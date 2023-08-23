Not even a blistering 100-plus-degree heat index can stop football. It’s a little tough to get into the spirit with the numbers at such an elevated mark, but it’s here. We have NFL preseason underway, high school games starting this week and the SEC really ramping up after a sneak peek at Vandy this Saturday.
I can’t imagine putting on pads and a helmet. The thought of that chinstrap, scratchy leather under a heavy, red Riddell collecting sweat and the occasional tear is a memory I’ve tried to suppress. I was the smallest guy on the team for the seventh and eighth grades. By the time I reached high school, the mighty Tornadoes were just too big for my 110 pounds to see any playing time. I traded in my shoulder pads for a six-string, figuring I’d have a better chance at impressing the ladies with a song than a letterman jacket.
I still love the game, though. We toss the pigskin at least a couple of days a week. That’s about as close as we will get to playing on the field. There’s no chance in Hell I am allowing Graham to play football. It just seems so dangerous these days, plus he’s built about the same as I was. A good hour or so of working out that throwing arm while he runs routes in the front yard is enough for me.
That armchair starts looking nice when the trumpets sound. It’s Pavlovian. I hear the NFL opener and think of beer and chicken wings. And we don’t even have beer and chicken wings that often.
Wings are, no doubt, the most celebrated part of the chicken once the season hits. David Rasp, owner of both Heroes locations (LoDa and USA at Hillcrest) says, “My guess is that for football season, wing sales will be up 40 percent versus summer, but more like 30 percent for the rest of the year. The football fan is a wing eater!”
It’s likely the same at Butch Cassidy’s. If my calculations are correct, 78,144 wings end to end would connect these local wing giants (shortest route).
Frying
The most common method, frying, is the best. It’s also the method with the most downsides. It’s messy, the least healthy, has to be done outside in the heat and you’ll spend a lot of time straining that expensive peanut oil while you’d rather be watching the game. Why do it? Because it’s worth it. Nude or battered (we prefer nude), that skin reaches maximum crispness in the deep fryer.
Allow the oil to reach a steady 350 degrees, and fry for about 10 minutes. We are looking for an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Grilling
Most of us have a gas grill ready to go at a moment’s notice. There’s much less clean-up than deep frying, but you’re still out there in the heat. Like the deep fryer, your grill needs to hold steady at 350 degrees, but your cook time will be much longer. At this temp, expect to spend 20 to 25 minutes manning the grill. You are doubling your time, but you will make up for it when you kill the heat, turn off the gas and throw a cover over it. Done.
There is no way to get that crispy skin like a fryer, but you don’t have to serve a slimy wing. Let each one get a little bit of char on it before you flip it. A grill always has some sort of hot spot, so times will surely vary. Leave one burner on low as a holding cell for those that cook the fastest. An instant-read thermometer is most handy in this method because of all the inconsistencies, but if you don’t have one, just make sure the juices run clear from every wing. I said every.
Oven wings
Yes, it can be done. I hate almost every pizza chain wing, so we have to do better than those guys. First off, the oven needs to be at a higher temp than the grill or the fryer. In this case, I’d do 425 degrees.
We can’t expect to get an oil-fried crispy exterior this way, but we can approach it. First of all, the wing won’t get crispy if it is damp. Blot each wing, front and back, with a clean paper towel. Don’t let that paper towel touch anything else. You are soaking up moisture and likely a load of chicken germs. Go wash your hands.
Secondly, a crispier skin is made possible with a little help from baking powder. Read it again. Baking powder, not baking soda. I’m not talking about much. A couple of tablespoons mixed in with your seasonings (garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper) should be enough for a dozen wings or so. It’s not like a batter, but rather a quick dusting.
Line a baking sheet with parchment or aluminum foil and a wire rack. Arrange the coated wings in a single layer, and cook in the middle position of the oven. Turn them every 20 minutes, knowing it will take the better part of an hour to finish. Don’t forget the thermometer or the clear juice trick.
Sauce
I love dry seasoned wings, such as lemon pepper or Greek seasoning, but nothing beats good Buffalo sauce. Named for the city in which it was invented, I think we should add this to the list of Mother Sauces. You can add many options to the base.
In a sauce pot, add 1 cold stick of butter, 1/2 cup of Crystal hot sauce and 2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, whisking occasionally. Remove from heat and toss the cooked wings in this liquid gold.
For a spicier sauce, simply add cayenne, but at 1/8 of a teaspoon at a time. Bleu cheese versus ranch, I’ll take the bleu cheese. Carrots versus celery, I’ll take both. Saints versus Falcons, I’ll take the Saints. Who Dat.
