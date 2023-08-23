Not even a blistering 100-plus-degree heat index can stop football. It’s a little tough to get into the spirit with the numbers at such an elevated mark, but it’s here. We have NFL preseason underway, high school games starting this week and the SEC really ramping up after a sneak peek at Vandy this Saturday.

I can’t imagine putting on pads and a helmet. The thought of that chinstrap, scratchy leather under a heavy, red Riddell collecting sweat and the occasional tear is a memory I’ve tried to suppress. I was the smallest guy on the team for the seventh and eighth grades. By the time I reached high school, the mighty Tornadoes were just too big for my 110 pounds to see any playing time. I traded in my shoulder pads for a six-string, figuring I’d have a better chance at impressing the ladies with a song than a letterman jacket.

