You probably are reading this with a panic in the back of your mind, a nagging feeling there is a gift you neglected to pick up or an address that didn’t receive your Christmas card, or an extended family member who sent you an expensive gift and now you must match it to save face. I have all of those scenarios eating at my brain.
It’s not easy dealing with the silly season. One of my coping mechanisms is to change my scenery. For my final review of the year, I stepped on the gas and followed the highway up to Creola, which is sort of the North Pole of Mobile County. It was a bit of a tundra with not a spot to match my search, so I doubled back down Highway 43 and found a bustling parking lot at Satsuma’s own Chalkboard Kitchen.
This was formerly a Creola stronghold, but moved a few miles south to spend these last two years in their current location. This was the first I’ve heard of it, as I don’t head north too often. It was almost exactly as I expected when I walked through the front door. Almost.
Yes, there is a giant chalkboard menu hung above the heads of those sitting at the most coveted tables in the house. Multicolored chalk entries of a week’s worth of daily specials, a blank spot for soup, a list of desserts and burgers puts you on the spot a bit while you stand at the counter ordering. There’s not a price on anything, adding to the stage fright, so I blurted out an order and hastily followed up with something to take home. I paid my fee and the guy handed me a card. More specifically a two of hearts.
I sat where I wanted, staring at all of my overlooked options neatly written in pastels and I noticed a woman wearing a sweatshirt that read “I put out for Santa!” seated directly under Monday’s “Country fried steak with white pepper gravy.” My heart grew three sizes that day. Then a kindly older woman, who was holding my unsweet tea by the rim as if she was palming a basketball, handed me my drink and assured me my food was soon to follow.
Follow, it did. My entree was Nashvillehot fried chicken. The option for regular fried chicken was there, but I was feeling a bit spicy. My two pieces of dark were actually a leg quarter with a nice, thick and crispy crust with a bit of a dark spot over the thigh. It was definitely fork-worthy, and I used my utensils to separate what I could from the bone. The meat was very juicy as if it had been brined. What threw me off was the crust. It wasn’t very spicy. It was, however, super sweet. I was getting sort of a cinnamon vibe.
The menu didn’t specifically say “Nashville hot,” but the Facebook page did, and the orange oil on my plate suggests something had been brushed on in some type of butter or oil. The chicken was good, but not hot by Nashville standards. Not even by Monroeville standards. There was what appeared to be a tiny little biscuit, flat and toasty on one side, and very dense. I used this to sop up a bit of the oil, but still couldn’t find the heat.
A side of Brussels sprouts were oven roasted per my host, and were good. I was surprised to not find any pork in the mix, but maybe they were giving me the true vegetarian version. Some veggie plates around here are sort of like being California sober. You can’t trust there will be no pork fat in there. It was sprouts-only this time. No onions or anything else. Still good.
I followed this up with a sturdy helping of twice-bakedpotatocasserole. A little cheddar, sour cream and chives kept this one predictable and dependable. Same goes for the deep-fried okra. While I normally prefer mine in a little egg wash and cornmeal, this floured version allowed a good viewing of the actual okra as opposed to the totally opaque freezer section okras you often see at diners.
For the road, I took home enough for supper. I’d barely made it to the house before I sampled a wedge of buttermilk pie. This one was pretty good, just a bit dense. Regular readers will know I’m on a buttermilk pie kick, so I’m a bit of a snob. I’ll say the bread pudding was a bit better.
Later we split a club sandwich with crinkle-cut French fries. It was the usual wheat bread, bacon, cheddar, ham and turkey, but the thing I loved most about it was the fact that they went all in with the mayonnaise. There was so much mayo the lettuce and tomato tasted like a dressed salad, as they should.
If you’re getting the feeling I dislike this place, you’re reading me wrong. I would eat here again. It’s clean, the people are friendly, and you might even see a suggestive T-shirt or two. It should be worth noting, though, that the giant, priceless chalkboard that is the namesake of this restaurant also has no descriptions, so when you’re put on the spot, you may not feel comfortable asking the details on the Conecuh County burger, Triple Threat or Highway 43. Pricing, they texted me a receipt for $36.85, but I can’t make out what it all costs. I didn’t have potato salad. Who knows?
All pettiness aside, I think Chalkboard Kitchen is providing the people of Creola and Satsumasarasaw a better-than-decent lunch spot, but the hours are limited. Open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, I would recommend you pick out what you plan to order on their social media pages. There is precious little time in the dining room.
