.
For up-to-the-minute food and drink offerings, plus a calendar of events like tiki trivia, bingo and live music, follow Mobile Tiki Week on Facebook (facebook.com/MobileTikiWeek). And to really immerse yourself in the week’s vibes, stream Roy’s Tiki Week playlist on Spotify (“Mobile Tiki Week 2023” by Roy H. Clark).
Also taking place in August is the Halfway to Joe Cain Day Party at Callaghan’s (Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.) This event raises money for the Joe Cain Marching Society; funds go toward the marching costs of the Joe Cain People’s Parade, ensuring it stays free to all participants. There will be live music and raffles, and festive attire is suggested.
Plus, this month marks the 25th anniversary of the Dauphin Street Beer Fest (Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m.). This event closes down LoDa for a night and gives participants a chance to sample 42 unique beers at 14 venues.
Some exciting beers to look out for include Parish Brewing Co.’s Sips Pinot Noir Black Currant, an intensely sour Berliner-style ale fruited with Pinot Noir grapes and black currents (find it at Cedar Street Social); Dogfish Head’s Citrus Squall, Paloma Golden, a double golden ale featuring the flavors of a Paloma cocktail (grapefruit juice, blue agave nectar, lime peel and sea salt) (find it at LoDa Bier Garten); and Founders Brewing Co.’s Kentucky Breakfast Stout, a big imperial stout brewed with coffee and chocolate and then aged in bourbon barrels (also available at LoDa Bier Garten).
