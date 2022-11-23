It’s been a long time since I’ve visited Ashland Midtown Pub. The small dining room augmented by a covered patio area is popular enough to keep the parking lot full on most evenings, enough that I’m often deterred, thinking, “There’s no way I’m getting a table.” I actually spend more time in the liquor store next door, which is currently undergoing a remodel and may have contributed to more open spaces than the handicapped spots.
We were led to this same awkward parking lot after learning of a lengthy wait at another Midtown favorite, and found an open table as soon as we walked in. By “we” I mean us, and by “us” I mean Katie, Henry and myself. Our trio was starving, searching for something that wouldn’t clash with the upcoming Thanksgiving week. Known for its pizza, Ashland Midtown Pub is much more than a pie parlor, and I’m known for being not much of a pizza man.
We nestled in for a LaCremapinotnoir ($10.75) for Katie, a Sweetwater 420 ($6.50) for myself and a pink lemonade ($2.99) for Henry. On a mildly chilly evening, we needed the Crawfish and Roasted Red Pepper Dip ($11.95) to warm us up. This seems to be a fan favorite. A skillet-sized ramekin of hot, red goodness had a tangy flavor. Served with larger pieces of toasted bread, I felt the dish was really good, but it could have used something smaller or less heavy for dipping. The bread was fine, it was just too toasted to break into dunkable pieces. We just ladled the dip onto the bread and did the best we could. A smooth mixture of cream cheese keeps this one in the dip category, yet it remains sturdy.
Another ramekin came out. This one had Henry’s name all over it. The Meatball Boat ($12.59) was less of an appetizer and more of a meal for our young squire. Chunky meatballs suitable for a knife and fork were smothered in a healthy dose of red sauce and an unhealthy amount of mozzarella. It’s baked lava, so we had a short tutorial before giving the reins to a new 4-year-old. He managed fine, even giving us a bite or two, and the bread was better with this dish.
Katie was eating a little healthier. She smartly had her eye on something called The Venice ($18.29).If you are a salad lover, this one is for you. When I said Katie was eating healthier, I meant to a point. This salad was humongous. On a bed of mixed greens sat red onion, tomatoes (which she gave to Henry), bacon, crumbled bleu cheese AND shredded Parmesan. The star of the show was tequila-infused shrimp. I don’t know how that works, but it does. The slight bitterness of the Mexican medicine was balanced by the perfect sweetness of the balsamic vinaigrette. I’ve had a lot of shrimp salads in this town, and though this is the most expensive, it’s also the best.
I was feeling like a burger. Lucky for me, that was the special of the day. The Texas Stud Burger ($16) was just what I needed. It started with a wagyu patty. Normally I take my burger rare to medium rare. This had not even the slightest bit of pink in it, but it was delicious. Bacon and pepper jack added to the flavor, as did a Southwestern aioli. The neutral avocado hinted even more at the Tex-Mex theme, and believe it or not, pico de gallo sealed the deal for me. The soft, slightly sweet bun also didn’t hurt. Surrounded by a menu of pizza and pastas, this burger stood tall, a testament to what this kitchen is capable of turning out.
Served with Miss Vickie’s kettle-cooked chips (this isn’t the only place that sells a burger with no fries!), I used the chips to revisit the crawfish dip. Good stuff.
I’ve never thought of Ashland Midtown Pub as being an Italian place, but if you zoom out and look at the menu as a whole, it really is, more than anything, just that. Aside from pizzas and meatballs, you’ll find lasagna, spaghetti, an Italian sub and even a muffuletta. I must warn it’s on toasted sourdough. There is also a menu section devoted to stromboli and calzones.
But with all of these nods to Italian-American cuisine, the chalkboard menu stays full of other fun items. Desserts included bread pudding, banana pudding cheesecake and pumpkin cheesecake. A Jamaican-inspired Mahi sandwich looked good. The drink specials boasted a peach mule, strawberry margarita and a white cranberry martini.
Sunday brunch is an altogether different theme. The steak and egg bagel sounds good. You’ll find a Monte Cristo, shrimp and grits, breakfast burrito and popular Cap’n Crunch French toast. Poached eggs on crab cakes with crawfish creole sauce earns the name Mimo’s Benedict. The breakfast pizza has honey ham, bacon, sausage and onions with their white sauce. Kids will enjoy pancakes or scrambled eggs with Conecuh sausage and gouda cheese grits.
The only burger on this menu is called “The Cardiologist.” I doubt yours would approve unless he’s trying to drum up business. A good half-pound patty gets the pepper jack cheese treatment and is topped with a fried egg and bacon. You may not have room for the accompanying grits. Speaking of grits, with no fryer around, your shrimp or fish and grits will be either blackened or sautéed.
We had a good time, got stuffed to the gills, and left with zero boxes and just as many desserts. This place has its fans, and many were there that evening. If your partner is craving Italian and you’re feeling like something else, I’d wager you’ll find a thing or two to scratch both of your itches. Grab a bag of chips for the dip!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.