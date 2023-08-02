Tiki Week

Mobile Tiki Week is taking place Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19. The 25th anniversary of the Dauphin Street Beer Fest will begin Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Technically, summer doesn’t end until Labor Day, but if you’ve got kids, you know the conclusion of summer is only days away. Don’t pack away your Hawaiian shirts and start hibernating just yet; August promises some of the biggest and best drinking events of the year.

First up is Mobile Tiki Week, taking place Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19. Now in its 10th year, this celebration of tiki cocktails, tropical food and Polynesian pop décor is the most elaborate yet, with more than 20 downtown bars and restaurants participating. Mobile Tiki Week is a labor of love by Roy Clark, GM of The Haberdasher and a tiki obsessive, who grew his one-night-only party in 2013 into the city-wide behemoth it is today.

